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29 episodes
- In 2013, music pastor Caleb Flynn appeared on "American Idol", praising the wife he said he loved more than anything. Thirteen years later, he was sentenced to life without parole for her murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" consultant and investigator Herman Weisberg walk through the staged home invasion, his affair, and the text messages that helped convict him.
- A missing lawyer, a plastic surgeon representing himself at trial, and a case filled with chilling details, including a murder bag and a paralyzing agent. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and "48 Hours" consultant Herman Weisberg unpack the murder trial of Dr. Tomasz Kosowski and the evidence that led to his conviction for the murder of attorney Steven Cozzi.
- Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished without a trace in 2024. Ahead of trial, "48 Hours" producer Michelle Sigona and "48 Hours" consultant Herman Weisberg explore the evidence prosecutors say points to her husband, Naresh Bhatt, and what jurors may hear in this closely watched no-body case.
- In this extended "60 Minutes" interview, correspondent Ross Douthat sits down with Patrick Clancy in the wake of Lindsay Clancy's mistrial for a conversation about the loss of his three children, navigating public scrutiny, and finding a path forward while honoring their legacy.
- A juror from the Lindsay Clancy trial shares how weeks of graphic testimony, emotional evidence, and the weight of deliberations continued to affect life for jurors outside the courtroom. Psychiatrist Michelle DiBlasi expands on the mental cost of jury duty with CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul, discussing juror stress, vicarious trauma, and why, for some, the effects of a trial can linger long after it ends.
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About 48 Hours: Case by Case
The cases everyone's talking about, explained as they happen. 48 Hours: Case by Case is a weekly update on the biggest criminal stories unfolding now from the trusted 48 Hours team: Anne-Marie Green, Erin Moriarty, Natalie Morales, and Peter Van Sant. Each episode cuts through the noise and focuses on the week's most consequential developments, inside and outside the courtroom. Whether it’s a high-profile trial or a break in a cold case, as major news unfolds, 48 Hours helps you understand what matters, why it matters, and what may happen next. New episodes every Friday.Get ad-free access to Case by Case and other 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+. Subscribe at 48HoursPodcasts.com, then listen in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or use your private link in your favorite podcast app.Podcast website
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