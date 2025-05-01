Powered by RND
Zen
Society & Culture
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 112
  • How To be fvcked Right (1)
    You’ve been touched. But have you ever been truly taken?Good sex doesn’t just happen—you have to be taught how to receive it.And we’re just getting started. This episode is for the women—but men, you should absolutely tune in.To learn the psyche. To pay attention better. To actually please her.
    --------  
    36:21
  • #110 Healing Isn’t Soft: It’s Bloody, Boring, and Brutally Honest
    This episode is all about healing. Tune in and share the love To join my reset program, register here: https://paystack.com/buy/14-days-reset-program-
    --------  
    21:25
  • #109. Mess. Fail So Hard That Failure Hates to See You Coming—And Then Win.
    In this episode, we are discussing fear. Why it’s good and how it can be your superpower— the very thing that changes the game for you. Follow, tune in and enjoy 🖤
    --------  
    31:13
  • #108 WHEN THE WORLD TURNS ON YOU—TURN INTO THE STORM
    This episode is for the ones who know what it means to be chewed up and spat out by life. For the ones who’ve had everything they built torn down in front of their eyes. Left bleeding and alone, wondering, why me?Tune in and share the love 💕
    --------  
    13:39
  • #107 Your ‘Personality’ Is Just Trauma You’ve Decided to Keep
    Hi there,In this episode, we’re going to break down how most of what we call “our personality” is actually just trauma we’ve carried for so long that we think it’s who we are. And more importantly, we’re going to talk about how to unbecome the version of you that was built for survival—so you can meet the real you.Tune in and share the love 💕
    --------  
    19:22

About ZENBEHAVIOR

Zenbehavior Podcast is your go-to destination for self-improvement and peaceful living. Hosted by Zen, your favorite internet bestie, we delve into diverse topics such as life lessons, relatable quotes, movies, girl talk, relationships, and more. From motivation to everyday vibes, we cover a wide spectrum including music, business, tech, art, fashion, spirituality, and books. Join me as my special guest, and remember, I'm still fine-tuning the mic! For inquiries, reach out via email at [email protected], or send a DM to @chinecheremudegbunam on Instagram
Society & Culture

