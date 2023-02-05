Find out what takes to solve some of the world's seemingly impossible problems. In each episode, SEAL Team 6 veteran and "Cleared Hot" podcast host Andy Stumpf ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
When the Innocent Go to Prison for Crimes They Didn't Commit - Change Agents with Andy Stumpf
Today on Change Agents, Andy sits down with Andy Wilson and Paula Mitchell from the Los Angeles Innocence Project.
In 1986, Andy was wrongfully convicted of murder. At the age of 31, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, leaving behind his wife and young daughter.
However, thanks to the help of Paula Mitchell, he was later exonerated and became the founding donor for the LA Innocence Project. The organization works with law enforcement to prevent wrongful convictions in the future and to help free innocent people currently behind bars. Paula Mitchell serves as their director.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original.
Subscribe to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/id1677415740
Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: https://shop.thisisironclad.com/
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.
Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.
Follow us on Social -
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisironclad
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisisironclad
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisironclad
Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://thisisironclad.com/newsletter
5/2/2023
45:16
Saving U.S. Afghan Allies Left Behind (with Chad Robichaux)
On this episode of Change Agents, Andy Stumpf sits down with Chad Robichaux to discuss America's withdraw from Afghanistan, those left behind, and what life is like under Taliban rule.
Chad Robichaux is a former Force Recon Marine and DoD contractor. He completed eight combat deployments to Afghanistan during his time of service and as a contractor. Chad co-founded the organization Save Our Allies. It's a non-profit whose goal it is to help American citizens, refugees, and American allies who assisted U.S. efforts in the War on Terror in Afghanistan. He is also the founder of The Mighty Oaks Foundation and is the author of the book Saving Our Allies.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original.
Subscribe to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/id1677415740
Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: https://shop.thisisironclad.com/
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.
Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.
Follow us on Social -
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisironclad
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisisironclad
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisironclad
Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://thisisironclad.com/newsletter
4/25/2023
44:35
The U.S. / Mexico Border: What's Really Happening (with Vincent 'Rocco' Vargas')
Today on Change Agents, Andy Stumpf sits down with Vincent "Rocco" Vargas, in an interview recorded in L.A.
Vincent Vargas is a special operations combat veteran (2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment), actor, writer, and producer. After his time in the military and a stint as a prison guard, he became a BORSTAR Agent – a member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit attached to BORTAC, the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.
Today, you can see Rocco on the FX series Mayans MC, and his book, “Borderline: Defending the Home Front” releases this fall.
Subscribe to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/id1677415740
Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: https://shop.thisisironclad.com/
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.
Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.
Follow us on Social -
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisironclad
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisisironclad
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisironclad
Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://thisisironclad.com/newsletter
4/18/2023
46:58
Veterans Transitioning into the Workforce (with Black Rifle Coffee Company's Evan Hafer)
Today on Change Agents, Andy Stumpf sits down with Black Rifle Coffee Company Founder Evan Hafer. Prior to founding BRCC, Evan spent 20 years in the military serving as a U.S. Army infantryman, a Special Forces soldier (Green Beret), and a CIA contractor. Today, BRCC is dedicated to hiring 10,000 veterans and supporting the veteran community.
Go here to learn more about the BRCC Fund: https://brccfund.org/
Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: https://shop.thisisironclad.com/
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.
Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.
Follow us on Social -
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisironclad
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisisironclad
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisironclad
Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://thisisironclad.com/newsletter
4/11/2023
38:05
A Former Nightclub Promoter's Plan to Save 771 Million Lives (with Scott Harrison)
Scott Harrison is the founder and CEO of Charity:Water, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding ways to provide clean water to communities around the world. On this episode of Change Agents, an IRONCLAD original, Andy discusses Scott’s path from a New York City nightclub promoter to a humanitarian leader, the reason why dirty water is such a massive problem in the developing world, and how viewers can help.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.
Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: Shop.thisisironclad.com
Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.
Follow us on Social -
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisisironc...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ThisIsIRONCLAD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisisironclad
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisisironclad
Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://thisisironclad.com/newsletter
Find out what takes to solve some of the world's seemingly impossible problems. In each episode, SEAL Team 6 veteran and "Cleared Hot" podcast host Andy Stumpf interviews a new "agent of change" who is enacting real change to understand the scope of their work, how it can be replicated, and the unimaginable stakes of their everyday lives.
An IRONCLAD Original.