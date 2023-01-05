Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The WAN Show in the App
Listen to The WAN Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
The WAN Show

The WAN Show

Podcast The WAN Show
Podcast The WAN Show

The WAN Show

Linus Tech Tips
add
Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe. More
NewsTech News
Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe. More

Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • You Deserve Better - WAN Show May 26, 2023
    Help out an animal in need! Check out CUDDLY at https://lmg.gg/cuddly Get $5 off your Magic Spoon order with code LINUS at https://lmg.gg/magicspoon Check out MotionGrey’s ergonomic workplace solutions at https://lmg.gg/motiongrey and use code LINUS for 10% off! Timestamps (Courtesy of NoKi1119) Note: Timing may be off due to sponsor change: 0:00 Chapters 1:25 Intro 1:52 Topic #1 - Negative comments on LTT's videos 3:37 Linus quotes comments, explains the video's structure 7:04 Comments on LTT's short on Bilibili, from piracy to official 9:48 Linus on the comments about the 4060Ti review 11:32 Linus's funny video ideas, possible return of Scrapyard Wars 15:38 Linus on YouTube category channels, mentions MKBHD 17:53 Channel on every PSU, recalling history with laptop reviews 20:10 Topic #2 - Sony's Project Q handheld 22:13 Linus discusses wireless consoles 24:14 Linus & Luke recalls Wii U's wireless controller pad 26:24 Handheld consoles & cellular network gaming 29:53 Luke calls out the lack of listed pricing 31:32 Linus on how bad Nintendo Switch is 33:49 LTTStore's new premium joggers 34:42 Linus points out the good merch descriptions 36:12 LMG, Labs & FP is now hiring! 37:06 Gary's funni mesag tu posibl hirez 38:47 Merch Messages #1 38:52 How do you think products will develop beyond Morse's Law? ft. Skyrim 47:40 What's the longest you've ever worked in one shift? 52:26 Topic #3 - RTX 4060Ti's low number of sales 53:12 NVIDIA's stock up by 30% 54:03 AMD drops RX 7600's MSRP, Linus discusses the LTT video 59:21 AIBs not changing prices of AMD’s RX 7600 1:00:06 Intel drops A750's pricing to $199 1:00:33 NVIDIA wants $100 for 8 GBs, not caring at all, possible Labs test benches 1:05:19 Linus's meeting with James on future channels strategy 1:08:36 Sponsors 1:11:28 Merch Messages #2 ft. "Tai-WAN Show" 1:11:58 Tips for traveling with LAN gear? 1:13:30 A good work-life balance? ft. Birbs update, bad Twitch take 1:20:43 Topic #4 - Addressing Eight Sleep's subscription 1:25:18 Topic #5 - Addressing Techquickie's Kickstarter sponsor 1:30:02 Topic #6 - Basically Homeless's invisible PC setup 1:32:02 Super Tiny PC video, mentioning DIY Perks 1:32:58 Topic #7 - NEDA replaces helpline with a chatbot 1:35:23 Topic #8 - Google Play Store suspends Downloader due to Israeli DMCA 1:37:22 Topic #9 - Japanese YouTuber arrested for posting & monetizing content 1:39:45 Topic #10 - Activision sends Cease & Desist to CoD modders 1:41:42 Topic #11 - YouTube turns off the Stories feature 1:43:34 Topic #12 - LMG's 45,000 Watts fan 1:45:04 Merch Messages #3 ft. WAN After Slightly Darker 1:45:45 Keeping a Z Fold 3 as long as possible? French ABC's of gaming? 1:48:34 Did sponsors ever get angry for using memeing in their videos? 