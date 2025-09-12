Welcome to 22 Hours: A Second Look, where we revisit our original season with original host Megan Cloherty. In this episode, Megan shares why we're revisiting the case of the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper and she shares part 1 of her conversation with one of the Savopoulos' surviving daughters.New episodes will drop every Tuesday.Original Episode-It began with a fire. A man driving through an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C., in 2015 spotted smoke pouring from one of the homes. It was the first sign something terrible had happened on Woodland Drive. Later, firefighters would discover the bodies of four people inside, including a child.Now in the re-release of the original podcast, listeners will hear a new part one of Megan's interview at the end of the episode with Abigail Savopoulos, the first family member of the victims to speak about the tragedy.New content written, gathered and produced by Megan Cloherty.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

This is 22 Hours: A Second Look, where we revisit our original season with original host Megan Cloherty. In this episode, Megan explores what happened to the Savopoulos' mansion. She talks to the private buyer that bought the land and steps foot in the new multi-million dollar home that sits where the Savopoulos home once stood.New episodes will drop every Tuesday.Original Episode-For the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa, May 13, 2015, began like any other Wednesday. Then things went terribly wrong. Through phone records, text messages and eyewitnesses, we recreate the timeline of their last 22 hours. This episode is written and produced by WTOP News reporters Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore. WTOP Digital News Director Julia Ziegler is the content adviser. New content written, gathered and produced by Megan Cloherty.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

This is 22 Hours: A Second Look, where we revisit our original season with original host Megan Cloherty. In this episode, Megan talks with Jordan Wallace, the man who initially fell under suspicion and was later cleared of the crime. Jordan was Savvas Savopoulos' assistant. Jordan shares his thoughts and memories of the crime and give an update to where he is now.New episodes will drop every Tuesday.Original Episode-Hours after the victims are taken hostage, a ransom is delivered to the mansion on Woodland Drive. But it doesn’t save the victims -- the calls, text messages and voicemails end, leaving key parts of the timeline unexplained. But after the trial, a new theory emerges explaining how the killer got inside the house. This episode is written and produced by WTOP reporters Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore. Julia Ziegler is the content adviser.All music featured in "22 Hours: An American Nightmare" is licensed through Creative Commons and/or by permission of the artist. We're grateful to all the artists whose music has helped us tell this story. “Haters Hate” by Ramone Messam, used with permission of the artist; “Call me” and “Rhythmic Pulse” by Daniel Birch, as well as “Weirder” by Drake Stafford, all licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0); and "Beyond the Lows" by The Whole Other, available in the YouTube Audio Library.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About American Nightmares

Every headline hides a deeper story. American Nightmares pulls you into the most unsettling true crime cases—one season, one case at a time. These are the crimes that kept detectives awake, shattered families, and left entire communities on edge.Told through raw interviews, gripping investigative detail, and cinematic storytelling, each season reveals how these nightmares unfolded—and the long road to uncovering the truth. You may think you know the story. You don’t.Season 4 - 22 Hours: A Second LookHost Megan Cloherty returns for a new season of American Nightmares. In the upcoming season, we revisit the story that launched the series: a D.C. power couple, their 10-year-old son, and their housekeeper—held hostage for nearly 24 hours before being murdered inside their own home. Now, 10 years after the crime and 6 years since we first told the story, Season 1 returns with all-new content, fresh interviews, and exclusive updates that shed new light on a case that still resonates today.Season 3 - Unknown SubjectFor nearly a decade, he crept in the shadows, attacking women in the middle of the night — and then vanished. The 1998 murder of a brilliant scientist near Georgetown University marked a terrifying escalation. Investigators had DNA linking him to multiple crimes, but for years, he had no name — only the label “Unknown Subject.” This season uncovers the chilling case of the Potomac River Rapist, and the patrol cop who finally cracked it.Season 2 - Murder in a Safe PlaceIn a quiet hospital just outside Washington, D.C., a 50-year-old nurse named Sherry Crandell was raped and murdered inside her workplace — a place that was supposed to be safe. With DNA, fingerprints, and even a witness to the crime, police had evidence — but no suspect. This season revisits the cold case that continues to baffle investigators and devastate a family, more than two decades later.Season 1 - 2 Hours: An American NightmareOne of the most shocking crimes in modern American history: a prominent couple, their 10-year-old son, and their housekeeper taken hostage and brutally murdered in their Washington, D.C. home. Over the course of 22 horrifying hours, they endured torture and terror before their killers tried to burn the evidence. This award-winning debut season revisits the infamous Mansion Murders, exposing new details and the twisted logic behind a senseless act of violence.