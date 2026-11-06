The Reincarnation Records (The Telepathy Tapes Season 3)

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6 episodes
- At just 18 months old, a boy named Esara began describing a terrifying death. He recalled drowning, named the friend who drowned alongside him, and spoke of another family, another home, and a life in a city nearly 200 miles away.
His older sister began documenting his memories long before anyone identified the boy he appeared to be describing: a 14-year-old named Thilanga, who died exactly one year before Esara was born.
When four-year-old Esara draws a map to the temple and home he claims to remember from his previous life, a reluctant search begins, unraveling an extraordinary mystery surrounding a teenager's untimely death, two families connected by seemingly impossible memories, and a child who appears to have inherited not just intimate details of a stranger's life, but his talents, skills, habits, and even the nicknames of those he loved.
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- A child remembers being murdered with a blow to the head and bears an unusual mark in the same place. Another recalls being shot, with birthmarks that appear to match a bullet's entry and exit wounds. But what makes these cases extraordinary is that researchers identified the real people whose lives the children claimed to remember and, in some cases, uncovered autopsy reports and medical records documenting fatal injuries that appeared to match the children's birthmarks and birth defects.
Dr. Ian Stevenson, founder of the University of Virginia's Division of Perceptual Studies, was so fascinated by these cases that he devoted decades to investigating them. These physical correspondences make children's past-life memories far more difficult to explain away as coincidence, imagination, or suggestion.
Could the human body carry physical evidence that consciousness survives death?
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Join The Telepathy Tapes Backstage Pass to get ad-free episodes, never-before-heard interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary footage, and access to our private Discord community. This is your invitation to come closer. To help shape what’s next. To be more than a listener… to be a co-creator of this paradigm shift. So if you’ve felt moved, if you’ve felt seen, if you’ve felt the call, subscribe today and join us: thetelepathytapes.com.
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Dive into the work of those interviewed in this episode:
Dr. Ian Stevenson
Twenty Cases Suggestive of Reincarnation. First published 1966 as Proceedings of the American Society for Psychical Research, Vol. 26. Second revised and enlarged edition 1974, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. I: Ten Cases in India. 1975, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. II: Ten Cases in Sri Lanka. University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. III: Twelve Cases in Lebanon and Turkey. 1980, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. IV: Twelve Cases in Thailand and Burma. 1983, University Press of Virginia.
Children Who Remember Previous Lives: A Question of Reincarnation. 1987, University Press of Virginia. Revised edition, McFarland.
Reincarnation and Biology: A Contribution to the Etiology of Birthmarks and Birth Defects. 1997, Praeger.
Where Reincarnation and Biology Intersect. 1997, Praeger.
European Cases of the Reincarnation Type. 2003, McFarland.
Xenoglossy: A Review and Report of a Case. 1974, University Press of Virginia.
Unlearned Language: New Studies in Xenoglossy. 1984, University Press of Virginia.
Telepathic Impressions: A Review and Report of Thirty-Five New Cases. 1970, University Press of Virginia.
Dr. James Matlock
Signs of Reincarnation: Exploring Beliefs, Cases, and Theory. 2019, Rowman & Littlefield.
I Saw a Light and Came Here: Children's Experiences of Reincarnation. 2016, White Crow Books.
Dr. Jim Tucker
Life Before Life: A Scientific Investigation of Children's Memories of Previous Lives. 2005, St. Martin's Press.
Return to Life: Extraordinary Cases of Children Who Remember Past Lives. 2013, St. Martin's Press.
Before: Children's Memories of Previous Lives. St. Martin's Essentials.
_______
Thank you to our sponsors!
Alloy - Try the original estrogen-powered M4 skincare from Alloy. Visit myalloy.com and use code TAPES for $20 off your first order!
Butcher Box - Go to ButcherBox.com/TAPES to get $20 off your first box, plus chicken breast in everybox for life or filet or NY strips for a yea, with free shipping always!
Ka'Chava - Go to kachava.com and use code TAPES for 15% off your first order.
Lola Blankets - For a limited time, our listeners can get 40% OFF select Lola Blankets products with code TAPES at checkout, go to lolablankets.com.
Luminara - If you’re curious about energy healing and ready to experience it for yourself, Luminara is offering 20% off your first session for listeners of The Telepathy Tapes. Just go to luminara.care and use code TAPES20.
Shopify - Start your business today with the industry’s best business partner, Shopify. Sign up for your free trial at Shopify.com/tapes.
TruDiagnostics - Go to TruDiagnostic.com and use code tapes for 20% off your entire order.
Quince - Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Go to Quince.com/tapes for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Whatnot - Download Whatnot in the app store today and get $20 off your first live purchase.
Zenni - That scratched up pair has done its job. Upgrade today with Zenni. Got to Zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order + free shipping on all orders over $65!
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S3E3: Past Lives: Inside UVA's 60-Year Investigation| The Reincarnation Records10/21/2026 | 43 mins.Can a child really remember a life that came before their own? And what happens when those memories contain details that can be independently verified?