1:49:40 Any new Linus's house content planned? 1:51:19 What steps is LTT taking to keep GPU reviews out of errors? 1:52:41 Any LTT Labs content planned for LTX? 1:53:42 What is Linus's opinion on sites blocking screensharing? 1:55:34 What's with the fancier, sillier, wordlier LTT videos lately? 1:55:48 Do you recommend some tech industry guy to go to COMPUTEX with their SO? 1:56:38 Most interesting place you saw LTTStore merch being used? 1:57:42 Official LTT Labs qualifications for products? 1:58:51 Any upcoming videos for ChannelSuperFun? 2:01:24 Is Linus switching from the Steam Deck to ROG Ally? 2:02:08 Linus's opinion on CrossCode's post-game DLC, & RadicalFishGames's project 2:03:00 First game Linus played with Yvonne? Recommendations? 2:04:03 Would you take a leap to create LTT if other channels existed before? 2:04:32 How does Linus find good contractors or paid workers? 2:06:25 Would Linus use an e-ink watch as a successor for the pebble? 2:07:21 How do you evaluate new hosts to stay in the role? 2:08:28 Outro ft. Existential crisis Dan
    5/29/2023
    2:08:09
  • I'm sure you have questions..... - WAN Show May 19, 2023
    Go to https://babbel.com/WAN for 55% off your subscription Visit Newegg at https://lmg.gg/newegg Enable your creative side! Check out Moment at https://lmg.gg/ShopMoment Timestamps (Courtesy of NoKi1119) Note: Timing may be off due to sponsor change: 0:00 Chapters 0:48 Intro 1:14 Topic #1 - Linus steps down 2:55 Linus's past suggestions for LMG solutions 5:18 Luke on Teams notifs, Linus workshop on storyboarding 10:56 Discussing writing knowledge-based articles 11:48 Linus on disruptive shooting behavior, mentions SC 14:05 "Chief Vision Officer" Discussing LMG teams 16:53 Linus flabbergasted at MarkBench's progress 21:03 Luke asks about oversaturation 23:51 Ideas for LTT Labs, SC update, RF chamber's cost 27:28 Linus explains "moat building," quoting DMs about FP 29:06 Community response, Linus on difficult administrative 32:39 Topic #2 - Free TV!that spies on you 34:01 Charged $500 if opting out of tracking ft. awkward high five 35:02 Linus on privacy concerns 36:37 Ad-supported V.S. business revenue 40:24 Linus asks "What's next?" ft. Ads revenue, domains 48:30 Linus recalls getting charged for overdraft 51:28 LTTStore's presale LABS #FIRST shirt & hoodie 53:26 LTTStore notebooks back in stock 53:32 Merch Messages #1 54:48 Thoughts on slow drop of 4070 laptop GPUs? 56:49 Would sponsors change? ft. Discussing Terren Tong 1:14:52 LTTStore screwdriver Noctua edition 1:16:48 Showcasing the screwdrivers in person 1:23:47 Luke on how the CEO would handle leaks 1:24:03 Topic #3 - Schools struggle with ChatGPT 1:24:48 Chegg claims ChatGPT hurt their revenue 1:25:36 "Plagiarism," Texas professor fails half of students 1:27:25 Should schools be responding to AI? ft. Comment bots 1:30:26 Linus struggles with calling his contacts 1:33:14 Topic #4 - Imgur's NSFW & old content purge 1:36:57 How should we be retaining internet history? 1:40:07 "Convert the moon into a server! NUKE THE MOON!" 1:42:34 Sponsors 1:45:46 Merch Messages #2 1:46:40 Would it matter if I like or finish a video on FP? 1:49:19 Which was first - CVO Linus or CTO Luke? ft. Linus trolling Dan 1:51:19 Decision of overturning the CEO? ft. Water bottle "ideas" 1:54:38 Is it possible to run an OS on a GPU's VRAM? 1:56:29 Topic #5 - Google's controversial domain extensions 1:57:32 Linus on Google Search, Luke shows file link V.S. domain 1:59:56 Reasons for doing this, what is the point? 