Seating Dinner Party Guests, Getting Spray Tans, Using Fake Addresses, and More
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah tackle seating dinner party guests, getting spray tans, using fake return addresses, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)
Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com
EPISODE CONTENTS
AMUSE-BOUCHE: Dinner party seating
A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Getting a spray tan
QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: If a gift requires assembly, should you give it assembled or unassembled? Bonkers: Sending birthday cards with fake return addresses
VENT OR REPENT: Women with long nails, The London Underground
CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Thanks to Rambo, Thanks for the birthday dinner
THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW
Big Ben and Parliament scene in "National Lampoon's European Vacation"
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO...
Support our show through Patreon
Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts
Call, text, or email us your questions
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Visit our official website
Sign up for our newsletter
Buy some fabulous official merchandise
CREDITS
Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema
Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton
Theme Music: Rob Paravonian
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW
Click here for details
TRANSCRIPT
Episode 264
THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR: INCOGNI
Use promo code WYRBW at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual plan: https://incogni.com/wyrbw
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:02
Scheduling Times With "Ish," Chewing Food on Calls, Socializing at Galas, and More
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah answer listener questions about scheduling appointments with "ish," chewing food while on the telephone, socializing at galas, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)
Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com
QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS:
What does "ish" mean when scheduling meetings?
What can I say to people who chew food in my ear while we're talking on the phone?
Should event photos be sent to all invitees, even those that couldn't attend?
What date should we engrave on a wedding gift when the official marriage date is different from the ceremony?
What are good conversation starters when at charity and gala events?
THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW
AOL commercial from 1995
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO...
Support our show through Patreon
Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts
Call, text, or email us your questions
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Visit our official website
Sign up for our newsletter
Buy some fabulous official merchandise
CREDITS
Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema
Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton
Theme Music: Rob Paravonian
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW
Click here for details
TRANSCRIPT
Episode 263
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
29:51
Handling Hot Potatoes, Claiming Seats at Buffets, Talking During Musicals, and More
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah tackle handling hot potatoes, claiming seats at buffets, talking during musicals, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)
Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com
EPISODE CONTENTS
AMUSE-BOUCHE: Baked Potatoes
A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Host gifts that are not wine
QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: What's the correct way to claim a seat at a buffet? What to say when a stranger asks if my best friend and I are mother and daughter?
VENT OR REPENT: Refusing hops seltzers, Talking during a musical
CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Thanks for the turkey information, Smiling on airplanes
THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW
Taters scene in "Lord of the Rings"
List of things to bring other than wine
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO...
Support our show through Patreon
Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts
Call, text, or email us your questions
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Visit our official website
Sign up for our newsletter
Buy some fabulous official merchandise
CREDITS
Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema
Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton
Theme Music: Rob Paravonian
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW
Click here for details
TRANSCRIPT
Episode 262
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
50:29
Spring Break: Objecting to Marriages, Watching Strangers' Luggage, Asking for More Chairs, and More
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! This week, Nick and Leah are enjoying a well-deserved break, but they'll be back next week with an all-new episode. In the meantime, here's one of their favorite episodes from the archives in which they answer listener questions about objecting to marriages, watching strangers' luggage, asking for more chairs, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)
Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com
QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS:
How should I handle my sister-in law who doesn't think I should be married to her brother?
How should we respond to strangers asking us to watch their belongings?
How do you send invitations or thank you notes when you don't know the recipient's address?
Is there a polite way to suggest to my brother that he should have enough dining chairs for everyone?
Bonkers: An undisclosed dress code for a wedding rehearsal dinner
THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW
Trailer for "Freaky Friday" movie
Zafu and Zazen on Wikipedia
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO...
Support our show through Patreon
Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts
Call, text, or email us your questions
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Visit our official website
Sign up for our newsletter
Buy some fabulous official merchandise
CREDITS
Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema
Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton
Theme Music: Rob Paravonian
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW
Click here for details
TRANSCRIPT
Episode 211
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
31:00
Spring Break: Sending Signals With Cutlery, Partying in Art Galleries, Flushing Without Permission, and More
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! This week, Nick and Leah are enjoying a well-deserved break, but they'll be back soon with an all-new episode. In the meantime, here's one of their favorite episodes from the archives in which they tackle sending signals in restaurants with cutlery, going to art gallery openings, flushing dog poop down toilets, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)
Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com
EPISODE CONTENTS
AMUSE-BOUCHE: Signals you can send with your cutlery
A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Art galleries
QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: How do I break the news to my sister and best friend that I can't attend their weddings? What do I do about a group gift that's going over budget? How do I stop my friend who is flushing dog poop down my toilet?
VENT OR REPENT: Unexpected houseguests, Asking for receipts
CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Happy anniversary, A nice review
THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW
Incorrect Table Etiquette Infographic
Breakfast TV (Toronto): "Can you read this cutlery etiquette language?"
Naoshima, Japan
Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) in Hobart
Venice Biennale
NY Times: "How Not To Look Like A Dope In an Art Gallery" (1997)
EPA "Pick Up After Your Pet" Brochure (PDF)
NYC Department of Sanitation Dog Laws
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO...
Support our show through Patreon
Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts
Call, text, or email us your questions
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
Visit our official website
Sign up for our newsletter
Buy some fabulous official merchandise
CREDITS
Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema
Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton
Theme Music: Rob Paravonian
TRANSCRIPT
Episode 108
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Editors’ Notes: “I want to give everybody the tools to solve their own etiquette problems,” says Nick Leighton, cohost and producer of Were You Raised by Wolves?, a weekly podcast in which he and cohost Leah Bonnema look into the many sticky social situations we all face. “With each of the questions that we get, from the bonkers to the ordinary, I always try to take a step back and ask, ‘What are the bigger principles here?’ I'm always looking for topics that help us make a larger point.” In each episode, Leighton, a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, and Bonnema, a comic/writer, share practical advice on how to navigate a wide range of situations, from the serious to the whimsical—whether they tackle interrupting excessive talkers, establishing healthy boundaries with coworkers, or the proper way to eat Cheetos.
When they developed the show in 2019, Leighton and Bonnema had one goal in mind: to have empathy for other people. Their informal conversations tackle a mix of personal topics, viewer questions, and the occasional historical fact with warmth and positivity and humor. Leighton views this approach as an antidote to a lot of the negativity he sees in the online world, while Bonnema thinks the show’s premise is a natural fit for her situational style of comedy. “A lot of my comedy is about events where I’m like, ‘What just happened here?’ or where I embarrass myself,” she says. “And, ironically, all of these fall under the guise of etiquette, where you either feel aggrieved or you feel like you committed some sort of social crime. I just loved the topic.”
Leighton and Bonnema credit the show’s ongoing success to their work ethic. They haven’t missed a single week since they launched the show, which recently hit a new milestone: 100 episodes. But what they value the most, above all else, is how they've built a community of listeners from all backgrounds. “We have conservative grandmothers in Tallahassee to nonbinary chefs in Seattle and everybody in between,” he says. “Because who among us has not experienced an etiquette crime? This is universal.”
---
Etiquette, manners, and beyond! Join Emmy® Award-winning journalist Nick Leighton and acclaimed comedian Leah Bonnema ("Late Show with Stephen Colbert"), the perfect odd couple, as they try to make the world a nicer, more polite place and offer up practical advice to help you smoothly glide through any situation. Please listen and follow! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)