My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty

A Broken Heart: What Killed Lina Kaufman?
On November 7th, 2007, 33-year-old Lina Kaufman was found dead in her Florida home on the bathroom floor. Her husband, Adam Kaufman, called 911 while trying to revive her. Seventeen months passed with no answers for the cause of her death, until Adam was suddenly arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Medical experts pointed to physical evidence of strangulation, while Adam’s defense attorneys speculated about an allergic reaction to a spray tan. Yet unbeknownst to either side, the truth was hidden much deeper than they could see initially. Erin Moriarty takes you even deeper into the 48 Hours episode, “Lina’s Heart”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/15/2023
30:57
The Long Con: Clark Rockefeller Part 2
Clark Rockefeller has been unmasked as a German man named Christian Gerhartsreiter. In Part 2 of “The Long Con”, he goes on trial for the murder of his former neighbor John Sohus, but the prosecution has little to no direct evidence implicating Gerhartsreiter. They also lack an obvious motive. Why would a conman like Gerhartsreiter commit murder and risk blowing his own cover? And after the trial, Erin Moriarty sits down with Gerhartsreiter to continue exploring the question behind it all: Who was Clark Rockefeller, really? Erin Moriarty takes you even deeper into the 48 Hours episode, “aka Rockefeller”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/8/2023
29:01
The Long Con: Clark Rockefeller Part 1
In 2008, a man named Clark Rockefeller was arrested in Boston for kidnapping his daughter during a custody dispute with his ex-wife. He claimed to be of the New York Rockefellers, but the problem was, there were no records of him anywhere. At the same time, authorities in Connecticut and California had begun to connect the dots between “Clark Rockefeller” and “other men” who all seemed to be related to the disappearance of a California couple more than 20 years prior. Who was Clark Rockefeller, really? Erin Moriarty takes you deeper into the 48 Hours episode, “aka Rockefeller”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/1/2023
28:31
The House: Home Renovation Homicide
On April 24th, 2018, then 39-year-old Shanti Cooper was found dead in a bathtub at home. Her husband, Dave Tronnes, called 911 saying he found her floating in the tub when he got home. Dave tells police he thinks that Shanti had slipped or fallen in the tub, but detectives believe she was extensively beaten based on the injuries to her body. There was also the issue of their home renovation, which Shanti had fronted all the money for despite Dave not including her on the property deed. Plus, detectives also discover a secret life Dave Tronnes had been living. Erin Moriarty takes you deeper into the 48 Hours episode, “Home Renovation Homicide”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
2/1/2023
27:23
Loss of a Legend: Arturo Gatti's Last Fight
Boxing legend Arturo Gatti is found dead on the floor of an apartment while on vacation in Brazil. His family suspects his wife, Amanda Rodrigues, who they think is after his estate, when Arturo is found dead with a pool of blood and a purse strap beside him. But police think he hung himself with her purse strap. Erin Moriarty takes you deeper into the 48 Hours episode, "Arturo Gatti's Last Fight”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
“48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty takes you inside true-crime investigations like no one else, taking on killers and those accused of crimes. From a Baptist preacher accused of staging his wife’s suicide to a young mother who kills her ex-husband and claims self-defense, Moriarty brushes past the speculation to the evidence and talks to the people directly involved, including investigators and the families of victims. Follow along Erin's journey as she goes beyond the scene of each crime, behind prison walls, and into the killers' inner thoughts. It’s all on this season of “My Life of Crime”.