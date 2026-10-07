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Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz
Comedy
Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

    What does Rory Scovel Know about Back to the Future, Golf, & Jazz?

    10/07/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, we've got the hilariously funny and talented Rory Scovel! You may know Rory from his stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO Max, Babylon, Robby, and many other hilarious roles! Today, I find out how much he knows about Back to the Future, Jazz, and golf!Go to https://www.Leesa.com for up to 30% OFF mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code IKE, exclusive for my listeners.

    Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz

    Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz

    Follow Rory Scovel on IG: @roryscovel

    To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

    What Does Stavros Halkias Know About The Sopranos, The Ravens, and Ancient Greece?

    09/30/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, we have the hilarious and talented Stavros Halkias! You may know Stavvy from his stand-up comedy (Uncle Stav on Netflix), Bugonia, Tony, Tires, or his podcast Stavvy's World. Today, we see what he knows about The Sopranos, the Baltimore Ravens, and ancient Greece!

    Our listeners can buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at WarbyParker.com/IKE — and using our link helps support the show. #WarbyParker #ad

    Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz

    Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz

    Follow Stavros Halkias on IG: @stavvybaby2

    To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

    What Does John Cho Know About Korean Food & Actors He Likes?

    09/23/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is the INCREDIBLE John Cho! You may know John from Star Trek, Harold and Kumar, Searching, or his new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Today, we find out how much John knows about Korean food, basketball, and actors he likes!Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.

    Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/IKE.

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/ike! #squarepod

    Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz

    Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz

    Follow John Cho on IG: @johnthecho

    To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

    What Does Mark Duplass Know About 90s Indie Films and Tennis?

    09/16/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is writer/director/producer/actor/super duper talented friend of mine Mark Duplass! He’s starred in wonderful projects like Backrooms, The League, and The Morning Show. And his upcoming show The Creep Tapes comes out September 15th! Today, we see how much Mark knows about 90s indie films, tennis, and female singer-songwriters.

    Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code IKE for an exclusive 20% off.

    Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz

    Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz

    Follow Mark Duplass on IG: @markduplass

    To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz

    What Does Laci Mosley Know About Love, Money, and Theft?

    09/09/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    On today's episode of Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz, my guest is Laci Mosley! Laci is best known for her HIT podcast Scam Goddess. Today, we see how much she knows about love, money, and theft!Get started finding high quality, affordable therapy & visit www.rula.com

    Follow Funny You Ask on IG: @funnyyouaskwithikebarinholtz

    Follow Ike Barinholtz on IG: @ikebarinholtz

    Follow Laci Mosley on IG: @divalaci

    To watch the Funny You Should Ask podcast on YouTube go to: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAskPod⁠⁠

    Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/FunnyYouAsk⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz
Funny You Ask is a weekly comedy-trivia show hosted by Ike Barinholtz, who gathers his funniest friends to question their most random, odd, and “wait… why do you know that?” obsessions with the world. Soup? Sure, why not. The Mets? Duh. Roman Empire? You got it, Caesar. It’s part conversation, part pop quiz, and full of knowledge you didn’t know you needed—until now. The score doesn’t matter, the laughs are endless, and learning something has never been this fun. Turns out facts are… kinda awesome. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
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