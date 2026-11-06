The Gilded Rage starts with an email from Penelope “Penny” McGee, who says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager in 1981 by an entitled man who has never been held accountable. What starts as one woman’s search for justice unfolds into a sprawling investigation—through police reports, court records, and firsthand testimony—revealing a disturbing pattern of allegations surrounding the same man, missed warnings, and an investigation riddled with inconsistencies. And host Lauren Malloy and producer Aliza Rosen find something even more sinister: the same man was implicated in the mysterious 1985 death of Sherri Clark, an 18-year old freshman at the University of Colorado Boulder. Follow us on Instagram @thegildedragepodcast Follow us on TikTok @gilded.rage.pod Join our Patreon for all episode and bonus content: Patreon Link Email us directly: thegildedragepod@gmail.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Penny McGee has sent some version of her letter to about 25 strangers — Christine Blasey Ford, Lady Gaga and anyone else who might listen. Lauren Malloy is the one who answers. Inside a famous Newport, R.I.mansion, Penny lays out the harrowing night she claims she was raped by “J.,” a member of the same exclusive beach club. Four decades later, J. buys a house a mile down the road from Penny and it triggers trauma she had tried to bury for decades. She walks into the Narragansett police station to report a rape that happened before some of the detectives were born. Then she goes looking for other women, and finds one who never got the chance to come forward. That’s because she was found dead four years after that night at the club, last seen with J. But there are no perfect victims and Penny certainly has her skeletons. And when Lauren finds out the shocking crime that Penny herself is accused of, she's in too deep to walk away. 🔍 All episodes and bonus content live on Patreon now! 🔍 Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Five years to the day after Andrew Savitz dies outside his Brookline home, his ex-wife Penny McGee goes on trial for involuntary manslaughter. Facing up to 20 years in prison, Penny finds herself at the center of a case that explodes far beyond the courtroom. With devastating testimony from her own daughter, private text messages, and a harrowing 911 call, a complicated portrait emerges of a marriage long fractured by power struggles, resentment, love, and mutual dependence. While the trial continues, Penny’s driven to seek justice for the man she believes is a serial predator– with a dark past about to explode. 🔍 All episodes and bonus content live on Patreon now! 🔍 Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

In October 1985, a park worker outside Boulder, Colo., spots what he thinks is a mannequin in a ditch under a bridge. It's 18-year-old CU Boulder freshman Sherri Clark, who had just celebrated her birthday and was last seen leaving a sorority party with J. Hours later, J. is arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. His account of what happened that night keeps shifting depending on who he's talking to. But within days, the case takes a turn no one expected, and Sherri's family is left with more questions than answers. 🔍 All episodes and bonus content live on Patreon now! 🔍 Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Sherri's parents won't let her death go quietly. They sue J. for wrongful death, but getting answers under oath proves harder than they imagined. Lauren and Aliza go back to where J. grew up: a wealthy Rhode Island family, a summer house steps from the Dunes Club, and an elite prep school where senior yearbook quotes takes on a disturbing new meaning. Former classmates begin sharing stories they've kept to themselves for four decades. 🔍 All episodes and bonus content live on Patreon now! 🔍 Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

About The Gilded Rage

About The Gilded Rage

About The Gilded Rage