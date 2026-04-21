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4 episodes
- Jessica Currin was murdered in a quiet Kentucky town in the summer of 2000. Local housewife Susan Galbreath became instrumental in solving the case, working alongside law enforcement to help convict Quincy Cross. Sentenced to life, he remains in prison today.
For years, the story seemed settled. Justice had been served.
But when Susan's son Ray inherits a box of his mother’s files, everything begins to unravel. Inside are handwritten notes, letters, and photographs—fragments of an investigation that raise more questions than answers.
Buried within his mother’s work, Ray believes he’s uncovered a chilling possibility: Did his mom help put an innocent man behind bars?
The truth was hidden for decades. Now, it’s finally coming to light.
Listen to My Mother’s Lies, the latest series from The Binge. Get the entire series now, ad-free, by clicking subscribe at the top of the page.
Search for My Mother’s Lies wherever you get your podcasts… and decide for yourself what really happened.
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- She had a million-dollar smile and a trail of dead men behind her— who was Sandra Bridewell? Host and investigative report Cooper Moll exposes the secrets of the 'black widow' on Fatal Beauty - the latest true crime series to drop on The Binge.
Search for Fatal Beauty wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free.
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- Liz Lange grew up in one of New York City’s richest families, and then accidentally started a maternity wear empire that revolutionized the look of American pregnancy— she led a charmed life until all at once, her family went bankrupt, she was diagnosed with cancer, and everything she believed to be dependable was proved precarious.
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About The Just Enough Family
Staggering success, unexpected loss, over-the-top parties, shocking betrayals, and profound intimacy are woven together into a high-profile family-therapy session. The Just Enough Family follows the meteoric rise and staggering fall of the Steinbergs, once one of America’s richest families, through the eyes of Liz Lange— successful fashion designer, captivating storyteller, and niece of the infamous corporate raider Saul Steinberg. Host Ariel Levy (The New Yorker, The Rules do Not Apply), Liz’s friend, gets an inside look at what happened to the once seemingly invincible clan. New money, old secrets, and the fine line between success and excess. The Just Enough Family is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the The Just Enough Family show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment production. Executive producer Melinda Shopsin (Mystery Show). Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.Podcast website
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