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Friends Keep Secrets

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ComedyMusic
Friends Keep Secrets
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Friends Keep Secrets

    The Love Advice Episode

    10/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    For the first time ever, we take calls from people all over the world who need help finding love, keeping love, progressing love, spicing up love, and in one case, getting love to flush the toilet after 30 years of marriage. Today we answer all your burning questions: Is being real too early a problem, or is that how you find the right person? How do you know if you’ve found a forever Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez kind of love? How many instances of eye contact with your kickboxing instructor are enough before you actually have to speak to her? What is the ideal post-coital snack? And if your girlfriend is a Cancer, how do you love her correctly? Fortunately Selena happens to show up to coach Benny through his response on that last one. Please join us for this truly special episode. Realness is king! Thanks for watching. Thanks for calling. We love you! And we respect you.

    What happens:
    0:00 teaser
    0:25 benny & dave are unicorns
    1:43 are we qualified to give love advice
    2:50 meeting our callers
    3:37 is being real too early a dating turnoff
    10:56 the ideal post-coital snack
    11:58 pranking your partner
    15:11 how do you know if your relationship is forever
    17:02 kristin's relationship ultimatum
    18:29 how benny & selena became official
    22:16 having a crush on your gym instructor
    27:26 is it inappropriate to hit on your gym instructor
    28:33 do you have to stop smoking weed to find love
    30:21 benny met our caller in middle school
    32:05 using weed medicinally
    34:12 dave's relationship with weed
    35:53 how do you get your husband ralph to flush the toilet
    39:07 dating a Cancer woman
    44:44 going out on a double date

    Show socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
    https://friendskeepsecrets.com

    Hosts socials:
    www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
    https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
    https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
    https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
    https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
    https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Friends Keep Secrets

    The Bethenny Frankel Episode

    09/29/2026 | 55 mins.
    Bethenny Frankel says the things about celebrities that most people would say to their friends, except she says them on a public platform to millions of people. And after today we completely understand why people like watching her do it. She has a very strong sense of self, she’s not afraid to be who she is, and she’s extremely charismatic. Benny already knew all of this because his mom talks about Bethenny basically every day, while Dave came in knowing almost nothing about her with zero preconceived notions and very quickly realized he loved her too. Today we also discover that Bethenny created the skinny margarita, find out whether she capitalized on it, taste the very best chicken salads Los Angeles has to offer, learn how to make a supermodel snack, and attempt to determine whether Bethenny is in fact the Michael Jordan of Jewish women. And somewhere along the way, we became friends. (Hopefully this means we’re one step closer to visiting her at her beautiful home in the Hamptons.) Either way, thanks for watching. We respect you!

    What happens:
    0:00 going to the hamptons with bethenny
    2:49 teaser
    3:17 planning the day with bethenny
    6:01 this is a funny group
    6:15 why bethenny moved to florida
    6:25 bethenny's life story in 60 seconds
    6:54 bethenny's marriages
    7:26 bethenny's relationship with her ex
    7:45 co-parenting
    8:20 how dave & kristin met
    8:39 sandy meets bethenny
    9:47 bethenny's comments about benny & selena
    10:13 bethenny learns what benny & dave do
    11:23 bethenny’s dating community
    15:15 bethenny's type
    16:08 does bethenny's man have to be rich
    17:45 how benny found selena
    18:31 sandy's dating dealbreakers
    19:03 are we best friends
    19:54 is this a reality show
    21:25 does bethenny regret things she says
    23:19 who can hurt benny's feelings
    23:39 bethenny’s comments about taylor & travis
    24:37 what is bethenny insecure about
    25:09 being unfiltered
    26:34 how famous is bethenny
    27:39 bethenny's social media explosion
    28:22 tiktok vs. instagram
    29:11 benny's first day on tiktok
    30:24 benny’s tiktok
    31:13 bethenny's voice
    32:24 the michael jordan of jewish women
    32:57 does bethenny's daughter think she’s cool
    33:41 bethenny's childhood
    34:35 drugs
    35:00 losing her virginity
    35:52 raising her daughter differently
    37:11 raising a teenager when you're famous
    38:34 bethenny's relationship with her daughter
    39:08 what did bethenny think her life would be
    39:47 going to 13 different schools
    40:17 bethenny's biggest turnoffs
    41:05 inventing the skinny margarita
    41:28 capitalizing on the skinny margarita
    42:21 favorite snacks
    43:20 benny doesn't fly
    44:20 benny's tour bus
    45:21 planning restaurants months in advance
    45:42 never breaking plans
    45:50 benny & selena's approach to punctuality
    46:37 dave & kristin's approach to punctuality
    48:55 vacationing with benny
    49:58 the chicken salad olympics
    52:57 finding the best chicken salad in LA
    53:29 making a supermodel snack
    55:29 that's a wrap

