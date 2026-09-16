My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty

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73 episodes
- When a hunter discovers the body of a woman in the woods of Georgia in December 2022, law enforcement struggle to identify her. After months of investigative work and some artist's sketches, they have a name: Mindi Kassotis. But this doesn't make any sense to Mindi's friends and family who believed Mindi had died in a hospital. As investigators begin to unravel what really happened they uncover a strange mystery where the dead reappear, the living disappear, and one man who may never have existed at all. Listen to The Woman in the Woods now, wherever you get your podcasts.
- Following the discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s remains in a vehicle registered to D4vd last fall, what were the key developments that led to charges this week? On this episode of “Case by Case,” we examine all of the new details coming out of the case against singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who professionally goes by D4vd. “48 Hours” correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman break down what we know so far about Celeste’s death and the alleged abusive relationship she had with the singer. Listen to Case By Case now, wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+ at 48HoursPodcasts.com.
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- The cases everyone's talking about, explained as they happen. An update from the trusted 48 Hours team on the biggest criminal stories unfolding now, cutting through the noise to focus on the week’s most important developments, inside and outside the courtroom. Whether it’s a high-profile trial or a new break in a cold case, each episode helps you understand what matters, why it matters, and what may happen next. Listen to Case By Case now, wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+ at 48HoursPodcasts.com.
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- When the remains of the patriarch of a wealthy Georgia family were discovered on his Georgia farm, investigators asked who would want to kill Gary Farris, and why? What they discovered is a dysfunctional family fueled by jealousy, betrayal, and money-related tensions. Soon, allegations start flying round and round like a sinister Ferris wheel ... and a mother and son face off over who could be responsible for destroying their family. Listen to Blood is Thicker: The Farris Wheel now. Wherever you get your podcasts.
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- Claudia and Chip's family hopes to move forward with their lives, but they're traumatized again when they see Daniel Marsh appear in a video claiming that he is a changed man. On top of that, new state laws intended to provide justice for juvenile offenders also mean that Daniel may get a chance at early release. Can a killer like Daniel Marsh be rehabilitated? And how can the family of Claudia Maupin and Chip Northup find peace?
Get early, ad-free access to episodes of Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders by subscribing to 48 Hours+ on Apple Podcasts. The series is widely available everywhere else you get your podcasts.
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About My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty
“48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty takes you inside true-crime investigations like no one else, taking on killers and those accused of crimes. This season she delves into the labyrinth of crime within families and the secrets that kept them together or tore them apart. Moriarty brings almost three decades of experience as a lawyer and reporter involved in murder cases — she brushes past the speculation to the evidence and talks to the people directly involved, including investigators and the families of victims. Follow along Erin's journey as she goes beyond the scene of each crime, behind prison walls, and into the killers' inner thoughts. It’s all on this season of “My Life of Crime”.Get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+. Subscribe at 48HoursPodcasts.com, then listen in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or use your private link in your favorite podcast app.Podcast website
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