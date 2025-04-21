3x1 - Soleil Moon Frye's Transition from Child Star to Documentarian

We're thrilled to kick off Season 3 of Oldish with the phenomenal Soleil Moon Frye. While many remember her as the iconic Punky Brewster, Soleil has since built a multifaceted career as an actress, director, and producer.​ In 2021, she released the documentary Kid 90, a deeply personal film constructed from her own footage, diaries, and voicemails, offering an intimate look into the lives of young Hollywood stars in the 1990s. This project set the stage for her latest work, The Carters: Hurts to Love You, a two-part documentary premiering April 15 on Paramount+. The film provides a raw and emotional exploration of the Carter family's struggles with fame, addiction, and loss, featuring interviews and archival footage that shed light on their complex journey.​ In this episode, Soleil opens up about her experiences growing up in the spotlight, her transition behind the camera, and her enduring friendship with Brian Austin Green, which began at her 12th birthday party and has remained strong ever since. It's a conversation filled with insights, laughter, and heartfelt moments you won't want to miss.​