    Show socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
    https://friendskeepsecrets.com

    Hosts socials:
    www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
    https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
    https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
    https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
    https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
    https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap

    Willie's is the #1 Green Infused Beverage in the US with over 350,000 happy customers and 1M+ bottles sold. Order now at drinkwillies.com and use code FKS for 20% off your first order plus free shipping on orders over $95. Or use the store locator to find Willie's on shelves near you, like your local Total Wine store.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Friends Keep Secrets

    The GaTa Episode

    09/22/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    GaTa has been coming to this house since long before there was a show happening in it. And despite us knowing this man for years, there are apparently still major pieces of GaTa lore we were not aware of. Lil Wayne once woke him up from a nap and told him to get on a song. He has a song with Kendrick Lamar. He has considered shaving his head as an acting rebrand. He gives himself pep talks in the mirror. And now he’s a dad, which is especially meaningful to him because he never had one himself. Today we revisit the events that occurred one morning in this very house, just days before GaTa and Dave started filming DAVE, that could have ended everything before it started. We love GaTa. A man who has spent a lot of his life hyping other people up, but today the tables turn, as we get to hype up the world’s greatest hype man. Thanks for watching us hang out with GaTa. We respect you!


    What happens:
    0:00 gata's favorite foods
    1:19 someone's here
    2:00 missing a whole tooth type
    3:37 would gata get a facelift
    3:51 would gata shave his head
    4:26 life as a working actor
    6:28 gata beat the odds
    7:15 the manic episode gata had in this kitchen
    10:49 before his diagnosis
    11:42 when gata found out he was bipolar
    13:16 how gata got started with tyga
    14:11 meeting lil wayne
    15:01 song with kendrick
    15:27 getting woken up by lil wayne to get on a song
    16:25 gata's comeback
    16:46 seeing tyga post-fallout
    19:13 how gata & dave met
    22:09 talking to yourself in the mirror
    23:08 what's it like having a son
    24:25 the hardest part of being a father
    24:49 gata's cooking
    25:11 pause
    26:12 teaching kristin slang
    28:49 the number game
    30:23 the craziest thing gata has done for money
    31:10 life on tour
    32:22 tour fight with mike hertz
    34:16 changing mike hertz's locks
    34:59 learning from conflict
    36:16 the umbrella
    38:31 filming dave after the facility
    40:09 crossroads
    41:14 gata's current crossroads
    41:28 is gata a good freestyler
    42:54 gata freestyle
    47:28 the best day of gata's life
    48:08 the worst day of gata's life
    48:27 gata's biological parents
    50:42 gata's support system
    52:08 paranormal activity
    52:53 gata's last meal
    56:08 actor to actor
    59:46 gata's favorite episode of dave
    1:00:53 dave's favorite episodes of dave
    1:01:59 how gata cries on cue
    1:03:32 did gata ever envision being an actor
    1:04:25 gata's dream ten years out
    1:05:19 a true guest of this home


    Show socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
    https://friendskeepsecrets.com

    Hosts socials:
    www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
    https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
    https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
    https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
    https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
    https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Friends Keep Secrets

    The Benny’s Mom Episode

    09/15/2026 | 48 mins.
    Today we are taking on the very important task of trying to find love for Benny’s mom, Sandy. We scoured Los Angeles for the cream of the crop, the very best single men over the age of 55 in this city. These are not actors. These are men. Men looking for love. And we have to say, we were blown away by this group of men. As for Sandy, she’s looking for someone responsible, smart, has a sense of humor, dedicated, loyal, and kind. Tall would be nice, but they don’t have to be tall. She wants a best friend. Someone to spend her time with. And maybe there’s a world where a man walks through the door and it’s just love at first sight. Honestly, him being able to walk at all is apparently a very strong selling point in Sandy’s book. In this episode eleven men come over, Sandy meets every single one of them, and we do everything in our power to let a love bloom. At the end of the day, it’s really just about human connection. Thanks for watching us try to find Benny’s mom a best friend. We respect you!

