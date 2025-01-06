Powered by RND
NHKラジオニュース

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
NHKラジオニュースを、いつでもどこでもお聞きになれるサービスです。
News

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • 01月07日 午前０時のNHKニュース
    --------  
    10:00
  • 01月06日 夜１１時のNHKニュース
    --------  
    5:00
  • 01月06日 夜１０時のNHKニュース（NHKジャーナル）
    ◇２０２５　政治・経済が本格始動 ◇大雪　青森県で国の重文やぐら壊れる ◇北朝鮮がミサイル発射　極超音速か ◇特集「能登半島地震から１年　被災者の思いは？」 ◇日本製鉄　大統領命令無効求め提訴 能登半島地震から１年。 石川県輪島や珠洲など、被災地の現状と被災者の思いを伝えます。
    --------  
    55:00
  • 01月06日 夜９時のNHKニュース
    --------  
    5:00
  • 01月06日 夜８時のNHKニュース
    --------  
    5:00

NHKラジオニュースを、いつでもどこでもお聞きになれるサービスです。
NHKラジオニュース: Podcasts in Family

