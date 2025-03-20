The Karen Read Murder Trial: Canton Confidential

Major hearing 2 weeks before retrial: 'I'm not going to tolerate false statements'

Two weeks before Karen Read's retrial, her defense team and the prosecution were back in court for the first of two high-stakes pretrial hearings — with Judge Beverly Cannone delivering a stern rebuke to the defense over something she'd previously said she had "grave concern" about. In this edition of "Canton Confidential," we recap the hearing and get expert analysis, plus review what happened with Karen Read blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney in his witness intimidation case and the first episode of the Karen Read docuseries, "Body in the Snow."