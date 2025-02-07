How Do You Cope? launches Monday 24th February with bonus minisodes landing every Thursday. Listen to How Do You Cope? on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/how-do-you-cope.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About How Do You Cope?

With 1 in 6 people experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety, it's never been more important to find out how people are dealing with these challenges. In this podcast, comedian and broadcaster John Robins brings his trademark approach of heart and humour to the conversation, sitting down with guests and experts each week to ask the very simple question - How Do You Cope?