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32 episodes
- This week, Morgan welcomes podcast royalty and tea queen Amanda Hirsch to the show! The two compare their experiences growing their following before the explosion of influencer culture and seeing stars on TV. Morgan is determined to hit 1.8 million Instagram followers, while Amanda is perfectly happy living in the 900s. Plus, the gals get into the hotness of Kendall and Jacob as a couple, Jordyn Woods’ wedding, and Timothée Chalamet’s obsession with Kylie Jenner's behind.
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- This week, Jordan returns to the show and reunites with Morgan after spending 10 long days apart. Jordan’s birthday is coming up, and Morgan has started planning a surprise with the help of her mother-in-law. They introduce us to Jordan’s water brand, the Department of Hydration, and get real about the upcoming construction project in their home and not having a nanny ahead of their busiest month yet.
Follow the podcast on Instagram @themorganstewartshow
Follow Morgan
Instagram @morganstewart
TikTok @morganmcgraw
@rengglistudio
https://substack.com/@boobsandloubs
Shop My: https://shopmy.us/shop/morganstewart?Section_id=155654&tab=collections
LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/MorganStewart
Have A Question For Morgan?
themorganstewartshowpod@gmail.com
https://www.speakpipe.com/themorganstewartshowpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, Morgan sits down with the biggest Leo of them all and middle brother, Joe Jonas! Together, they get into everything: Pokémon cards, Joe's boat accident on vacation, tour life, and growing up in the spotlight. Plus, the two get real about family dynamics, parenting, and how the brothers may have lived in a haunted house.
Follow the podcast on Instagram @themorganstewartshow
Follow Morgan
Instagram @morganstewart
TikTok @morganmcgraw
@rengglistudio
https://substack.com/@boobsandloubs
Shop My: https://shopmy.us/shop/morganstewart?Section_id=155654&tab=collections
LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/MorganStewart
Have A Question For Morgan?
themorganstewartshowpod@gmail.com
https://www.speakpipe.com/themorganstewartshowpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, Morgan sits down with TikTok’s favorite stylist, Allison Bornstein. The two dig into Morgan’s closet, Allison’s proposal while Below Deck aired on TV, and her journey into styling, from styling celebrities to making personal styling accessible to everyday people. Plus, Allison reveals how Morgan’s wardrobe has become a giant mood board for the masses and why sometimes the wrong shoe is exactly what an outfit needs.
Follow the podcast on Instagram @themorganstewartshow
Follow Morgan
Instagram @morganstewart
TikTok @morganmcgraw
@rengglistudio
https://substack.com/@boobsandloubs
Shop My: https://shopmy.us/shop/morganstewart?Section_id=155654&tab=collections
LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/MorganStewart
Have A Question For Morgan?
themorganstewartshowpod@gmail.com
https://www.speakpipe.com/themorganstewartshowpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, Morgan sits down with the glamorous and effortlessly chill Paige DeSorbo of Giggly Squad and Bravo’s Summer House. In true podcaster fashion, Paige turns the tables and asks Morgan if she’s headed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Paige gives the inside scoop about her time in Summer House, how Giggly Squad got started, her love of revenge, and what it was like meeting Amy Poehler. Plus, Morgan is loving Paige’s bangs, and it turns out both gals might be giving Botox a little time off.
Follow the podcast on Instagram @themorganstewartshow
Follow Morgan
Instagram @morganstewart
TikTok @morganmcgraw
@rengglistudio
https://substack.com/@boobsandloubs
Shop My: https://shopmy.us/shop/morganstewart?Section_id=155654&tab=collections
LTK: https://www.shopltk.com/explore/MorganStewart
Have A Question For Morgan?
themorganstewartshowpod@gmail.com
https://www.speakpipe.com/themorganstewartshowpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Morgan Stewart Show
After stepping back to build a family, navigate real adulthood, and gain a deeper sense of who she is, Morgan Stewart returns to the mic with more honesty, humor, and perspective than ever. This podcast isn’t about chasing headlines — it’s about Morgan’s unfiltered take on the absurd moments, unexpected lessons, and messy growth we’re all figuring out. With her signature no-BS wit and a newfound depth shaped by the highs and lows of recent years, she explores everything from relationships and identity to the cultural moments that spark bigger conversations. Not a tell-all — just the truth, delivered with the relatability and candor only she can offer. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of The Morgan Stewart Show ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplusPodcast website
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