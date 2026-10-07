On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is the INCREDIBLE John Cho! You may know John from Star Trek, Harold and Kumar, Searching, or his new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Today, we find out how much John knows about Korean food, basketball, and actors he likes!Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.



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