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The Woman in the Woods

48 Hours
Society & CultureTrue Crime
The Woman in the Woods
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • The Woman in the Woods

    Jim McIntyre

    10/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    Nick has been living under a new identity and when investigators interview him after his arrest, they are shocked by the story he tells. For years, Nick claims, his and Mindi's lives were under the control of a mysterious FBI agent named Jim McIntyre. Who was this man in the shadows and what did he want with the Kassotises?
  • The Woman in the Woods

    Nick's Double Life

    09/30/2026 | 24 mins.
    Nick's first wife Heather reveals more about their contentious divorce and why Nick may have really been on the run. Meanwhile investigator Jack Frost details the evidence he believes ties Nick to Mindi's murder. Along with a DNA match, Nick is arrested, leaving his new wife in disbelief about the man she married.
  • The Woman in the Woods

    Who Is She?

    09/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    An unlikely person makes a surprising connection between the woman in the woods and Mindi, just as law enforcement spend months trying to determine the woman's identity. Investigator Jack Frost gets creative working with existing evidence to track down a possible suspect and learns more about Mindi and Nick through her parents.
  • The Woman in the Woods

    Dead Again

    09/16/2026 | 23 mins.
    Mindi Mebane was a romantic, and when she met and married Nick Kassotis, her best friends believed she had finally found her match. Nick was handsome, well-educated, and worked as a Navy lawyer. But Mindi started sending her friends fearful messages: she and her husband were receiving threats related to her husband's work. Mindi and Nick seemed to be on the run but then Mindi messaged that things were looking up: she was pregnant and might soon come out of hiding. So when Mindi's friends learn that she died, and soon after hear that Nick is also dead, they wonder: had whatever Mindi and Nick were running from caught up to them?
  • The Woman in the Woods

    Twice Dead | The Woman in the Woods

    09/08/2026 | 2 mins.
    When a hunter discovers the body of a woman in the woods of Georgia in December 2022, law enforcement struggle to identify her. After months of investigative work and some artist's sketches, they have a name: Mindi Kassotis. But this doesn't make any sense to Mindi's friends and family who believed Mindi had died in a hospital. As investigators begin to unravel what really happened they uncover a strange mystery where the dead reappear, the living disappear, and one man who may never have existed at all.
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About The Woman in the Woods
Nick and Mindi Kassotis believed they were being hunted. According to friends and family, Nick's classified military work had put them both in danger, so much so that Mindi rarely left the house. But the couple also shared they were expecting a child. Then, just after Thanksgiving, Mindi died suddenly in the hospital. Soon after, Nick died too. That's what everyone who loved them believed, that is until a woman's dismembered remains turned up in a wooded area. Stories started to unravel and a mysterious new figure emerged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty separates fact from fiction in a case built upon unimaginable layers of deception.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue Crime

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