Introducing "Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo" - Raymond Arroyo, host of Arroyo Grande navigates and analyzes the culture with insight, satire, and style. The New York Times Best Selling author, award-winning producer, chart topping vocalist and broadcaster wades deep into the manners, lifestyle trends, people, faith, and art of the moment-- celebrating the best, while lampooning the rest. During his surprising conversations with celebrities, thought leaders and culture-makers, you'll discover life lessons, practical advice, and inspiring examples to live by. This fun, entertaining and unifying show helps listeners transform their lives into a broad, thriving Arroyo Grande. Each episode bursts its banks- and wait until you hear "How It Ends…"