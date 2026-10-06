Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
35 episodes
- For the first time ever, we take calls from people all over the world who need help finding love, keeping love, progressing love, spicing up love, and in one case, getting love to flush the toilet after 30 years of marriage. Today we answer all your burning questions: Is being real too early a problem, or is that how you find the right person? How do you know if you’ve found a forever Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez kind of love? How many instances of eye contact with your kickboxing instructor are enough before you actually have to speak to her? What is the ideal post-coital snack? And if your girlfriend is a Cancer, how do you love her correctly? Fortunately Selena happens to show up to coach Benny through his response on that last one. Please join us for this truly special episode. Realness is king! Thanks for watching. Thanks for calling. We love you! And we respect you.
What happens:
0:00 teaser
0:25 benny & dave are unicorns
1:43 are we qualified to give love advice
2:50 meeting our callers
3:37 is being real too early a dating turnoff
10:56 the ideal post-coital snack
11:58 pranking your partner
15:11 how do you know if your relationship is forever
17:02 kristin's relationship ultimatum
18:29 how benny & selena became official
22:16 having a crush on your gym instructor
27:26 is it inappropriate to hit on your gym instructor
28:33 do you have to stop smoking weed to find love
30:21 benny met our caller in middle school
32:05 using weed medicinally
34:12 dave's relationship with weed
35:53 how do you get your husband ralph to flush the toilet
39:07 dating a Cancer woman
44:44 going out on a double date
Show socials:
https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
https://friendskeepsecrets.com
Hosts socials:
www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Bethenny Frankel says the things about celebrities that most people would say to their friends, except she says them on a public platform to millions of people. And after today we completely understand why people like watching her do it. She has a very strong sense of self, she’s not afraid to be who she is, and she’s extremely charismatic. Benny already knew all of this because his mom talks about Bethenny basically every day, while Dave came in knowing almost nothing about her with zero preconceived notions and very quickly realized he loved her too. Today we also discover that Bethenny created the skinny margarita, find out whether she capitalized on it, taste the very best chicken salads Los Angeles has to offer, learn how to make a supermodel snack, and attempt to determine whether Bethenny is in fact the Michael Jordan of Jewish women. And somewhere along the way, we became friends. (Hopefully this means we’re one step closer to visiting her at her beautiful home in the Hamptons.) Either way, thanks for watching. We respect you!
What happens:
0:00 going to the hamptons with bethenny
2:49 teaser
3:17 planning the day with bethenny
6:01 this is a funny group
6:15 why bethenny moved to florida
6:25 bethenny's life story in 60 seconds
6:54 bethenny's marriages
7:26 bethenny's relationship with her ex
7:45 co-parenting
8:20 how dave & kristin met
8:39 sandy meets bethenny
9:47 bethenny's comments about benny & selena
10:13 bethenny learns what benny & dave do
11:23 bethenny’s dating community
15:15 bethenny's type
16:08 does bethenny's man have to be rich
17:45 how benny found selena
18:31 sandy's dating dealbreakers
19:03 are we best friends
19:54 is this a reality show
21:25 does bethenny regret things she says
23:19 who can hurt benny's feelings
23:39 bethenny’s comments about taylor & travis
24:37 what is bethenny insecure about
25:09 being unfiltered
26:34 how famous is bethenny
27:39 bethenny's social media explosion
28:22 tiktok vs. instagram
29:11 benny's first day on tiktok
30:24 benny’s tiktok
31:13 bethenny's voice
32:24 the michael jordan of jewish women
32:57 does bethenny's daughter think she’s cool
33:41 bethenny's childhood
34:35 drugs
35:00 losing her virginity
35:52 raising her daughter differently
37:11 raising a teenager when you're famous
38:34 bethenny's relationship with her daughter
39:08 what did bethenny think her life would be
39:47 going to 13 different schools
40:17 bethenny's biggest turnoffs
41:05 inventing the skinny margarita
41:28 capitalizing on the skinny margarita
42:21 favorite snacks
43:20 benny doesn't fly
44:20 benny's tour bus
45:21 planning restaurants months in advance
45:42 never breaking plans
45:50 benny & selena's approach to punctuality
46:37 dave & kristin's approach to punctuality
48:55 vacationing with benny
49:58 the chicken salad olympics
52:57 finding the best chicken salad in LA
53:29 making a supermodel snack
55:29 that's a wrap
Show socials:
https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
https://friendskeepsecrets.com
Hosts socials:
www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
Willie's is the #1 Green Infused Beverage in the US with over 350,000 happy customers and 1M+ bottles sold. Order now at drinkwillies.com and use code FKS for 20% off your first order plus free shipping on orders over $95. Or use the store locator to find Willie's on shelves near you, like your local Total Wine store.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- GaTa has been coming to this house since long before there was a show happening in it. And despite us knowing this man for years, there are apparently still major pieces of GaTa lore we were not aware of. Lil Wayne once woke him up from a nap and told him to get on a song. He has a song with Kendrick Lamar. He has considered shaving his head as an acting rebrand. He gives himself pep talks in the mirror. And now he’s a dad, which is especially meaningful to him because he never had one himself. Today we revisit the events that occurred one morning in this very house, just days before GaTa and Dave started filming DAVE, that could have ended everything before it started. We love GaTa. A man who has spent a lot of his life hyping other people up, but today the tables turn, as we get to hype up the world’s greatest hype man. Thanks for watching us hang out with GaTa. We respect you!
