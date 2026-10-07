Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
30 episodes
- On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, we've got the hilariously funny and talented Rory Scovel! You may know Rory from his stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO Max, Babylon, Robby, and many other hilarious roles! Today, I find out how much he knows about Back to the Future, Jazz, and golf!Go to https://www.Leesa.com for up to 30% OFF mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code IKE, exclusive for my listeners.
Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz
Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz
Follow Rory Scovel on IG: @roryscovel
To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
What Does Stavros Halkias Know About The Sopranos, The Ravens, and Ancient Greece?09/30/2026 | 1h 27 mins.On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, we have the hilarious and talented Stavros Halkias! You may know Stavvy from his stand-up comedy (Uncle Stav on Netflix), Bugonia, Tony, Tires, or his podcast Stavvy's World. Today, we see what he knows about The Sopranos, the Baltimore Ravens, and ancient Greece!
Our listeners can buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at WarbyParker.com/IKE — and using our link helps support the show. #WarbyParker #ad
Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz
Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz
Follow Stavros Halkias on IG: @stavvybaby2
To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is the INCREDIBLE John Cho! You may know John from Star Trek, Harold and Kumar, Searching, or his new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Today, we find out how much John knows about Korean food, basketball, and actors he likes!Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/IKE.
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/ike! #squarepod
Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz
Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz
Follow John Cho on IG: @johnthecho
To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is writer/director/producer/actor/super duper talented friend of mine Mark Duplass! He’s starred in wonderful projects like Backrooms, The League, and The Morning Show. And his upcoming show The Creep Tapes comes out September 15th! Today, we see how much Mark knows about 90s indie films, tennis, and female singer-songwriters.
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code IKE for an exclusive 20% off.
Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz
Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz
Follow Mark Duplass on IG: @markduplass
To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is Laci Mosley! Laci is best known for her HIT podcast Scam Goddess. Today, we see how much she knows about love, money, and theft!Get started finding high quality, affordable therapy & visit www.rula.com
Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz
Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz
Follow Laci Mosley on IG: @divalaci
To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Comedy podcasts
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- Two Hot TakesComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Matt and Shane's Secret PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
Trending Comedy podcasts
- Whiskey Ginger with Andrew SantinoComedy
- Legion of Skanks PodcastComedy
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Mystery Boys w/ Kurt Metzger & Duncan TrussellComedy
- Story WarzComedy, Comedy Interviews, Games, Leisure
- Basically Unfiltered with Remi, Alisha, Zane and HeathComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- WAR MODEComedy, Education
- SinisterhoodComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Bonanas for BonanzaComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Ninjas Are ButterfliesComedy, Nature, Science
- The Brilliant IdiotsComedy
- The Rizzuto Show | Daily Comedy PodcastComedy, News, Society & Culture
- After Party with Emily JashinskyComedy, News, Society & Culture
- Pour Minds PodcastComedy
- Absolutely NotArts, Comedy
- Artists on Artists on Artists on ArtistsComedy, Improv
- The Mean TimeComedy, Improv, Music, Music Commentary
- The Steve Harvey Morning ShowComedy, Society & Culture
- Tell Em Steve-DaveComedy, TV & Film
- History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis PappasComedy, Comedy Interviews, History
- HandsomeComedy
- Julian Dorey PodcastComedy
- Timesuck with Dan CumminsComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Late Night with Seth Meyers PodcastAfter Shows, Comedy, News, News Commentary, TV & Film
About Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz
Funny You Ask is a weekly comedy-trivia show hosted by Ike Barinholtz, who gathers his funniest friends to question their most random, odd, and “wait… why do you know that?” obsessions with the world. Soup? Sure, why not. The Mets? Duh. Roman Empire? You got it, Caesar. It’s part conversation, part pop quiz, and full of knowledge you didn’t know you needed—until now. The score doesn’t matter, the laughs are endless, and learning something has never been this fun. Turns out facts are… kinda awesome. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
Listen to Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.