2:03:50 Topic #6 - Toyota exposes live location ft. Dad jokes 2:05:43 Topic #7 - Roblox doesn't protect kids from ads 2:06:56 CARU's report, FTC complaint & Roblox's response 2:08:42 Kids "budgeting," Luke on cosmetic costs 2:16:30 Topic #8 - Valve sued by Immersion due to the rumble 2:17:42 OCBASE/OCCT 20th "Stableversary" giveaway 2:18:52 Topic #9 - Overwatch 2 cancels PvE mode 2:29:37 Merch Messages #3 2:30:58 How did you get Terren? Compensation? 2:34:40 Any project Linus is excited to work on? ft. Nuke fab 2:37:48 Most costly things you misplaced or lost? 2:42:28 What worried Linus the most when stepping down? 2:43:19 Thoughts on Kyle ending Bitwit? 2:46:50 Most challenging part of being a CVO? 2:48:04 Is cosplay going to be allowed in LTX? 2:49:02 Favorite FP info that Linus leaked, and its downsides? 2:50:42 Defunct company you would revive to thrive? 2:54:48 Does Linus plan to have time for non-LMG stuff? 2:56:10 Skill sets you'd like to improve on your new position? 2:59:55 Has Linus debated how much of his life should be on the show? 3:04:40 Is putting a camera to monitor your computer too far? 3:12:36 Do you see WAN Show outliving you as hosts? 3:22:46 Has LTT Labs always been the end goal of LTT? 3:23:24 Best memory Linus made with his Taycan? 3:25:26 How would past Linus react to what LMG became today? 3:29:28 How did Linus prepare? 3:31:32 What did Terren teach young Linus that stuck? 3:37:00 Minimum age of lifeguarding has been lowered 3:44:11 Any leadership minds that inspired you? 3:46:10 What if the new CEO stopped you from being who you are? 3:46:28 Outro
    5/22/2023
    3:46:00
  • I Love Corporate Greed - WAN Show May 12, 2023
    Find the right cup of coffee just for you at drinktrade.com/wan Protect your loved ones! Monitor your kids online activity with Bark at https://lmg.gg/bark Add a little fun and personality to your printed products! Check out VistaPrint at https://lmg.gg/vistaprint Timestamps [Courtesy of Andrew :)] - Timestamps may be off due to sponsor change: 0:00 Start 0:17 Topics 1:21 Intro 1:49 ASUS Controversy 1:50 Why people are mad at LTT 5:46 ASUS BIOS explanation 11:47 ASUS can suck at PR 18:24 How LTT handles sponsors 20:48 Has ASUS said anything publicly? 25:25 ASUS can suck at PR pt 2 31:40 Manufacturers' reputations 38:47 LTT Store Update 39:13 Sticklocks 47:29 Merch Messages 1 47:30 LTT products in retail 49:53 Floatplane update 51:57 Dropping sponsors 56:26 Topic 2: Google IO 59:18 Product/Feature support 1:05:12 LTT IO stream mishaps 1:09:53 New phones 1:14:07 Unintuitive phone design 1:18:29 Topic 3: YouTube AD Block 1:20:05 How do we approach this? 1:25:18 The history of YouTube ADs 1:28:29 Too much vs not enough ADs 1:31:46 Sponsors ft Squarespace, Jumpcloud, Seasonic 1:34:18 Merch Messages 2 1:34:59 Dumb tech mistakes 1:36:26 Power plants 1:37:25 Virtual machines 1:40:30 Basketball shorts 1:40:53 LTX lineup 1:41:36 LTX shopping update 1:47:50 LTX volunteers 1:48:07 Sticklocks on Steamdeck 1:49:12 Topic 4: Misfit Watches not updating 1:50:33 What the heck! 1:53:29 Topic 5: Badminton Woes 1:53:30 Industrial products 2:07:20 Topic 6: Chinese CPUs 2:08:03 Why?!? How?!? (feat Yvonne cameo) 2:12:23 Topic 6: Net Neutrality Fake Comments 2:14:57 White Collar crime 2:17:11 BOINC Update 2:18:12 WAN Show: After Dark 2:18:40 How to WOW customers with a small business 2:21:08 How to self-manage 2:22:05 Do you delete videos? 