For more than 60 years, researchers at the University of Virginia have investigated thousands of children who claim to remember previous lives, developing methods to test their extraordinary accounts. In this episode, we explore the science behind those investigations, the surprising patterns emerging from decades of research, and a remarkable case from Sri Lanka involving a young girl who recalls a distant village, another family, and even a hidden container of money.
If a child's memories match the life of someone who actually existed, what does that tell us? Is it coincidence, something science has yet to explain, or evidence of reincarnation?
_______
Join The Telepathy Tapes Backstage Pass to get ad-free episodes, never-before-heard interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary footage, and access to our private Discord community. This is your invitation to come closer. To help shape what’s next. To be more than a listener… to be a co-creator of this paradigm shift. So if you’ve felt moved, if you’ve felt seen, if you’ve felt the call, subscribe today and join us: thetelepathytapes.com.
_______
Dive into the work of those interviewed in this episode:
Dr. Ian Stevenson
Twenty Cases Suggestive of Reincarnation. First published 1966 as Proceedings of the American Society for Psychical Research, Vol. 26. Second revised and enlarged edition 1974, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. I: Ten Cases in India. 1975, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. II: Ten Cases in Sri Lanka. University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. III: Twelve Cases in Lebanon and Turkey. 1980, University Press of Virginia.
Cases of the Reincarnation Type, Vol. IV: Twelve Cases in Thailand and Burma. 1983, University Press of Virginia.
Children Who Remember Previous Lives: A Question of Reincarnation. 1987, University Press of Virginia. Revised edition, McFarland.
Reincarnation and Biology: A Contribution to the Etiology of Birthmarks and Birth Defects. 1997, Praeger.
Where Reincarnation and Biology Intersect. 1997, Praeger.
European Cases of the Reincarnation Type. 2003, McFarland.
Xenoglossy: A Review and Report of a Case. 1974, University Press of Virginia.
Unlearned Language: New Studies in Xenoglossy. 1984, University Press of Virginia.
Telepathic Impressions: A Review and Report of Thirty-Five New Cases. 1970, University Press of Virginia.
Dr. James Matlock
Signs of Reincarnation: Exploring Beliefs, Cases, and Theory. 2019, Rowman & Littlefield.
I Saw a Light and Came Here: Children's Experiences of Reincarnation. 2016, White Crow Books.
Dr. Jim Tucker
Life Before Life: A Scientific Investigation of Children's Memories of Previous Lives. 2005, St. Martin's Press.
Return to Life: Extraordinary Cases of Children Who Remember Past Lives. 2013, St. Martin's Press.
Before: Children's Memories of Previous Lives. St. Martin's Essentials.
_______
Thank you to our sponsors!
Alloy - Try the original estrogen-powered M4 skincare from Alloy. Visit myalloy.com and use code TAPES for $20 off your first order!
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Quince - Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Go to Quince.com/tapes for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Zenni - That scratched up pair has done its job. Upgrade today with Zenni. Got to Zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order + free shipping on all orders over $65!
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- Carol Bowman, a mother turned researcher of children’s past-life memories, begins with a question she can’t shake: if children are carrying memories from another life, could talking about them help them heal? When a frightened mother calls about her three-year-old son Blake, Carol gets a chance to find out. After months of unexplained pain, withdrawal, and memories of being killed by a truck, one conversation appears to change him overnight. The experience propels Carol onto the national stage and brings stories from families across America pouring in.
But healing is one thing. Evidence is another. Years later, Carol encounters the kind of case she has been searching for: a young Louisiana boy plagued by nightmares of dying in a burning airplane. He begins offering specific details about a World War II pilot, an aircraft carrier, fellow servicemen, and where he says he was shot down. His Christian father sets out to find another explanation, until his investigation begins uncovering names, military records, eyewitnesses, recognitions, and a dead pilot whose life appears to match his son’s memories.
When a child’s story comes with names, records, witnesses, recognitions, and a paper trail, does that mean reincarnation is real? Or is something else giving these children access to information they seemingly could not know?
_______
Join The Telepathy Tapes Backstage Pass to get ad-free episodes, never-before-heard interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary footage, and access to our private Discord community. This is your invitation to come closer. To help shape what’s next. To be more than a listener… to be a co-creator of this paradigm shift. So if you’ve felt moved, if you’ve felt seen, if you’ve felt the call, subscribe today and join us: thetelepathytapes.com.
_______
Dive into the work of those interviewed in this episode:
Bruce and Andrea Leininger:
Soul Survivor: The Reincarnation of a World War II Fighter Pilot. 2009, Grand Central Publishing.
https://link.amazon/B0j2nfg29
Jim B Tucker:
Life Before Life: A Scientific Investigation of Children's Memories of Previous Lives. 2005, St. Martin's Press.
https://link.amazon/B08XQsoN6
Return to Life: Extraordinary Cases of Children Who Remember Past Lives. 2013, St. Martin's Press.
https://link.amazon/B0651rvFP
Before: Children's Memories of Previous Lives. St. Martin's Essentials.
https://link.amazon/B0arAPXer
Carol Bowman:
Children's Past Lives: How Past Life Memories Affect Your Child. 1997, Bantam.
https://link.amazon/B00OX5sGk
Return from Heaven: Beloved Relatives Reincarnated Within Your Family. 2001, HarperCollins.
https://link.amazon/B0e7untar
_______
Thank you to our sponsors!
