069: MAGA Goes to War with Minneapolis [Preview]
1/08/2026 | 9 mins.
It hasn’t been a pleasant start to the year. Jared and Mike scramble the jets to accommodate the horror in Minneapolis, coming to terms with the culture that makes opponents of MAGA expendable in the eyes of the regime and its propagandists. They pivot to another Minneapolis story, Nick Shirley and his age gap content co-creator, who recently started ringing doorbells looking for a place to drop off their “Little Joey.” The hosts also talk about Grok’s revenge porn update, Curtis Yarvin’s objectively weird rant about Hitler, and learn that a lathered up Stephen Miller really wants to go to war now. Come on in, the water's awful.Fundraiser for the family of Renee Nicole Good: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-renee-goods-wife-and-sonListen to the full episode on Patreon: http://patreon.com/PostingThroughIt
068: How the Fight Against Disinformation Failed feat. James Ball
1/05/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
Jared and Mike wish you all a Happy J6, as we... uh... "celebrate" the fifth anniversary of the US Capitol Riot. They're joined by award-winning British journalist James Ball to reflect on what's happened to the field of "anti-disinformation" research and journalism. Those efforts peaked around the 2020 election, then almost completely fell apart. What happened for things to go so wrong? And what, if anything, can be done to keep the spirit of those efforts alive?Links for James:The Verge: "The war on disinformation is a losing battle"Bluesky: @jamesrball.com / X: @jamesrbukJoin our Patreon to access weekly premium episodes: http://patreon.com/PostingThroughItPreorder Mike's book: "Strange People on the Hill: How Extremism Tore Apart a Small American Town"Closing Track: "As Good As I Once Was" by Toby Keith (Editorial Note: Jared says he's sorry.)
067: You Asked, We Answered [Preview]
1/01/2026 | 8 mins.
Mike and Jared check in during the post-holiday lull to answer questions submitted by their Patreon supporters. They share their takes on the state of the news media industry, explain how they got started covering the Radical Right, check in on the careers of Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, and much more.Settle in with "hot chocolate mimosa" and come hang for this casual Q&A before we take off on the second year of Posting Through It.Listen to the full episode by subscribing to our Patreon: http://patreon.com/PostingThroughIt
066: Toasting Through It (Worst Takes of 2025)
12/29/2025 | 1h 17 mins.
It's the final episode of Posting Through It for 2025. To close out a very weird year, Jared and Mike share a New Year's toast, review the 10 best (worst) political takes that passed over our timelines this year, and listen to voicemails submitted by friends of the show. This episode includes audio messages from (in the order they appear): Will Stancil, Bobby Silverman, Hannah Gais, Michelangelo Signorile, Eoin Higgins, Eliot Higgins, Kelly Jensen, Madeline Peltz, Jeff Tischauser, Juliet Jeske, Luke Savage, Nikki Ramirez, Matt [Redacted], and Talia Jane.Slam the door shut on 2025 with the hosts of your favorite music podcast... that is also known to cover right-wing extremism at times.**Support the show and get access to weekly bonus episodes on our Patreon page: https://patreon.com/PostingThroughIt**Reserve your copy of Mike's book with the code "STRANGE20": https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/michael-edison-hayden/strange-people-on-the-hill/9781645030607/?lens=bold-type-books
065: Kash for Kristmas [Preview]
12/25/2025 | 9 mins.
Break out your eggnog and seasonal lingerie because the boys from Posting Through It have your holy day covered. Jared and Mike tackle TPUSA’s AmericaFest, which featured Erika Kirk Freudian-slipping the word “grift,” Ben Shapiro firing shots at other influencers, and Nicki Minaj sliding down the chimney to praise Trump. A Posting Through It listener shares a dispatch from the scene of… what I guess you would call a James O’Keefe rave? The hosts then unwrap our main present, an interview hosted by Katie Miller, “a Labrador Retriever that recently learned to read.” Miller talks to Alexis Wilkins, and her prominently besocked boyfriend, the legendary lazy boy Kash Patel. Find out what New York Islanders superfan Kash is up to these days. (Hint: It ain’t work!)Listen to the full thing by signing up for our Patreon: https://patreon.com/PostingThroughIt