2:23:33 Build review video when? 2:24:19 How to run your PC on your TV 2:25:05 Bonus Topic: UBER CSO sentence 2:26:22 ROG ALLY vs other handhelds 2:27:59 LTT LAB logistics 2:28:48 Sticklocks lifespan 2:29:08 LLMs for home automation 2:30:15 Linus' at home trolling 2:31:37 LTT LABs future 2:34:57 Custom chip race 2:36:26 Underage on YouTube 2:37:57 Valve's bad behaviors 2:40:50 SysAdmin qualifications 2:42:07 Impactful apps and features 2:44:54 Small YouTubers' growth 2:49:25 Taylor Swift concert 2:53:04 How to treat your fans 3:00:00 Enjoyment in work 3:10:22 Streaming PC to Phone 3:11:04 Merch memes 3:19:08 Instant regret, turned out great 3:26:14 Responsibility for products 3:28:54 Tears of the Kingdom 3:30:38 Newly weds 3:31:14 WAN Show: RapidFire 3:42:00 Outro
    5/15/2023
    3:41:53
  • I'm Changing My Name - WAN Show May 5, 2023
    Get $5 off your Magic Spoon order with code WAN at https://lmg.gg/magicspoon Check out GOG at: https://lmg.gg/GOG Check out the fine audio equipment Headphones.com has to offer at https://lmg.gg/HeadphonesDotCom Timestamps: (Courtesy of Andrew :)) - Note timing may be off due to sponsor change: 0:00 Start 0:05 Topics 1:22 Intro 1:49 Topic 1: Discord Usernames 2:08 Background 5:00 This doesn't make sense 8:37 Counter argument 10:51 How would you run it? 13:24 Discord vs Slack/Teams 15:51 Why is this happening? 19:03 Topic 2: OBS supports AV1 Streaming 19:58 Why this is important 23:15 H264 vs AV1 25:59 Floatplane AV1 and updates 33:00 LTT Store Update 33:29 New t-shirts 34:42 Cyber Stats Mousepad 36:55 Merch Messages 1 37:00 Future of Handheld Gaming 44:03 LTT's Audiences 53:14 Topic 3: EA Woes 55:22 Ultra settings in games 57:15 Dubious claims 58:13 Topic 4: Pixel Fold 1:00:24 Phone stats 1:01:04 Foldable phone woes 1:10:07 $1700 1:17:12 Sponsors 1:21:31 Proposal Pt 1 1:25:10 Merch Messages 2 1:25:13 Biggest crowd mishap 1:28:00 Favorite South Park episode? 1:29:02 Young vs old in tech 1:31:46 Justice for Dan's christmas album 1:33:08 Topic 5: Open Source AI 1:39:12 The problem with rumors 1:44:20 Topic 6: AMD 7040u 1:46:40 Chip specs 1:47:56 Microsoft Hardware 1:54:41 Proposal Pt 2 1:58:25 Topic 7: Biofire's Smart Weapon 1:59:59 Luke's gripes 2:01:25 Linus' smart weapon idea 2:02:12 WAN Show: After Dark 2:03:17 Private chef 2:07:08 8 gigs of VRAM 2:11:21 Computing Competition 2:12:39 Bird Seed 2:13:01 Liability 2:15:28 Licensure in tech 2:17:40 LTT products flops vs tops 2:21:13 Future tech 2:23:44 Parrot video calls 2:25:21 WAN show format 2:27:54 New channel ideas 2:29:53 Big and tall LTT store 2:30:31 Windows File Explorer 2:32:10 Workplace communication 2:35:25 Linus' 10 points for good videos 2:42:06 Sponsor disclosure 2:43:12 Big business 2:45:30 History of tech changes 2:46:15 Speakers practicality 2:47:26 Gaming now vs then 2:50:40 HR software 2:52:02 Custom screwdrivers 2:52:46 Videogame soundtracks 2:55:21 Roast of Linus 2:55:55 Leadership skills 2:57:19 Ultrawide monitors 2:59:09 Windbreaker variations 2:59:47 Folding phone woes 3:00:02 Bigscreen Beyond 3:01:34 WAN Show: Rapid Fire! 3:04:26 Outro
    5/8/2023
    3:02:53
