A juror from the Lindsay Clancy trial shares how weeks of graphic testimony, emotional evidence, and the weight of deliberations continued to affect life for jurors outside the courtroom. Psychiatrist Michelle DiBlasi expands on the mental cost of jury duty with CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul, discussing juror stress, vicarious trauma, and why, for some, the effects of a trial can linger long after it ends.

In this extended "60 Minutes" interview, correspondent Ross Douthat sits down with Patrick Clancy in the wake of Lindsay Clancy's mistrial for a conversation about the loss of his three children, navigating public scrutiny, and finding a path forward while honoring their legacy.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished without a trace in 2024. Ahead of trial, "48 Hours" producer Michelle Sigona and "48 Hours" consultant Herman Weisberg explore the evidence prosecutors say points to her husband, Naresh Bhatt, and what jurors may hear in this closely watched no-body case.

A missing lawyer, a plastic surgeon representing himself at trial, and a case filled with chilling details, including a murder bag and a paralyzing agent. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and "48 Hours" consultant Herman Weisberg unpack the murder trial of Dr. Tomasz Kosowski and the evidence that led to his conviction for the murder of attorney Steven Cozzi.

In 2013, music pastor Caleb Flynn appeared on "American Idol", praising the wife he said he loved more than anything. Thirteen years later, he was sentenced to life without parole for her murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" consultant and investigator Herman Weisberg walk through the staged home invasion, his affair, and the text messages that helped convict him.

About 48 Hours: Case by Case

About 48 Hours: Case by Case

About 48 Hours: Case by Case