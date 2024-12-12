Emilie Kiser is back & we are Dumpster Deep Diving the last 2 years! We chat moving to AZ, influencer culture, becoming the “bread winner”, deciding to have more kids, her pregnancy getting “leaked”, baby names, buying and renovating their new home, her insane social media growth, favorite experiences she’s had in her career so far, biggest turn ons, her hall pass and everything in between! SPONSORS// SpearmintLOVE.com - code WEEKLYTRASH bohme.com - code 20JOSIE

A mother, a friend, a babe & MLB WAG! Rachel Gomber is letting us Dumpster Deep Dive her! We talk about her life growing up, faith, college, past abusive relationships, getting pregnant before marriage, motherhood as an MLB wife, how they keep the romance alive and everything in between! We end with TRASHTOPICAN!

About Weekly Trash

Welcome to your new favorite podcast with your new bestie and host Josie Van Dyke! Each week we will dumpster deep dive into new fun guests who have their own TRASH. No topic is off limits! You’ll hear life stories that will inspire you, encourage you, make you laugh, make you cry and maybe even make you cringe. You will hear from some of your favorite content creators, influencers, business owners and entrepreneurs! In addition you will get all juice about Josie’s life as a mom of 3 and all the Trash she consumes through out the week! Tik Tok Trash, TV Trash, Pop Culture Trash and more! You'll soon realize we are all more alike than we think, Now let’s take out some Trash!