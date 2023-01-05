Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe. More
You Deserve Better - WAN Show May 26, 2023
Timestamps (Courtesy of NoKi1119) Note: Timing may be off due to sponsor change:
0:00 Chapters
1:25 Intro
1:52 Topic #1 - Negative comments on LTT's videos
3:37 Linus quotes comments, explains the video's structure
7:04 Comments on LTT's short on Bilibili, from piracy to official
9:48 Linus on the comments about the 4060Ti review
11:32 Linus's funny video ideas, possible return of Scrapyard Wars
15:38 Linus on YouTube category channels, mentions MKBHD
17:53 Channel on every PSU, recalling history with laptop reviews
20:10 Topic #2 - Sony's Project Q handheld
22:13 Linus discusses wireless consoles
24:14 Linus & Luke recalls Wii U's wireless controller pad
26:24 Handheld consoles & cellular network gaming
29:53 Luke calls out the lack of listed pricing
31:32 Linus on how bad Nintendo Switch is
38:47 Merch Messages #1
38:52 How do you think products will develop beyond Morse's Law? ft. Skyrim
47:40 What's the longest you've ever worked in one shift?
52:26 Topic #3 - RTX 4060Ti's low number of sales
53:12 NVIDIA's stock up by 30%
54:03 AMD drops RX 7600's MSRP, Linus discusses the LTT video
59:21 AIBs not changing prices of AMD’s RX 7600
1:00:06 Intel drops A750's pricing to $199
1:00:33 NVIDIA wants $100 for 8 GBs, not caring at all, possible Labs test benches
1:05:19 Linus's meeting with James on future channels strategy
1:11:28 Merch Messages #2 ft. "Tai-WAN Show"
1:11:58 Tips for traveling with LAN gear?
1:13:30 A good work-life balance? ft. Birbs update, bad Twitch take
1:20:43 Topic #4 - Addressing Eight Sleep's subscription
1:25:18 Topic #5 - Addressing Techquickie's Kickstarter sponsor
1:30:02 Topic #6 - Basically Homeless's invisible PC setup
1:32:02 Super Tiny PC video, mentioning DIY Perks
1:32:58 Topic #7 - NEDA replaces helpline with a chatbot
1:35:23 Topic #8 - Google Play Store suspends Downloader due to Israeli DMCA
1:37:22 Topic #9 - Japanese YouTuber arrested for posting & monetizing content
1:39:45 Topic #10 - Activision sends Cease & Desist to CoD modders
1:41:42 Topic #11 - YouTube turns off the Stories feature
1:43:34 Topic #12 - LMG's 45,000 Watts fan
1:45:45 Keeping a Z Fold 3 as long as possible? French ABC's of gaming?
1:48:34 Did sponsors ever get angry for using memeing in their videos?
1:49:40 Any new Linus's house content planned?
1:51:19 What steps is LTT taking to keep GPU reviews out of errors?
1:52:41 Any LTT Labs content planned for LTX?
1:53:42 What is Linus's opinion on sites blocking screensharing?
1:55:34 What's with the fancier, sillier, wordlier LTT videos lately?
1:55:48 Do you recommend some tech industry guy to go to COMPUTEX with their SO?
1:56:38 Most interesting place you saw LTTStore merch being used?
1:57:42 Official LTT Labs qualifications for products?
1:58:51 Any upcoming videos for ChannelSuperFun?
2:01:24 Is Linus switching from the Steam Deck to ROG Ally?
2:02:08 Linus's opinion on CrossCode's post-game DLC, & RadicalFishGames's project
2:03:00 First game Linus played with Yvonne? Recommendations?
2:04:03 Would you take a leap to create LTT if other channels existed before?
2:04:32 How does Linus find good contractors or paid workers?
2:06:25 Would Linus use an e-ink watch as a successor for the pebble?
2:07:21 How do you evaluate new hosts to stay in the role?
2:08:28 Outro ft. Existential crisis Dan
5/29/2023
2:08:09
I'm sure you have questions..... - WAN Show May 19, 2023
Timestamps (Courtesy of NoKi1119) Note: Timing may be off due to sponsor change:
0:00 Chapters
0:48 Intro
1:14 Topic #1 - Linus steps down
2:55 Linus's past suggestions for LMG solutions
5:18 Luke on Teams notifs, Linus workshop on storyboarding
10:56 Discussing writing knowledge-based articles
11:48 Linus on disruptive shooting behavior, mentions SC
14:05 "Chief Vision Officer" Discussing LMG teams
16:53 Linus flabbergasted at MarkBench's progress
21:03 Luke asks about oversaturation
23:51 Ideas for LTT Labs, SC update, RF chamber's cost
27:28 Linus explains "moat building," quoting DMs about FP
29:06 Community response, Linus on difficult administrative
32:39 Topic #2 - Free TV!that spies on you
34:01 Charged $500 if opting out of tracking ft. awkward high five
35:02 Linus on privacy concerns
36:37 Ad-supported V.S. business revenue
40:24 Linus asks "What's next?" ft. Ads revenue, domains
48:30 Linus recalls getting charged for overdraft
53:32 Merch Messages #1
54:48 Thoughts on slow drop of 4070 laptop GPUs?
