True Crime: The Karen Read Murder Trial: Canton Confidential
The Karen Read Murder Trial: Canton Confidential

NBC10 Boston
Nightly coverage of the Karen Read murder trial and her allegations of a cover-up over the killing of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.
  • Pretrial hearing recap, analysis | Behind the new docuseries, 'A Body in the Snow'
    In today's edition of "Canton Confidential," we break down another major hearing in the Karen Read case, with the start of the retrial less than two week away — and Judge Beverly Cannone insisting it still start on time. Here's what happened — in Read's hearing and in Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney's — what our experts thought of it and an interview with Terry Dunn Meurer, executive producer of "A Body in the Snow," the new docuseries about the Read case airing on ID.
    --------  
    13:43
  • Major hearing 2 weeks before retrial: 'I'm not going to tolerate false statements'
    Two weeks before Karen Read's retrial, her defense team and the prosecution were back in court for the first of two high-stakes pretrial hearings — with Judge Beverly Cannone delivering a stern rebuke to the defense over something she'd previously said she had "grave concern" about. In this edition of "Canton Confidential," we recap the hearing and get expert analysis, plus review what happened with Karen Read blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney in his witness intimidation case and the first episode of the Karen Read docuseries, "Body in the Snow."
    --------  
    11:26
  • Recapping Karen Read's 2 big hearings in 1 day | Trial jury interview Pt. 2
    Karen Read had big hearings in both federal and state court Wednesday, less than a month before her retrial over the killing of John O'Keefe. Here's what happened in both hearings, plus analysis from Michael Coyne and Sue O'Connell — and the second part of our interview with a juror from the first trial, who shares advice on what the sides should do in the retrial.
    --------  
    14:00
  • Juror reflects on 1st Karen Read trial: 'It got tense'
    Ronald Estanislao, a juror in the first Karen Read trial, speaks in his first broadcast TV interview about what it was like considering the murder case against Read. But first, recap a key day in court as prosecutors urged Judge Beverly Cannone to place a gag order on Read's attorneys in the run-up to the retrial, and get analysis from expert Michael Coyne.
    --------  
    12:43
  • 3 years later, loved ones still seeking justice for John O'Keefe
    On a special episode of "Canton Confidential," three years after the body of John O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the cold outside a Canton home, we take a look back at the Boston police officer's life as his family continues to seek answers and explore where the town stands.
    --------  
    20:19

