Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, Sophie Ansari
Podcrushed — the podcast where Penn Badgley reads your middle school story-- explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teenager. Hosts Penn... More
Society & CultureComedy
  • Chris Olsen
    You've probably seen him all over your For You page on TikTok, or your Discover page on Instagram, but this week Chris Olsen opens up like never before, sharing how the hardest moments led to his most important transformations.  He opens up about rehab and his journey to sobriety, the pressure to assimilate, and how a 23andMe DNA test exposed a hidden family history.Follow Podcrushed on socials! TwitterTikTokInstagram
    4/19/2023
    1:01:17
  • Adam Brody
    This week Adam Brody (Fleishman is in Trouble, Shazam!, The O.C.) stops by and wins the group over with his endless trove of middle school stories. Adam gets passionate explaining his take on marriage, and shares why he’s the happiest he’s ever been. Follow Podcrushed on socials! TwitterTikTokInstagram
    4/12/2023
    1:07:24
  • Sophia Bush
    Today on the pod we have Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Good Sam, John Tucker Must Die), who sits down to discuss her activism journey, love as a daily practice, and navigating life in the public eye. Follow Podcrushed on socials:InstagramTikTokTwitter
    4/5/2023
    1:26:28
  • Ed Speleers
    Today we're joined in-person by the brilliant actor and Penn's co-star Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey, Star Trek: Picard), who shares why his first play shocked and stunned his entire school, the reason that his first movie role, Eragon, was almost his last, and why his character Rhys from You is his favorite villain.(RHYYYYYS!) Follow Podcrushed on socials! TikTokTwitterInstagram
    3/29/2023
    1:04:33
  • Jharrel Jerome
    We kick things off in Season 2 with the phenomenal, Emmy-award-winning actor Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us, I'm a Virgo). He shares about why he almost missed his audition for a little Oscar-winning project called Moonlight, why breaking someone else's heart meant breaking his own, and why projects that speak to the culture are so important to him. Follow us on socials! TwitterTikTokInstagram 
    3/22/2023
    1:02:12

About Podcrushed

Podcrushed — the podcast where Penn Badgley reads your middle school story-- explores the heartbreak, anxiety and self-discovery of being a teenager. Hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari bring you stories and conversations about middle school - from childhood crushes, to battles with body hair, to schoolyard scuffles. The results are sometimes awkward, sometimes heartwarming, and always relatable.
