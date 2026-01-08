Jared and Mike wish you all a Happy J6, as we... uh... "celebrate" the fifth anniversary of the US Capitol Riot. They're joined by award-winning British journalist James Ball to reflect on what's happened to the field of "anti-disinformation" research and journalism. Those efforts peaked around the 2020 election, then almost completely fell apart. What happened for things to go so wrong? And what, if anything, can be done to keep the spirit of those efforts alive?Links for James:The Verge: "The war on disinformation is a losing battle"Bluesky: @jamesrball.com / X: @jamesrbukJoin our Patreon to access weekly premium episodes: http://patreon.com/PostingThroughItPreorder Mike's book: "Strange People on the Hill: How Extremism Tore Apart a Small American Town"Closing Track: "As Good As I Once Was" by Toby Keith (Editorial Note: Jared says he's sorry.)