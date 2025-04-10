Karoline Leavitt On Becoming The Youngest White House Press Secretary in History

At just 26 years old, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House Press Secretary in U.S. history. In this episode, she shares how growing up in a small New Hampshire town, and how her family life shaped her work ethic, how college sparked her political curiosity and the pivotal moment that led her to Washington. From interning at the White House to serving as Communications Lead for President Trump’s campaign, Karoline walks through the experiences that helped her find her voice and navigate the national spotlight. She also opens up about balancing motherhood with one of the most demanding roles in politics — and what it really felt like to make history. Whether you're interested in politics, leadership, or the path to high-stakes communication roles, this conversation offers a rare look behind the scenes of one of the youngest and most talked-about figures in modern American politics.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.