    What happens:
    0:00 waiting for the men
    2:08 teaser
    2:29 the beautiful sandy
    3:09 sandy's dream man
    4:27 sandy's potential suitors
    5:01 what sandy is looking for
    6:31 sandy's dating history
    8:00 preparing to bring out the men
    8:39 bring out the men
    9:17 meet the bachelors
    13:29 speed dating begins
    15:46 choosing the finalists
    17:26 the sunflower ceremony
    18:55 sandy's first 1-on-1 date
    21:41 staying active as you get older
    25:33 sandy's current dating life
    26:18 sandy's second 1-on-1 date
    26:48 photography
    28:58 cooking & food
    30:30 family & getting older
    33:09 sandy's third 1-on-1 date
    33:48 dating after divorce
    35:08 experiencing life
    36:09 favorite books & movies
    37:27 comfort in silence
    38:57 the boomerang penis
    39:31 sandy's fourth 1-on-1 date
    40:23 dating in LA
    40:51 past relationships
    42:10 clive's pasta sauce
    43:33 a world of brilliance
    46:43 sandy's final decision


    Show socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
    https://friendskeepsecrets.com


    Hosts socials:
    www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
    https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
    https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
    https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
    https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
    https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap

    Helix Sleep makes premium mattresses and bedding that are customized to fit your personal needs, and conveniently shipped to your door. Go to helixsleep.com/FKS for 20% off site wide.
    Willie's is the #1 Green Infused Beverage in the US with over 350,000 happy customers and 1M+ bottles sold. Order now at drinkwillies.com and use code FKS for 20% off your first order plus free shipping on orders over $95. Or use the store locator to find Willie's on shelves near you, like your local Total Wine store.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Friends Keep Secrets

    The Gwyneth Paltrow Episode

    09/08/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Gwyneth Paltrow came over today and it turns out we have a lot of Gwyneth Paltrow-related questions. This is the woman who introduced the world to yoni steaming and conscious uncoupling. A woman whose impact on culture is so specific, and so memorable, that we actually spent $600 of our own money to acquire a discontinued vagina candle on the black market. Today Gwyneth answers all of our most burning questions: Why’d she start Goop? Did she start the weird celebrity baby name trend? And why can’t Dave get the caesar dressing placed directly inside his Goop chicken caesar salad wraps? To be clear, he’s nitpicking only because he’s so passionate about the brand. In fact, Dave is such a genuine Goop fan that he was already eating it before Gwyneth arrived, but wants all of you to know this is not an ad, even though Benny is apparently a Goop investor, which does feel like a minor conflict of interest on some level. Anyways, thanks for watching! We respect you!

    What happens:
    0:00 cometh gwyneth
    1:52 hereth gwyneth
    2:21 kristin & dave fell in love in this house
    3:44 selena & benny's wedding
    4:27 hey why's it called goop
    6:53 starting the interesting celebrity baby name trend
    7:52 dave's robot delivery experience
    8:40 dave's one problem with goop
    11:30 gwyneth realizes who dave is
    12:39 favorite restaurants
    17:40 NY food vs LA food
    20:02 blending families
    22:52 conscious uncoupling
    26:42 gwyneth's parenting style
    28:17 raising kids as a celebrity parent
    29:37 dave's peeping tom experience
    32:18 born with penis issues
    35:43 hypospadias
    38:45 yoni steaming
    40:36 $600 vagina candle
    45:21 dating brad pitt
    51:08 public breakups
    53:09 criticism & misperception
    59:32 anxiety
    1:01:31 does gwyneth smoke weed or drink
    1:02:55 best treatments once you're in your 30s
    1:03:49 fully goopified

    Show socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.tiktok.com/@friendskeepsecrets
    https://www.x.com/FKSpodcast
    https://www.facebook.com/FriendsKeepSecrets/
    https://friendskeepsecrets.com

    Hosts socials:
    www.youtube.com/@bennyblanco
    https://www.youtube.com/LilDickyRap
    https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.instagram.com/lildickygram
    https://www.tiktok.com/@itsbennyblanco
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lildicky
    https://x.com/ItsBennyBlanco
    https://x.com/lildickytweets?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco/
    https://www.facebook.com/LilDickyRap

    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/jspqdlgd #CashAppPod
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Thank you White Claw for sponsoring this episode: 21+ only
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Friends Keep Secrets
Welcome to Friends Keep Secrets: a first-of-its-kind show from best friends benny blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), and Dave’s wife, Kristin Batalucco.  With more than 18 hidden cameras rigged throughout Dave and Kristin’s LA home, the show brings viewers inside an intimate hang with the hosts' real-life friendships and the guests that pop in. This isn’t a formal interview show. They might cook, record a song, play a game, or simply hang out. Blending elements of a podcast, livestream, and sitcom, Friends Keep Secrets captures the magic of being in the room with the hosts and the people they cherish most.
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