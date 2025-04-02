Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureWatch Her Cook
Listen to Watch Her Cook in the App
Listen to Watch Her Cook in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Watch Her Cook

Podcast Watch Her Cook
Cassie Yahnian and Danielle LaRock
Watch Her Cook is a podcast about the women who made history—or headlines. Every Wednesday, friends Cassie and Danielle dive into the stories of women who shatt...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Welcome To Watch Her Cook!
    From inventors and activists to outlaws and criminal masterminds, join Cassie and Danielle each week as they dive into the stories of incredible women who prove their skills reach far beyond the kitchen! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    0:54

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Watch Her Cook

Watch Her Cook is a podcast about the women who made history—or headlines. Every Wednesday, friends Cassie and Danielle dive into the stories of women who shattered norms, defied expectations, and proved their skills and aspirations reached far beyond the kitchen. From brave trailblazers to those who stirred up a scandal, we’re uncovering the bold, brilliant, and sometimes brazen women who left their mark!

Listen to Watch Her Cook, Freakonomics Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/4/2025 - 2:25:48 AM