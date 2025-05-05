Etiquette, manners, and beyond! This week, Nick and Leah are enjoying a well-deserved break, but they'll be back soon with an all-new episode. In the meantime, here's one of their favorite episodes from the archives in which they tackle sending signals in restaurants with cutlery, going to art gallery openings, flushing dog poop down toilets, and much more. Please follow us! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.) Have a question for us? Call or text (267) CALL-RBW or visit ask.wyrbw.com EPISODE CONTENTS AMUSE-BOUCHE: Signals you can send with your cutlery A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Art galleries QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: How do I break the news to my sister and best friend that I can't attend their weddings? What do I do about a group gift that's going over budget? How do I stop my friend who is flushing dog poop down my toilet? VENT OR REPENT: Unexpected houseguests, Asking for receipts CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Happy anniversary, A nice review THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW Incorrect Table Etiquette Infographic Breakfast TV (Toronto): "Can you read this cutlery etiquette language?" Naoshima, Japan Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) in Hobart Venice Biennale NY Times: "How Not To Look Like A Dope In an Art Gallery" (1997) EPA "Pick Up After Your Pet" Brochure (PDF) NYC Department of Sanitation Dog Laws YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO... Support our show through Patreon Subscribe and rate us 5 stars on Apple Podcasts Call, text, or email us your questions Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter Visit our official website Sign up for our newsletter Buy some fabulous official merchandise CREDITS Hosts: Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema Producer & Editor: Nick Leighton Theme Music: Rob Paravonian TRANSCRIPT Episode 108 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Etiquette, manners, and beyond! This week, Nick and Leah are enjoying a well-deserved break, but they'll be back next week with an all-new episode. In the meantime, here's one of their favorite episodes from the archives in which they answer listener questions about objecting to marriages, watching strangers' luggage, asking for more chairs, and much more. QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: How should I handle my sister-in law who doesn't think I should be married to her brother? How should we respond to strangers asking us to watch their belongings? How do you send invitations or thank you notes when you don't know the recipient's address? Is there a polite way to suggest to my brother that he should have enough dining chairs for everyone? Bonkers: An undisclosed dress code for a wedding rehearsal dinner THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW Trailer for "Freaky Friday" movie Zafu and Zazen on Wikipedia Episode 211

Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah tackle handling hot potatoes, claiming seats at buffets, talking during musicals, and much more. EPISODE CONTENTS AMUSE-BOUCHE: Baked Potatoes A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Host gifts that are not wine QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: What's the correct way to claim a seat at a buffet? What to say when a stranger asks if my best friend and I are mother and daughter? VENT OR REPENT: Refusing hops seltzers, Talking during a musical CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Thanks for the turkey information, Smiling on airplanes THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW Taters scene in "Lord of the Rings" List of things to bring other than wine Episode 262

Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah answer listener questions about scheduling appointments with "ish," chewing food while on the telephone, socializing at galas, and much more. QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: What does "ish" mean when scheduling meetings? What can I say to people who chew food in my ear while we're talking on the phone? Should event photos be sent to all invitees, even those that couldn't attend? What date should we engrave on a wedding gift when the official marriage date is different from the ceremony? What are good conversation starters when at charity and gala events? THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW AOL commercial from 1995 Episode 263

Etiquette, manners, and beyond! In this episode, Nick and Leah tackle seating dinner party guests, getting spray tans, using fake return addresses, and much more. EPISODE CONTENTS AMUSE-BOUCHE: Dinner party seating A QUESTION OF ETIQUETTE: Getting a spray tan QUESTIONS FROM THE WILDERNESS: If a gift requires assembly, should you give it assembled or unassembled? Bonkers: Sending birthday cards with fake return addresses VENT OR REPENT: Women with long nails, The London Underground CORDIALS OF KINDNESS: Thanks to Rambo, Thanks for the birthday dinner THINGS MENTIONED DURING THE SHOW Big Ben and Parliament scene in "National Lampoon's European Vacation" Episode 264

About Were You Raised By Wolves?

Editors’ Notes: “I want to give everybody the tools to solve their own etiquette problems,” says Nick Leighton, cohost and producer of Were You Raised by Wolves?, a weekly podcast in which he and cohost Leah Bonnema look into the many sticky social situations we all face. “With each of the questions that we get, from the bonkers to the ordinary, I always try to take a step back and ask, ‘What are the bigger principles here?’ I'm always looking for topics that help us make a larger point.” In each episode, Leighton, a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, and Bonnema, a comic/writer, share practical advice on how to navigate a wide range of situations, from the serious to the whimsical—whether they tackle interrupting excessive talkers, establishing healthy boundaries with coworkers, or the proper way to eat Cheetos. When they developed the show in 2019, Leighton and Bonnema had one goal in mind: to have empathy for other people. Their informal conversations tackle a mix of personal topics, viewer questions, and the occasional historical fact with warmth and positivity and humor. Leighton views this approach as an antidote to a lot of the negativity he sees in the online world, while Bonnema thinks the show’s premise is a natural fit for her situational style of comedy. “A lot of my comedy is about events where I’m like, ‘What just happened here?’ or where I embarrass myself,” she says. “And, ironically, all of these fall under the guise of etiquette, where you either feel aggrieved or you feel like you committed some sort of social crime. I just loved the topic.” Leighton and Bonnema credit the show’s ongoing success to their work ethic. They haven’t missed a single week since they launched the show, which recently hit a new milestone: 100 episodes. But what they value the most, above all else, is how they've built a community of listeners from all backgrounds. “We have conservative grandmothers in Tallahassee to nonbinary chefs in Seattle and everybody in between,” he says. “Because who among us has not experienced an etiquette crime? This is universal.” --- Etiquette, manners, and beyond! Join Emmy® Award-winning journalist Nick Leighton and acclaimed comedian Leah Bonnema ("Late Show with Stephen Colbert"), the perfect odd couple, as they try to make the world a nicer, more polite place and offer up practical advice to help you smoothly glide through any situation. Please listen and follow! (We'd send you a hand-written thank you note if we could.)