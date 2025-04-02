Watch Her Cook is a podcast about the women who made history—or headlines. Every Wednesday, friends Cassie and Danielle dive into the stories of women who shatt...

From inventors and activists to outlaws and criminal masterminds, join Cassie and Danielle each week as they dive into the stories of incredible women who prove their skills reach far beyond the kitchen! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Watch Her Cook

Watch Her Cook is a podcast about the women who made history—or headlines. Every Wednesday, friends Cassie and Danielle dive into the stories of women who shattered norms, defied expectations, and proved their skills and aspirations reached far beyond the kitchen. From brave trailblazers to those who stirred up a scandal, we’re uncovering the bold, brilliant, and sometimes brazen women who left their mark!