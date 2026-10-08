Stacie's story wasn't an anomaly. It happened in the choir program. In the band program. And people allege it happened on the basketball team. We dug into decades of archives, court records, and archival news coverage. Piece by piece, a pattern emerged—spanning forty years, multiple teachers, and countless survivors who were failed by the very people meant to protect them.

Ezra Holmlund is now a comedian, follow his work here.

Check out the Oregonian article here.

To find more of the reporting we reference through out the episode check out the Oregonian News Archives.

Reach out to our team at terriblestorypodcast@gmail.com.

For more exclusive content head to terriblestory.substack.com. Get free access to archival photos, resources, and bonus stories that didn't make the cut. Plus — get early, ad-free episodes as a paid subscriber.

----

If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual violence and needs help, please visit rainn.org or call the national hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or text HOPE to 64673.

You can anonymously report school employee boundary crossing and grooming and educator sexual misconduct to Safe Oregon. You can call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.

If you’d like to learn more about educator sexual misconduct and get involved, there are many great organizations doing research, education and advocacy work, including:

S.E.S.A.M.E. – Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Explotation

Enough Abuse

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

American Association Of University Women

Stop Sexual Assault in Schools



Cover art photo sourced from the Centennial High School Yearbook (1966) via Internet Archive.