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- When five-year-old Chase Bowman developed an inexplicable terror of loud booming sounds, his mother, Carol, had no idea what was causing it. Then, sitting on her lap at their kitchen table, Chase began describing another life: a soldier on a battlefield, a gun with a bayonet, a wound to his wrist, and ultimately, his own death. What happened afterward was just as startling. The chronic eczema on Chase’s wrist cleared, and his debilitating fear of loud noises disappeared.
For Carol, that moment changed everything. A stay-at-home mom with no background in science or reincarnation research, she became determined to understand what had happened to her son. Were experiences like Chase’s real? Were other children having them? How common are these memories in the West, especially in Judeo-Christian families like hers? Could simply remembering and talking about these memories somehow help children heal?
Her search would lead her to the work of pioneering researcher Ian Stevenson and eventually beyond her own family, as Carol began looking for other American parents whose children were describing memories they couldn’t explain. Was she uncovering something hidden in plain sight about memory, consciousness, and what survives death? Or were parents simply finding meaning in experiences that could be explained by more conventional means?
_______
Join The Telepathy Tapes Backstage Pass to get ad-free episodes, never-before-heard interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary footage, and access to our private Discord community. This is your invitation to come closer. To help shape what’s next. To be more than a listener… to be a co-creator of this paradigm shift. So if you’ve felt moved, if you’ve felt seen, if you’ve felt the call, subscribe today and join us: thetelepathytapes.com.
_______
Dive into the work of those interviewed in this episode:
Carol Bowman:
Children's Past Lives: How Past Life Memories Affect Your Child. 1997, Bantam.
Return from Heaven: Beloved Relatives Reincarnated Within Your Family. 2001, HarperCollins.
Roger Woolger:
Other Lives, Other Selves: A Jungian Psychotherapist Discovers Past Lives. 1987, Doubleday.
Healing Your Past Lives: Exploring the Many Lives of the Soul. 2004, Sounds True.
Helen Wambach:
Reliving Past Lives: The Evidence Under Hypnosis. 1978, Harper & Row.
Life Before Life: Is There Life Before Birth? 750 Cases of Hypnosis. 2020, White Crow Books.
Mass Dreams of the Future. 1989, McGraw-Hill, completed by Chet Snow after her death.
Edith Fiore:
You Have Been Here Before: A Psychologist Looks at Past Lives. 1978, Coward, McCann & Geoghegan.
The Unquiet Dead: A Psychologist Treats Spirit Possession. 1987, Doubleday.
_______
Thank you to our sponsors!
Alloy - Try the original estrogen-powered M4 skincare from Alloy. Visit myalloy.com and use code TAPES for $20 off your first order!
Butcher Box - Go to ButcherBox.com/TAPES to get $20 off your first box, plus chicken breast in everybox for life or filet or NY strips for a yea, with free shipping always!
Ka'Chava - Go to kachava.com and use code TAPES for 15% off your first order.
Lola Blankets - For a limited time, our listeners can get 40% OFF select Lola Blankets products with code TAPES at checkout, go to lolablankets.com.
Luminara - If you’re curious about energy healing and ready to experience it for yourself, Luminara is offering 20% off your first session for listeners of The Telepathy Tapes. Just go to luminara.care and use code TAPES20.
Shopify - Start your business today with the industry’s best business partner, Shopify. Sign up for your free trial at Shopify.com/tapes.
Quince - Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Go to Quince.com/tapes for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Zenni - That scratched up pair has done its job. Upgrade today with Zenni. Got to Zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order + free shipping on all orders over $65!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Reincarnation Records (The Telepathy Tapes Season 3)
If The Telepathy Tapes explored whether consciousness extends beyond the brain, The Reincarnation Records takes the investigation one step further: Does consciousness survive death?In this gripping new season, Webby Award-winning podcast creator Ky Dickens investigates one of humanity's oldest and most profound mysteries: What happens when we die?Around the world, young children describe lives they seemingly never lived. They recall people they've never met, places they've never visited, and intimate details they couldn't ordinarily know. Some describe violent deaths, with birthmarks that appear to mirror fatal injuries. Others exhibit unexplained fears, behaviors, or extraordinary abilities. And in some cases, families describe profound emotional healing as children are finally able to share their memories.Weaving together decades of scientific research, deeply personal stories from families searching for answers, insights from nonspeaking individuals, and centuries of religious and spiritual teachings, The Reincarnation Records confronts extraordinary evidence that could fundamentally change what we believe about consciousness, death, and what comes next.What if death isn't the end of the story?Podcast website
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