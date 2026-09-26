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The WAN Show

Linus Tech Tips
NewsTech News
The WAN Show
Latest episode

406 episodes

  • The WAN Show

    YouTube Is Getting Way Worse And Also Way Better - WAN Show September 25, 2026

    09/26/2026 | 4h 11 mins.
    Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!

    Enter AMD's latest giveaway at https://bit.ly/3SNsbXz to win a brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU plus a GIGABYTE X870E AORUS Elite WiFi 7 motherboard!

    Thanks to TP-Link and Tapo for sponsoring the WAN Show! Check out their Prime Day deals through October 7.
    Get 15% off the Deco BE63 with code 15TPLINK: https://geni.us/WANShow-BE63
    Get 10% off the Tapo C675D KIT with code 10TAPOCAM: https://geni.us/WANShow-C675D

    Designed for demanding desktop, workstation, and AI systems, Seasonic’s new PRIME ENTERPRISE RX-1600 meets the highest 80 PLUS Ruby certification tier. Learn more at https://lmg.gg/rx1600-ruby

    Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb

    Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09

    Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur

    Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan

    Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The WAN Show

    I’m a Tesla Driver Now - WAN Show September 18, 2026

    09/19/2026 | 2h 31 mins.
    Get started with Proton Drive for Free. Download the CLI or Build from Source: https://proton.me/wanshow
    Pre-built binaries are the fastest way to get started. Download the standalone `proton-drive` executable for the required platform: https://proton.me/download/drive/cli/index.html

    Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!

    Secure your business with ThreatLocker today and sign up for Zero Trust World using our link: https://www.ztw.com and learn more about how ThreatLocker can help your business safely integrate AI agenic tools here: https://www.threatlocker.com/blog/applying-threatlocker-to-agentic-ai-tools

    Thanks to Meter for sponsoring this video! Go to https://meter.com/wanshow to book a demo now!

    Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb

    Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09

    Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur

    Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan

    Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The WAN Show

    Microsoft Did It First Apple - WAN Show September 11, 2026

    09/11/2026 | 2h 40 mins.
    Thanks to MSI for sponsoring this video! Check out their MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI II Motherboard at https://lmg.gg/iMTaR

    Traditional carriers track your data. Cape protects it with built-in privacy features like IMSI rotation and last-mile encrypted texting.
    Use code WAN and get 33% off your first 6 months: https://cape.co/wan
    Apple: https://lmg.gg/CapeIOS
    Google: https://lmg.gg/CapeAndroid
    Accrescent App Store: https://accrescent.app/

    See how often your brand gets mentioned with Ahrefs at: https://ahrefs.com/brand-radar

    Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!

    Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb

    Check out the Razer Blade series of laptops; perfect for work or pleasure: https://lmg.gg/wanrazerblade

    Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur

    Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan

    Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The WAN Show

    PlayStation Says Buying Isn’t Owning - WAN Show September 4, 2026

    09/05/2026 | 3h 42 mins.
    Get a free 15-day trial of Odoo’s all-in-one business solution and see how it can make your life easier! Check it out at https://www.odoo.com/wan

    Wherever today takes you, go comfortably with Vessi Weekend Chelsea—made for exploring, rain or shine. One pair. Countless adventures.

    Grab 15% off your first pair here: https://vessi.com/wanshow

    • Free shipping • 30‑day returns • 1‑year warranty

    Get an affordable sit-to-stand desk and elevate your work space! Check out the MotionGrey Ergo2 Pro at https://motiongrey.com/r?id=no5sc5

    Level up your streaming and recording game with XSplit Broadcaster! Get 30% off your first purchase or subscription with code WANSHOW30 at https://lmg.gg/xsplitwan

    Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb

    Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09

    Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur

    Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan

    Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The WAN Show

    What You Need To Know About DLSS 5 - WAN Show August 28, 2026

    08/29/2026 | 3h 14 mins.
    Thanks to AMD for being a great partner and sponsoring this series! Check out their latest offerings at https://lmg.gg/f6PMg
    Go to https://bit.ly/3Ugy9k8 to enter the sweepstakes to win an AMD RYZEN™ 7 9800X3D CPU and a GIGABYTE Gaming OC RADEON™ RX 9070 XT GPU!

    Level up your streaming and recording game with XSplit Broadcaster! Get 30% off your first purchase or subscription with code WANSHOW30 at https://lmg.gg/xsplitwan

    Thanks to Infinite Cables for sending a bunch of cables over for Whale LAN! Check them out at https://www.infinitecables.com/

    The LTT x DeltaHub collab Carpio 2.0 is available on LTTStore.com! Grab one here: https://www.lttstore.com/products/deltahub-ltt-wrist-rest

    Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb

    Check out the Razer Blade series of laptops; perfect for work or pleasure: https://lmg.gg/wanrazerblade

    Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur

    Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan

    Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The WAN Show
Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe.
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