What happens:
0:00 gata's favorite foods
1:19 someone's here
2:00 missing a whole tooth type
3:37 would gata get a facelift
3:51 would gata shave his head
4:26 life as a working actor
6:28 gata beat the odds
7:15 the manic episode gata had in this kitchen
10:49 before his diagnosis
11:42 when gata found out he was bipolar
13:16 how gata got started with tyga
14:11 meeting lil wayne
15:01 song with kendrick
15:27 getting woken up by lil wayne to get on a song
16:25 gata's comeback
16:46 seeing tyga post-fallout
19:13 how gata & dave met
22:09 talking to yourself in the mirror
23:08 what's it like having a son
24:25 the hardest part of being a father
24:49 gata's cooking
25:11 pause
26:12 teaching kristin slang
28:49 the number game
30:23 the craziest thing gata has done for money
31:10 life on tour
32:22 tour fight with mike hertz
34:16 changing mike hertz's locks
34:59 learning from conflict
36:16 the umbrella
38:31 filming dave after the facility
40:09 crossroads
41:14 gata's current crossroads
41:28 is gata a good freestyler
42:54 gata freestyle
47:28 the best day of gata's life
48:08 the worst day of gata's life
48:27 gata's biological parents
50:42 gata's support system
52:08 paranormal activity
52:53 gata's last meal
56:08 actor to actor
59:46 gata's favorite episode of dave
1:00:53 dave's favorite episodes of dave
1:01:59 how gata cries on cue
1:03:32 did gata ever envision being an actor
1:04:25 gata's dream ten years out
1:05:19 a true guest of this home
Show socials:
https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
https://friendskeepsecrets.com
Hosts socials:
www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Today we are taking on the very important task of trying to find love for Benny’s mom, Sandy. We scoured Los Angeles for the cream of the crop, the very best single men over the age of 55 in this city. These are not actors. These are men. Men looking for love. And we have to say, we were blown away by this group of men. As for Sandy, she’s looking for someone responsible, smart, has a sense of humor, dedicated, loyal, and kind. Tall would be nice, but they don’t have to be tall. She wants a best friend. Someone to spend her time with. And maybe there’s a world where a man walks through the door and it’s just love at first sight. Honestly, him being able to walk at all is apparently a very strong selling point in Sandy’s book. In this episode eleven men come over, Sandy meets every single one of them, and we do everything in our power to let a love bloom. At the end of the day, it’s really just about human connection. Thanks for watching us try to find Benny’s mom a best friend. We respect you!
What happens:
0:00 waiting for the men
2:08 teaser
2:29 the beautiful sandy
3:09 sandy's dream man
4:27 sandy's potential suitors
5:01 what sandy is looking for
6:31 sandy's dating history
8:00 preparing to bring out the men
8:39 bring out the men
9:17 meet the bachelors
13:29 speed dating begins
15:46 choosing the finalists
17:26 the sunflower ceremony
18:55 sandy's first 1-on-1 date
21:41 staying active as you get older
25:33 sandy's current dating life
26:18 sandy's second 1-on-1 date
26:48 photography
28:58 cooking & food
30:30 family & getting older
33:09 sandy's third 1-on-1 date
33:48 dating after divorce
35:08 experiencing life
36:09 favorite books & movies
37:27 comfort in silence
38:57 the boomerang penis
39:31 sandy's fourth 1-on-1 date
40:23 dating in LA
40:51 past relationships
42:10 clive's pasta sauce
43:33 a world of brilliance
46:43 sandy's final decision
Show socials:
https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
https://friendskeepsecrets.com
Hosts socials:
www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
Helix Sleep makes premium mattresses and bedding that are customized to fit your personal needs, and conveniently shipped to your door. Go to helixsleep.com/FKS for 20% off site wide.
