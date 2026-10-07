When a mysterious stranger unveils a long-hidden truth, Lauren Malloy’s life is thrown into chaos. For years, Lauren believed her mother, Lori, died of natural causes, but the shocking reality is that her loving mother was brutally murdered when Lauren was just an infant. Now, 30 years later, Lauren is on a relentless quest for justice. Over the past four years, she’s embarked on an emotional journey filled with unexpected twists, recording hundreds of hours of interviews with law enforcement, family, friends, and even potential suspects. Her mission: to finally uncover the identity of Lori’s killer. Lauren’s gripping, real-time podcast series chronicles her investigation into her mother’s life and untimely death, navigating a tangled web of family secrets, deceit, and systemic failures in the seemingly idyllic town of East Providence, Rhode Island. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A stranger reaches out to Lauren Malloy in the middle of a global pandemic with a message that changes everything: her mother didn’t die of natural causes. She was murdered. Lauren’s life is turned upside down and the search for the truth begins. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Lauren reaches out to her mother’s old friends and family to find out more about the person she was, in hopes of figuring out what happened to Lori on the fateful night of her death. While she finds out some shocking information from an expert in the case, Lauren continues to press Louise on details of what she knows. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

When Lauren’s adoptive father dies in 2019, she reopens old wounds from her childhood. But while going through her old house, Lauren finds a treasure trove of information that fuels her investigation into a new direction. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About My Mom’s Murder

About My Mom’s Murder

About My Mom’s Murder