Karoline Leavitt On Becoming The Youngest White House Press Secretary in History
At just 26 years old, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House Press Secretary in U.S. history. In this episode, she shares how growing up in a small New Hampshire town, and how her family life shaped her work ethic, how college sparked her political curiosity and the pivotal moment that led her to Washington. From interning at the White House to serving as Communications Lead for President Trump’s campaign, Karoline walks through the experiences that helped her find her voice and navigate the national spotlight. She also opens up about balancing motherhood with one of the most demanding roles in politics — and what it really felt like to make history. Whether you're interested in politics, leadership, or the path to high-stakes communication roles, this conversation offers a rare look behind the scenes of one of the youngest and most talked-about figures in modern American politics.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
27:10
Why Julianne Hough, Dancing With The Stars Host, Reclaimed Her Identity as a Dancer
Julianne Hough opens up about her journey of reconnecting with the part of herself she once tried to leave behind—dance. From growing up in a large family to training abroad at a young age, Julianne shares how those early experiences shaped her both personally and professionally. She reflects on the pressures of the entertainment industry, the hidden narrative that being “just a dancer” isn’t enough, and how she’s learned to fully own her identity in a way that feels more powerful than ever. From “Dancing with the Stars” to founding Kinrgy, Julianne reveals the pivotal moments that helped her start embracing her true self. With reflections on comparison, rejection, and advice from icons like Dolly Parton, this episode is a masterclass in redefining success as a creative.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
44:16
Dana Perino's Untold Story of Becoming The White House Press Secretary
Dana Perino reflects on her path from a small-town upbringing to becoming the White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush. She opens up about the lessons in grit, humility, and resilience that shaped her—starting with childhood debates over dinner and leading to moments at the podium during national crises. Dana shares how empathy plays a role in great leadership, what it was really like stepping into Fox News, and how choosing love didn’t mean compromising ambition. A passionate advocate for mentorship, especially for young women navigating their careers, Dana offers insights into building confidence, finding your voice, and helping others rise. From powerful advice from President Bush to handling fear and anxiety, this conversation is packed with wisdom, unexpected career turns, and candid moments. She also shares what inspired her latest book I Wish Somebody Had Told Me, and the heartfelt advice she hopes it passes on.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:04:45
Troian Bellisario’s Unexpected Pretty Little Liars Journey
This week we sit down with Pretty Little Liar's star, Troian Bellisario, who shares how she never expected to land the role of Spencer Hastings—but the moment she stepped into the audition room, everything changed. She opens up about the challenges of navigating early success, battling imposter syndrome, and the pressure of stepping into a role beloved by book fans. Troian also shares insights into life after PLL, her experience on, “On Call,” and her transition into directing. She gets candid about working alongside her husband, Patrick J. Adams, including the unique challenges of watching each other in intimate scenes, and shares what’s next on the horizon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
38:10
Linsey Davis: The Secrets Behind Great Journalism & Compelling Storytelling
This week we sit down with Linsey Davis who shares her journey from studying psychology to becoming a renowned journalist, revealing how her passion for storytelling, curiosity, and empathy shaped her career. She reflects on the early moments that sparked her love for reporting, the challenges of breaking into the industry, and the evolution of her role from on-the-ground journalism to anchoring. Linsey gives an inside look at her meticulous preparation process for high-stakes interviews and major debates. Beyond journalism, she opens up about how running keeps her grounded, how motherhood has inspired her writing, and the lessons she hopes to pass on to the next generation. Through it all, she reminds us of the power of preparation, passion, and truly listening to the stories that need to be told.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The perfect companion to Kate Mackz's popular online series The Running Interview Show, Post Run High captures the feel-good energy and real, unfiltered conversations that flow after a great run. Each episode dives into stories, insights, and candid moments with inspiring guests—from entrepreneurs to well-known public figures. Tune in for conversations that get real when the endorphins kick in.