Willie's is the #1 Green Infused Beverage in the US with over 350,000 happy customers and 1M+ bottles sold. Order now at drinkwillies.com and use code FKS for 20% off your first order plus free shipping on orders over $95. Or use the store locator to find Willie's on shelves near you, like your local Total Wine store.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Gwyneth Paltrow came over today and it turns out we have a lot of Gwyneth Paltrow-related questions. This is the woman who introduced the world to yoni steaming and conscious uncoupling. A woman whose impact on culture is so specific, and so memorable, that we actually spent $600 of our own money to acquire a discontinued vagina candle on the black market. Today Gwyneth answers all of our most burning questions: Why’d she start Goop? Did she start the weird celebrity baby name trend? And why can’t Dave get the caesar dressing placed directly inside his Goop chicken caesar salad wraps? To be clear, he’s nitpicking only because he’s so passionate about the brand. In fact, Dave is such a genuine Goop fan that he was already eating it before Gwyneth arrived, but wants all of you to know this is not an ad, even though Benny is apparently a Goop investor, which does feel like a minor conflict of interest on some level. Anyways, thanks for watching! We respect you!
What happens:
0:00 cometh gwyneth
1:52 hereth gwyneth
2:21 kristin & dave fell in love in this house
3:44 selena & benny's wedding
4:27 hey why's it called goop
6:53 starting the interesting celebrity baby name trend
7:52 dave's robot delivery experience
8:40 dave's one problem with goop
11:30 gwyneth realizes who dave is
12:39 favorite restaurants
17:40 NY food vs LA food
20:02 blending families
22:52 conscious uncoupling
26:42 gwyneth's parenting style
28:17 raising kids as a celebrity parent
29:37 dave's peeping tom experience
32:18 born with penis issues
35:43 hypospadias
38:45 yoni steaming
40:36 $600 vagina candle
45:21 dating brad pitt
51:08 public breakups
53:09 criticism & misperception
59:32 anxiety
1:01:31 does gwyneth smoke weed or drink
1:02:55 best treatments once you're in your 30s
1:03:49 fully goopified
Show socials:
https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
https://friendskeepsecrets.com
Hosts socials:
www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/jspqdlgd #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Thank you White Claw for sponsoring this episode: 21+ only
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Comedy podcasts
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Matt and Shane's Secret PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- Two Hot TakesComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Comedy podcasts
- Whiskey Ginger with Andrew SantinoComedy
- Legion of Skanks PodcastComedy
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Mystery Boys w/ Kurt Metzger & Duncan TrussellComedy
- Story WarzComedy, Comedy Interviews, Games, Leisure
- Basically Unfiltered with Remi, Alisha, Zane and HeathComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- WAR MODEComedy, Education
- SinisterhoodComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Bonanas for BonanzaComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Ninjas Are ButterfliesComedy, Nature, Science
- The Brilliant IdiotsComedy
- The Rizzuto Show | Daily Comedy PodcastComedy, News, Society & Culture
- After Party with Emily JashinskyComedy, News, Society & Culture
- Pour Minds PodcastComedy
- Absolutely NotArts, Comedy
- Artists on Artists on Artists on ArtistsComedy, Improv
- The Mean TimeComedy, Improv, Music, Music Commentary
- The Steve Harvey Morning ShowComedy, Society & Culture
- Tell Em Steve-DaveComedy, TV & Film
- History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis PappasComedy, Comedy Interviews, History
- HandsomeComedy
- Julian Dorey PodcastComedy
- Timesuck with Dan CumminsComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Late Night with Seth Meyers PodcastAfter Shows, Comedy, News, News Commentary, TV & Film
About Friends Keep Secrets
Welcome to Friends Keep Secrets: a first-of-its-kind show from best friends benny blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), and Dave’s wife, Kristin Batalucco. With more than 18 hidden cameras rigged throughout Dave and Kristin’s LA home, the show brings viewers inside an intimate hang with the hosts' real-life friendships and the guests that pop in. This isn’t a formal interview show. They might cook, record a song, play a game, or simply hang out. Blending elements of a podcast, livestream, and sitcom, Friends Keep Secrets captures the magic of being in the room with the hosts and the people they cherish most.Podcast website
Listen to Friends Keep Secrets, The Toast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Friends Keep Secrets
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Friends Keep Secrets: Podcasts in Family