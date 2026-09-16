My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty

Claudia and Chip's family hopes to move forward with their lives, but they're traumatized again when they see Daniel Marsh appear in a video claiming that he is a changed man. On top of that, new state laws intended to provide justice for juvenile offenders also mean that Daniel may get a chance at early release. Can a killer like Daniel Marsh be rehabilitated? And how can the family of Claudia Maupin and Chip Northup find peace? Get early, ad-free access to episodes of Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders by subscribing to 48 Hours+ on Apple Podcasts. The series is widely available everywhere else you get your podcasts. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

When the remains of the patriarch of a wealthy Georgia family were discovered on his Georgia farm, investigators asked who would want to kill Gary Farris, and why? What they discovered is a dysfunctional family fueled by jealousy, betrayal, and money-related tensions. Soon, allegations start flying round and round like a sinister Ferris wheel ... and a mother and son face off over who could be responsible for destroying their family. Listen to Blood is Thicker: The Farris Wheel now. Wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The cases everyone's talking about, explained as they happen. An update from the trusted 48 Hours team on the biggest criminal stories unfolding now, cutting through the noise to focus on the week’s most important developments, inside and outside the courtroom. Whether it’s a high-profile trial or a new break in a cold case, each episode helps you understand what matters, why it matters, and what may happen next. Listen to Case By Case now, wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+ at 48HoursPodcasts.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Following the discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s remains in a vehicle registered to D4vd last fall, what were the key developments that led to charges this week? On this episode of “Case by Case,” we examine all of the new details coming out of the case against singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who professionally goes by D4vd. “48 Hours” correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman break down what we know so far about Celeste’s death and the alleged abusive relationship she had with the singer. Listen to Case By Case now, wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+ at ⁠48HoursPodcasts.com⁠. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

When a hunter discovers the body of a woman in the woods of Georgia in December 2022, law enforcement struggle to identify her. After months of investigative work and some artist's sketches, they have a name: Mindi Kassotis. But this doesn't make any sense to Mindi's friends and family who believed Mindi had died in a hospital. As investigators begin to unravel what really happened they uncover a strange mystery where the dead reappear, the living disappear, and one man who may never have existed at all. Listen to The Woman in the Woods now, wherever you get your podcasts.

About My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty

About My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty

About My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty