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195 episodes
Undercover: How Cartels, the CCP, and Corrupt Doctors Run the Global Organ Trade (Tania Rashid)08/05/2026 | 57 mins.Today’s guest is Tania Rashid.
She is an award-winning correspondent and producer who reports across the globe, with a career spanning CNN International, PBS NewsHour, NBC News, National Geographic Channel, VICE News, and others. She was a correspondent on VICE's Criminal Planet series, including the episode "Butchered for Profit: Inside Organ Trafficking," which goes inside the global black market for organs to meet the surgeons and traffickers profiting from it, with reporting spanning Mexico, China, and Pakistan.You can find more of her work at: https://www.taniarashid.com/
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original
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(00:00) "I Think I'm Going to Sell Their Kidneys"
(00:29) Meet Tania Rashid
(01:00) From Saudi Arabia to Salt Lake City: Tania's Origin Story
(09:51) Inside "Butchered for Profit": Pakistan's Organ Trade
(20:31) Mexico's Cartel-Run Organ Trafficking Networks
(28:34) Why Exposure Doesn't Equal Change
(30:40) Earning Trust With Traffickers and Cartel Members
35:24 Trauma, Healing & Advice for Future Journalists
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Society Would Collapse in 6 DAYS: The Super Weapon That Could End the World - Annie Jacobsen07/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Annie Jacobsen is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and New York Times bestselling author known for her research and writing on topics related to national security, defense, and intelligence.
Her investigative work has focused on some of the most secretive areas of government and includes the titles Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base, The Pentagon's Brain: An Uncensored History of DARPA, America's Top-Secret Military Research Agency, Operation Paperclip, and Nuclear War.
Her latest, Biological War: A Scenario is out now.
Video Chapters:
(00:00) – Intro: Nations With Bioweapons Programs & Meet Annie Jacobsen
(01:15) – Panic vs. Pressure: Writing About Doomsday & Trusting the Algorithm
(04:58) – Covid's Airborne Denial: A Case Study in Institutional Fallibility
(09:58) – Nuclear vs. Biological: Case Fatality Rates & Which Scares Her More
(17:41) – Pentagon War Games: Outbreak to Anarchy in Six Days
(26:06) – Global Threat Landscape & Anatomy of a Lab Accident at Vector
(34:03) – Close Calls, AI-Enabled Bioweapons & Rebuilding Public Trust
(44:00) – Gain-of-Function, "Devolution," Live Outbreaks & Closing Thoughts
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- On today's episode of Change Agents, Andy is joined by Brian Streem, the founder and CEO of Vermeer, a defense tech company with forward operations in Ukraine. He went from using drone technology and Hollywood projects ranging from Steven Spielberg movies, The Fast and the Furious films, and Beyonce music videos to the frontlines of war.
This technology lets drones navigate when GPS is jammed, spoofed or gone entirely. Brian pivoted his company into Vermeer in 2018, after the Department of Defense showed strong interest in his team's XR technology, building AR command controlled and visualization tools for unmanned swarms in GPS denied environments.
Video Chapters:
(00:39) – Meet Brian Streem: Hollywood to the Frontlines
(09:39) – The Pivot: From Film Sets to Defense Tech
(10:19) – Landing DoD Funding & Moving Vermeer to Ukraine
(21:06) – GPS Jamming & Spoofing Explained
(25:33) – Fiber Optic vs FPV vs Starlink Drones
(31:41) – The Outsider Advantage: Why Being in Kyiv Matters
(35:10) – Drone Swarms, Autonomy & Kill-Authority Ethics
(42:50) – Pentagon's $150M Drone Dominance Program
(47:13) – Russia's Drone Tech: Speed, ATR & What's Next
(50:14) – Pilot Psychology, War Outlook & Final Thoughts
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- On this week's episode of Change Agents, Andy Stumpf travels to Virginia Beach to spend time with Dom Raso aboard his boat near Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story. Dom spent 12 years in the SEAL teams before founding Dynamis Alliance, a gear and combatives training company built from everything he learned in the teams. Today, Dom's life largely revolves around his faith, family, and protecting time with them has become his priority.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original.
Chapters
(00:00) Cold Open
(01:11) The Power of "No"
(02:44) Family, Faith & Current Ventures
(05:05) Gladius Christi: Protecting the Church
(10:51) Combatives Philosophy
(19:11) Should Young Men Join the Military?
(28:58) Faith and Military Discipline
(41:44) Extortion 17 and the Path to Catholicism
(49:23) Redefining Success
(54:15) Fatherhood as the Front Line
(57:09) Leaving the SEAL Teams
(1:01:52) Gift Exchange
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The One Tactical Model That Could End the Iran War (Special Ops Intel Officer Jonathan Hackett)07/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.On this week's episode of Change Agents, Andy Stumpf welcomes Jonathan Hackett to unpack the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.
He is a retired U.S. Marine Corps interrogator, counterintelligence agent, and special operations intelligence officer who ran assignments for the NSA, DIA, and Special Operations Command, and is the author of Iran: Shadow Weapons, Covert Action, Intelligence Operations, and Unconventional Warfare.
Co-host the podcast Eyes on Geopolitics: @EyesOnGeopoliticsPod
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original.
Chapters
(00:01:33) Explaining Iran in one sentence
(00:09:04) Mirror imaging the regime
(00:14:28) The experience gap at the negotiating table
(00:19:02) A broken decision-making process
(00:27:29) Losing our intelligence assets in Iran
(00:32:12) Where the nuclear program really stands
(00:39:41) Why an executive agreement won't hold
(00:50:08) The truth about Iranian sleeper cells
(00:59:36) What Americans get wrong about Iran
Sponsors:
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About Change Agents with Andy Stumpf
-New Episodes Every Wednesday- Find out what takes to solve some of the world's seemingly impossible problems. In each episode, SEAL Team 6 veteran and "Cleared Hot" podcast host Andy Stumpf interviews a new "agent of change" who is enacting real change to understand the scope of their work, how it can be replicated, and the unimaginable stakes of their everyday lives. An IRONCLAD Original.Podcast website
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