  • Should We Move To America? - WAN Show April 28, 2023
    Go to https://www.signalwire.com/wan to claim your $50 credit upon signing up. Protect your loved ones! Monitor your kids online activity with Bark at https://lmg.gg/bark Help out an animal in need! Check out CUDDLY at https://lmg.gg/cuddly Timestamps: (Courtesy of Andrew :)) - Note timing may be off due to sponsor change: 0:02 Topics 1:03 Intro 1:29 Topic 1: Canada's Bill C11 2:08 Background 5:15 Unintended consequences 9:26 What is Canadian Content? 12:05 Local content 18:04 Cultural pride 19:40 C11 Cynicism 27:36 What will happen at LTT? 30:44 Topic 2: AMD's Burnt Chips 33:35 Computer parts, then vs now 37:26 Quality control 38:46 Foreign Manufacturing 44:57 Topic 3: ROG ALLY 44:58 Leaked price (600 dollars) 45:43 ROG ALLY vs Steam Deck 49:21 LTT Store Update/Merch Messages Explained 50:34 LTT Store Deals 54:48 LTT Onesie 56:07 Carabiner update and demonstration 1:07:25 Merch Messages 1 1:07:26 Advantages/Disadvantages ADHD 1:09:14 Approach to content creation 1:13:30 Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1:15:29 Nvidia 50 series 1:15:35 Atlas OS 1:18:11 Nebula corrections 1:23:48 Topic 4: School Chromebooks 1:26:19 Kids break stuff 1:27:45 Device lifespan 1:33:18 Sponsors 1:38:18 Topic 5: Twitter Re-verification 1:41:16 Elon's deepfake argument 1:43:01 Twitter sucks 1:44:15 Topic 6: Linus' Cosmetic Surgery 1:47:52 Topic 7: LTX 2023 Update 1:50:34 LTX Digital Pass 1:54:50 Canadian cash woes 1:57:50 Merch Messages 2 1:57:51 Motherboard Chipset 2:01:16 What other company might Luke want to work on? 2:03:45 Building LLMs 2:06:23 GameLinked 2:08:42 Unlimited money 2:09:17 Ultimate gaming minivan 2:10:53 Favorite April Fools Video to shoot? 2:18:43 RCS 2:19:31 LTT Cowboy hat (no) 2:20:21 Luke's favorite bird memory 2:22:13 WAN show as Audio Podcast 2:23:07 Topic 8: Activision Blizzard Merger Blocked 2:26:14 Luke's (accidental) rude hand gesture 2:27:42 Topic 9: Colorado Farmers Win Right to Repair 2:30:02 WAN Show: After Dark 2:32:32 Youtube ads and sponsors 2:37:22 Favorite memory of new tech 2:39:15 Companies supporting games 2:41:38 Future town square platforms (hi future you!) 2:43:46 Future Framework Modules 2:44:46 Perception of value 2:46:31 Shooting videos at Linus' home 2:48:58 Linus' pool update 2:51:58 Non tech-savvy people 2:53:07 Bonus Topic: Luke's NASA Trip 3:00:14 Microcloud Server 3:02:57 Tech concept products 3:03:50 Apple and gaming 3:05:44 How to time manage for Linus 3:07:35 Merch message ideas 3:09:34 Motivation 3:11:09 Embarrassing screenshare moments 3:13:02 Pet birthday 3:14:51 Solutions for C11 3:15:53 Relocation for LTT 3:17:36 Upcoming Movies 3:20:25 Young kids and video games 3:23:20 European customers 3:23:30 Product updates 3:23:54 Coding bootcamps 3:25:36 Product design 3:26:46 Accessibility in gaming 3:28:42 Wedding ring 3:30:40 Quality over Quantity 3:31:34 Nostalgia and childhood games 3:35:40 Model train project 3:36:36 Wii on the Steam Deck 3:37:31 Closed vs open source code 3:40:43 Outro
    5/1/2023
    3:39:56

More News podcasts

About The WAN Show

Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe.
Podcast website

Listen to The WAN Show, KPFK - BradCast w/ Brad Friedman and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The WAN Show

The WAN Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store