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My Mom’s Murder

AYR Media
True Crime
My Mom’s Murder
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • My Mom’s Murder

    3 | The Duffel Bag

    10/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    When Lauren’s adoptive father dies in 2019, she reopens old wounds from her childhood. But while going through her old house, Lauren finds a treasure trove of information that fuels her investigation into a new direction.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • My Mom’s Murder

    2 | The Treasure Hunt of Death

    09/28/2026 | 37 mins.
    Lauren reaches out to her mother’s old friends and family to find out more about the person she was, in hopes of figuring out what happened to Lori on the fateful night of her death. While she finds out some shocking information from an expert in the case, Lauren continues to press Louise on details of what she knows.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • My Mom’s Murder

    1 | The Facebook Message

    09/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    A stranger reaches out to Lauren Malloy in the middle of a global pandemic with a message that changes everything: her mother didn’t die of natural causes. She was murdered. Lauren’s life is turned upside down and the search for the truth begins.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • My Mom’s Murder

    Introducing: My Mom's Murder

    10/29/2025 | 2 mins.
    When a mysterious stranger unveils a long-hidden truth, Lauren Malloy’s life is thrown into chaos. For years, Lauren believed her mother, Lori, died of natural causes, but the shocking reality is that her loving mother was brutally murdered when Lauren was just an infant.
    Now, 30 years later, Lauren is on a relentless quest for justice. Over the past four years, she’s embarked on an emotional journey filled with unexpected twists, recording hundreds of hours of interviews with law enforcement, family, friends, and even potential suspects. Her mission: to finally uncover the identity of Lori’s killer.
    Lauren’s gripping, real-time podcast series chronicles her investigation into her mother’s life and untimely death, navigating a tangled web of family secrets, deceit, and systemic failures in the seemingly idyllic town of East Providence, Rhode Island.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • My Mom’s Murder

    Coming Soon: My Mom's Murder

    10/21/2025 | 0 mins.
    Coming soon...
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About My Mom’s Murder
Lauren Malloy was a baby when her mother, Lori, was murdered in East Providence, Rhode Island. For thirty years, no one told her. Everyone said Lori died of natural causes. Then a stranger sent Lauren a message — and the lie collapsed. Now Lauren is investigating her own mother’s murder. She’s recorded hundreds of hours of interviews with law enforcement, family, childhood friends, and people who won’t stop contradicting each other. Every answer opens a darker question. Every person she trusts seems to be hiding something. And the closer she gets to the truth, the more she realizes the people she trusts may be the ones with the most to hide. A 10-part true crime investigation hosted by the victim’s daughter. Lauren’s mission: to finally uncover the identity of Lori’s killer.Audible subscribers can binge all 10 episodes early and ad-free right now. Join Audible in the Audible App or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
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