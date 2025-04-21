3x2 - Behind the Fame: Brian Austin Green's Untold Stories – Part 1
You asked, and we delivered - our very own Brian Austin Green steps into the guest seat on Oldish! In this candid two-part series, co-hosts Randy and Sharna delve into Brian's journey from child actor to teen heartthrob and beyond.
In Part 1, Brian shares his experiences starting in the industry at the age of 9, his rapid rise to fame with his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, and the challenges he faced releasing his 1996 hip-hop album, One Stop Carnival. He also opens up about his relationship with co-star Tiffani Thiessen during the peak of his fame and reflects on the regrets he has from that time. Additionally, Brian discusses his battles with imposter syndrome, revealing how, despite his success, he often felt like a fraud and struggled with self-doubt.
This episode is filled with heartfelt reflections, behind-the-scenes stories, and the unfiltered honesty you've come to expect from Oldish.
Tune in now on YouTube @OldishPod or listen on your favorite podcast platform.
Stay tuned for Part 2, releasing next Monday!
Brian Austin Green links:
Brian's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brianaustingreen/
Oldish Links:
Website: www.oldishpodcast.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oldishpod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@oldishpodcast
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@OldishPod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:13
3x1 - Soleil Moon Frye's Transition from Child Star to Documentarian
We're thrilled to kick off Season 3 of Oldish with the phenomenal Soleil Moon Frye. While many remember her as the iconic Punky Brewster, Soleil has since built a multifaceted career as an actress, director, and producer.
In 2021, she released the documentary Kid 90, a deeply personal film constructed from her own footage, diaries, and voicemails, offering an intimate look into the lives of young Hollywood stars in the 1990s. This project set the stage for her latest work, The Carters: Hurts to Love You, a two-part documentary premiering April 15 on Paramount+. The film provides a raw and emotional exploration of the Carter family's struggles with fame, addiction, and loss, featuring interviews and archival footage that shed light on their complex journey.
In this episode, Soleil opens up about her experiences growing up in the spotlight, her transition behind the camera, and her enduring friendship with Brian Austin Green, which began at her 12th birthday party and has remained strong ever since. It's a conversation filled with insights, laughter, and heartfelt moments you won't want to miss.
Tune in to Oldish on YouTube @OldishPod or listen on your favorite podcast platform.
Soleil Moon Fry links:
Soleil Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moonfrye/
The Carter’s Documentary Trailer: https://youtu.be/gQncVA6zZtk?feature=shared
Sign up to Paramount+ to Watch: https://www.paramountplus.com/
Oldish Links:
Website: www.oldishpodcast.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oldishpod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@oldishpodcast
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@OldishPod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:20:08
2x28 - Wrap-Up: Behind the Scenes for Season 2 and What’s Next
Season 2 of Oldish—what a ride! 🎉 Brian, Sharna, and Randy sit down to reflect on their favorite moments from this incredible season. They share the highs, the lessons, and everything in between.
In this episode, they reveal their dream guests for Season 3 and the exciting direction they’re taking the show next.
We’re taking a short break but will be back in April 2025 with more entertainment, amazing guests, and plenty of laughs.
From all of us at Oldish, thank you for tuning in—whether you’ve been listening or watching on YouTube. We appreciate you and can’t wait to bring you an even bigger and better Season 3!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:31
2x27 - Rebecca Alvarez on Sex, Pleasure and if Size Really Matters
Things heat up in the Oldish studio as Randy, Brian and Sharna welcome Sexologist Rebecca Alvarez for a candid and eye-opening conversation. Rebecca shares her expertise on why the key to satisfying intimacy often begins with unlearning outdated and harmful sex education.
From exploring self-pleasure and answering the age-old question of whether size really matters, to discussing the importance of open, stigma-free conversations about sex with teens - Rebecca covers it all. She also dives into one of the most common intimacy challenges faced by men and women in relationships today. Nothing is off-limits in this honest and empowering episode.
As a nationally recognized sexual wellness and intimacy expert, and the first Latina to launch a U.S.-based intimacy brand - Bloomi - Rebecca is breaking barriers. Bloomi focuses on inclusive sex education and clean intimacy products designed for all bodies to help create a more pleasurable and confident experience. You can find the Bloomi links in the episode bio.
Don’t miss this episode packed with insights, laughs and real talk. Watch it on YouTube @OldishPod or listen on your favorite podcast platform.
Rebecca Alvarez links:
Bloomi Website: https://thebloomi.com/
Bloomi IG: https://www.instagram.com/thebloomi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaalvarezstory/
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccastory/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
56:38
2x26 - Cheryl Burke on Breaking Down Walls and Building a Legacy
If you’re a fan of "Dancing With the Stars," this episode of Oldish is a must-listen!
This week, we’re thrilled to welcome Cheryl Burke, the trailblazing American dancer, model, and television host. Best known as a professional dancer on ABC’s "Dancing With the Stars," Cheryl has graced the stage for an incredible 26 seasons and made history as the first female champion of the show. Beyond her illustrious dance career, Cheryl now hosts the popular podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, where she brings her unique perspective and charm to each episode talking all things ‘DWTS’.
In this deeply personal and heartfelt conversation, Cheryl opens up about the challenges she’s faced, including her experience with childhood trauma, surviving sexual abuse at just 5-years-old, coping with her parents’ separation, battling alcohol addiction, and navigating the loss of her father, with whom she had a complicated relationship. Cheryl’s story is one of resilience, strength and finding purpose through adversity.
Episode out now wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch the full video on YouTube—find all the links in the @OldishPod bio!
Cheryl Burke links:
Website: https://www.cheryl-burke.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cherylburke/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCherylBurke
Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sex-lies-and-spray-tans/id1707240253
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hosted by Randy Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Sharna Burgess – "Oldish" is where age-old questions meet new-age answers; delving into the nuanced and often humorous experiences of aging in the modern world. Each episode features candid conversations among the hosts, who bring their unique perspectives from the worlds of entertainment and wellness. Randy Spelling, known for his work as a life coach, offers insights into personal growth and the challenges of midlife. Brian Austin Green, a veteran actor with a storied career, shares his experiences and reflections on maintaining balance. Sharna Burgess, a celebrated professional dancer and choreographer, adds a vibrant energy and perspective on staying active and embracing the change life throws at you. Together, the trio explores a wide range of topics, from health and mindfulness to relationships and career transitions, all with a relatable and engaging approach. Listeners can expect a blend of heartfelt advice, humorous anecdotes and expert interviews, creating a rich tapestry of content that resonates with anyone navigating the complexities of getting older and finding inspiration, laughter and practical tips for living their best lives at any age.