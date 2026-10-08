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About Don Cheto Al Aire
Don Cheto es un personaje de 65 años con una gran cantidad de experiencia y vivencias en México y Estados Unidos. Con sus interesantes anécdotas, chistes, música y su lenguaje estilo Michoacán, Don Cheto mantiene a sus radioescuchas bien sintonizados.La personalidad de Don Cheto ha cautivado a audiencias de todas las edades durante años. Es controvertido, coqueto y divertido. Don Cheto junto con sus compañeros de equipo, Gisselle Bravo, El Chino y Said, hace que sus mañanas sean divertidas con su estilo único y una forma muy diferente de ver la vida.Don Cheto es realmente un fenómeno de la radio, una estrella de televisión, un “influencer” en redes sociales y un gran artista discográfico que incluso hace películas! Es el tío adorado que todos los hispanos tienen en su familia, el que tiene consejos para todos y una opinión sobre todo.Podcast website
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