Today on Change Agents, Andy sits down with Andy Wilson and Paula Mitchell from the Los Angeles Innocence Project. In 1986, Andy was wrongfully convicted of murder. At the age of 31, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, leaving behind his wife and young daughter. However, thanks to the help of Paula Mitchell, he was later exonerated and became the founding donor for the LA Innocence Project. The organization works with law enforcement to prevent wrongful convictions in the future and to help free innocent people currently behind bars. Paula Mitchell serves as their director.