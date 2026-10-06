Bethenny Frankel says the things about celebrities that most people would say to their friends, except she says them on a public platform to millions of people. And after today we completely understand why people like watching her do it. She has a very strong sense of self, she’s not afraid to be who she is, and she’s extremely charismatic. Benny already knew all of this because his mom talks about Bethenny basically every day, while Dave came in knowing almost nothing about her with zero preconceived notions and very quickly realized he loved her too. Today we also discover that Bethenny created the skinny margarita, find out whether she capitalized on it, taste the very best chicken salads Los Angeles has to offer, learn how to make a supermodel snack, and attempt to determine whether Bethenny is in fact the Michael Jordan of Jewish women. And somewhere along the way, we became friends. (Hopefully this means we’re one step closer to visiting her at her beautiful home in the Hamptons.) Either way, thanks for watching. We respect you!



What happens:

0:00 going to the hamptons with bethenny

2:49 teaser

3:17 planning the day with bethenny

6:01 this is a funny group

6:15 why bethenny moved to florida

6:25 bethenny's life story in 60 seconds

6:54 bethenny's marriages

7:26 bethenny's relationship with her ex

7:45 co-parenting

8:20 how dave & kristin met

8:39 sandy meets bethenny

9:47 bethenny's comments about benny & selena

10:13 bethenny learns what benny & dave do

11:23 bethenny’s dating community

15:15 bethenny's type

16:08 does bethenny's man have to be rich

17:45 how benny found selena

18:31 sandy's dating dealbreakers

19:03 are we best friends

19:54 is this a reality show

21:25 does bethenny regret things she says

23:19 who can hurt benny's feelings

23:39 bethenny’s comments about taylor & travis

24:37 what is bethenny insecure about

25:09 being unfiltered

26:34 how famous is bethenny

27:39 bethenny's social media explosion

28:22 tiktok vs. instagram

29:11 benny's first day on tiktok

30:24 benny’s tiktok

31:13 bethenny's voice

32:24 the michael jordan of jewish women

32:57 does bethenny's daughter think she’s cool

33:41 bethenny's childhood

34:35 drugs

35:00 losing her virginity

35:52 raising her daughter differently

37:11 raising a teenager when you're famous

38:34 bethenny's relationship with her daughter

39:08 what did bethenny think her life would be

39:47 going to 13 different schools

40:17 bethenny's biggest turnoffs

41:05 inventing the skinny margarita

41:28 capitalizing on the skinny margarita

42:21 favorite snacks

43:20 benny doesn't fly

44:20 benny's tour bus

45:21 planning restaurants months in advance

45:42 never breaking plans

45:50 benny & selena's approach to punctuality

46:37 dave & kristin's approach to punctuality

48:55 vacationing with benny

49:58 the chicken salad olympics

52:57 finding the best chicken salad in LA

53:29 making a supermodel snack

55:29 that's a wrap



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