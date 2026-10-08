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9 episodes
- In episode 5, we finally get answers to the biggest remaining questions in this case—straight from the federal agents who knocked on Stacie's door over 20 years ago. Now we're talking with Jim Cole and Josh Findley about the other cases they've worked and the hard-won lessons from their careers protecting children and victims.
Check out Jim Cole's new podcast, Unlikely Allies: https://ourrescue.org/unlikelyallies
Learn more about Josh Findley's work: https://www.onemi-global.com/
Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.
For more exclusive content head to terriblestory.substack.com. Get free access to archival photos, resources, and bonus stories that didn't make the cut. Plus — get early, ad-free episodes as a paid subscriber.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.
You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:
S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation
Enough Abuse
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
American Association Of University Women
Stop Sexual Assault in Schools
- After Brett lost his teaching license, life was never the same. The rumor mill in Gresham was in full force. They needed an escape. But can Stacie truly escape if she doesn’t know what she’s running from?
Check out Jim Cole's new podcast, Unlikely Allies: https://ourrescue.org/unlikelyallies
Learn more about Josh Findley's work: https://www.onemi-global.com/
Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.
For more exclusive content head to terriblestory.substack.com. Get free access to archival photos, resources, and bonus stories that didn't make the cut. Plus — get early, ad-free episodes as a paid subscriber.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.
You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:
S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation
Enough Abuse
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
American Association Of University Women
Stop Sexual Assault in Schools
- There’s only one publicly available document after TSPC revokes an educator’s teaching license. But what does it really say? How are the orders created? And can there be more to the story than what you find in the two page PDF on the internet? These are some of the many questions we asked TSPC that didn’t make it into the podcast.
Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.
For more exclusive content head to terriblestory.substack.com. Get free access to archival photos, resources, and bonus stories that didn't make the cut. Plus — get early, ad-free episodes as a paid subscriber.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.
You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:
S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation
Enough Abuse
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
American Association Of University Women
Stop Sexual Assault in Schools
- Stacie's story wasn't an anomaly. It happened in the choir program. In the band program. And people allege it happened on the basketball team. We dug into decades of archives, court records, and archival news coverage. Piece by piece, a pattern emerged—spanning forty years, multiple teachers, and countless survivors who were failed by the very people meant to protect them.
Ezra Holmlund is now a comedian, follow his work here.
Check out the Oregonian article here.
To find more of the reporting we reference through out the episode check out the Oregonian News Archives.
Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.
For more exclusive content head to terriblestory.substack.com. Get free access to archival photos, resources, and bonus stories that didn't make the cut. Plus — get early, ad-free episodes as a paid subscriber.
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If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.
You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:
S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation
Enough Abuse
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
American Association Of University Women
Stop Sexual Assault in Schools
Cover art photo sourced from the Centennial High School Yearbook (1966) via Internet Archive.
- In Episode 3, we spoke with Christy Keating about what grooming is. But we still had a few more questions for her, like: What should parents look out for? How can parents protect their kids? And when should parents start talking to their kids about grooming?
Christy shares her eight safety rules that every kid should know and gives us language to talk to our kids about physical, personal and relational boundaries.
You can find a ton of resources and check outChristy’s work at https://theheartfulparent.com/
Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.
You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.
If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:
S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation
Enough Abuse
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
American Association Of University Women
Stop Sexual Assault in Schools
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About Not Just A Terrible Story
When Stacie Love married her former high school teacher, she thought it was a whirlwind romance. Two decades later, she discovered the truth behind the day their lives unraveled: a federal search, an unseen investigation, and a story far darker than she ever knew. Not Just A Terrible Story is a six-part investigation into one woman’s search for the truth, the scourge of alleged educator sexual misconduct, and a culture of complicity that protected predators for decades.Podcast website
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