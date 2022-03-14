We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. What if someone not only claimed they could help you find that perfect partner, they...
7/31/2023
6:30
7/17/2023
6:02
Piecing Together | 7
In this special episode, Even The Rich’s Brooke Siffrinn looks at what the series can tell us about coercive groups today. She talks to Rachel Bernstein, a therapist who has spent over thirty years working with former cult members, and Cassius Adair, consultant on the show and specialist on queer and trans storytelling.Please support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/28/2022
40:30
Burn Out | 6
Angie begins to realize the truth of her situation. But getting out won’t be so easy. Please support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/21/2022
27:49
Zombies | 5
As Angie gives everything in pursuit of a new love, she becomes someone she doesn’t recognize.Please support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. What if someone not only claimed they could help you find that perfect partner, they guaranteed it? Jeff and Shaleia, a young couple famous on YouTube, teach about ‘Twin Flames' — a deep, romantic connection with your perfect partner in their videos. It’s divine love, you’re designed for no one else, and they’re designed for no one else. But the path to finding your Twin Flame isn’t so simple. Some followers claim they were encouraged to cut ties with friends and family that are holding them back, and to claim their Twin Flame by any means necessary. From Wondery, Twin Flames is a podcast about what happens when the quest for love turns into a dangerous obsession. Hosted by Stephanie Beatriz.All episodes are available now. You can binge the series ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.