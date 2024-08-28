Wherein Danny and Darren tell the traumatizing conclusion to Danny's epic battle with the evil construction company wreaking havoc on his home. Additionally, our intrepid hosts delve deeper into their interview with Barbara (the woman who spent nine years in court trying to take Richard down), and Sandy gives an update on her thereupeutic journey.
Episode 7: How to Destroy a Career Part 2
Wherein Danny and Darren tackle the second half of Richard Jacobs' "career". With his reputation in tatters, Richard attempts to regain his law license and aims his considerable talents (and relentlessness) at members of the St. Louis community, representing himself in a reign of terror and leaving trauma in his wake.
Interregnum: How to Destroy a Nose Job
Wherein Danny and Darren go deeper into the mind (& world) of phone phreak 'Captain Crunch' in an attempt to understand Richard's love affair with technology. We'll also revisit one of the seminal stories we learned about Richard in an earlier episode and discover that it may not be true after all!
Episode 6: How to Destroy a Career Part 1
Wherein Danny and Darren dive into the absolutely bananas career of Richard Jacobs, from all its promise to its absolute peril. This episode covers multiple arrests and criminal charges, getting fired from the SEC for accessing a classified database, and winning a United States Supreme Court case. And this is only part 1!
Interregnum: How to Destroy a Family Text Chain
Wherein Danny and Darren discuss the fallout in Danny's family that has resulted from this podcast. We'll also check in with Sandy about the emotional impact this all has been having on her. Listen to HTDE on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is the true story of Richard Jacobs – a narcissist who destroyed a childhood, a marriage, a family, and a community. He sued every sentient being on the face of the earth, got banned from restaurants, and inspired a support group composed solely of people he traumatized. He stole notary stamps, hacked emails, forged signatures… and won a U.S. Supreme Court case. He was also my dad.
Join us each week as hosts Danny Jacobs and Darren Grodsky will shift between past and present to explore the lasting impact of Richard Jacobs.
