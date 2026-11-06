The Reincarnation Records (The Telepathy Tapes Season 3)

Can a child really remember a life that came before their own? And what happens when those memories contain details that can be independently verified?

For more than 60 years, researchers at the University of Virginia have investigated thousands of children who claim to remember previous lives, developing methods to test their extraordinary accounts. In this episode, we explore the science behind those investigations, the surprising patterns emerging from decades of research, and a remarkable case from Sri Lanka involving a young girl who recalls a distant village, another family, and even a hidden container of money.

If a child's memories match the life of someone who actually existed, what does that tell us? Is it coincidence, something science has yet to explain, or evidence of reincarnation?



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Dive into the work of those interviewed in this episode:

Dr. Ian Stevenson

Twenty Cases Suggestive of Reincarnation. First published 1966 as Proceedings of the American Society for Psychical Research, Vol. 26. Second revised and enlarged edition 1974, University Press of Virginia.

Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. I: Ten Cases in India. 1975, University Press of Virginia.

Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. II: Ten Cases in Sri Lanka. University Press of Virginia.

Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. III: Twelve Cases in Lebanon and Turkey. 1980, University Press of Virginia.

Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. IV: Twelve Cases in Thailand and Burma. 1983, University Press of Virginia.

Children Who Remember Previous Lives: A Question of Reincarnation. 1987, University Press of Virginia. Revised edition, McFarland.

Reincarnation and Biology: A Contribution to the Etiology of Birthmarks and Birth Defects. 1997, Praeger.

Where Reincarnation and Biology Intersect. 1997, Praeger.

European Cases of the Reincarnation Type. 2003, McFarland.

Xenoglossy: A Review and Report of a Case. 1974, University Press of Virginia.

Unlearned Language: New Studies in Xenoglossy. 1984, University Press of Virginia.

Telepathic Impressions: A Review and Report of Thirty-Five New Cases. 1970, University Press of Virginia.

Dr. James Matlock

Signs of Reincarnation: Exploring Beliefs, Cases, and Theory. 2019, Rowman & Littlefield.

I Saw a Light and Came Here: Children's Experiences of Reincarnation. 2016, White Crow Books.

Dr. Jim Tucker

Life Before Life: A Scientific Investigation of Children's Memories of Previous Lives. 2005, St. Martin's Press.

Return to Life: Extraordinary Cases of Children Who Remember Past Lives. 2013, St. Martin's Press.

Before: Children's Memories of Previous Lives. St. Martin's Essentials.

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