56:49 Would sponsors change? ft. Discussing Terren Tong
1:23:47 Luke on how the CEO would handle leaks
1:24:03 Topic #3 - Schools struggle with ChatGPT
1:24:48 Chegg claims ChatGPT hurt their revenue
1:25:36 "Plagiarism," Texas professor fails half of students
1:27:25 Should schools be responding to AI? ft. Comment bots
1:30:26 Linus struggles with calling his contacts
1:33:14 Topic #4 - Imgur's NSFW & old content purge
1:36:57 How should we be retaining internet history?
1:40:07 "Convert the moon into a server! NUKE THE MOON!"
1:45:46 Merch Messages #2
1:46:40 Would it matter if I like or finish a video on FP?
1:49:19 Which was first - CVO Linus or CTO Luke? ft. Linus trolling Dan
1:51:19 Decision of overturning the CEO? ft. Water bottle "ideas"
1:54:38 Is it possible to run an OS on a GPU's VRAM?
1:56:29 Topic #5 - Google's controversial domain extensions
1:57:32 Linus on Google Search, Luke shows file link V.S. domain
1:59:56 Reasons for doing this, what is the point?
2:03:50 Topic #6 - Toyota exposes live location ft. Dad jokes
2:05:43 Topic #7 - Roblox doesn't protect kids from ads
2:06:56 CARU's report, FTC complaint & Roblox's response
2:08:42 Kids "budgeting," Luke on cosmetic costs
2:16:30 Topic #8 - Valve sued by Immersion due to the rumble
2:17:42 OCBASE/OCCT 20th "Stableversary" giveaway
2:18:52 Topic #9 - Overwatch 2 cancels PvE mode
2:29:37 Merch Messages #3
2:30:58 How did you get Terren? Compensation?
2:34:40 Any project Linus is excited to work on? ft. Nuke fab
2:37:48 Most costly things you misplaced or lost?
2:42:28 What worried Linus the most when stepping down?
2:43:19 Thoughts on Kyle ending Bitwit?
2:46:50 Most challenging part of being a CVO?
2:48:04 Is cosplay going to be allowed in LTX?
2:49:02 Favorite FP info that Linus leaked, and its downsides?
2:50:42 Defunct company you would revive to thrive?
2:54:48 Does Linus plan to have time for non-LMG stuff?
2:56:10 Skill sets you'd like to improve on your new position?
2:59:55 Has Linus debated how much of his life should be on the show?
3:04:40 Is putting a camera to monitor your computer too far?
3:12:36 Do you see WAN Show outliving you as hosts?
3:22:46 Has LTT Labs always been the end goal of LTT?
3:23:24 Best memory Linus made with his Taycan?
3:25:26 How would past Linus react to what LMG became today?
3:29:28 How did Linus prepare?
3:31:32 What did Terren teach young Linus that stuck?
3:37:00 Minimum age of lifeguarding has been lowered
3:44:11 Any leadership minds that inspired you?
3:46:10 What if the new CEO stopped you from being who you are?
3:46:28 Outro
5/22/2023
3:46:00
I Love Corporate Greed - WAN Show May 12, 2023
Timestamps [Courtesy of Andrew :)] - Timestamps may be off due to sponsor change:
0:00 Start
0:17 Topics
1:21 Intro
1:49 ASUS Controversy
1:50 Why people are mad at LTT
5:46 ASUS BIOS explanation
11:47 ASUS can suck at PR
18:24 How LTT handles sponsors
20:48 Has ASUS said anything publicly?
25:25 ASUS can suck at PR pt 2
31:40 Manufacturers' reputations
47:29 Merch Messages 1
47:30 LTT products in retail
49:53 Floatplane update
51:57 Dropping sponsors
56:26 Topic 2: Google IO
59:18 Product/Feature support
1:05:12 LTT IO stream mishaps
1:09:53 New phones
1:14:07 Unintuitive phone design
1:18:29 Topic 3: YouTube AD Block
1:20:05 How do we approach this?
1:25:18 The history of YouTube ADs
1:28:29 Too much vs not enough ADs
1:34:18 Merch Messages 2
1:34:59 Dumb tech mistakes
1:36:26 Power plants
1:37:25 Virtual machines
1:40:30 Basketball shorts
1:40:53 LTX lineup
1:41:36 LTX shopping update
1:47:50 LTX volunteers
1:48:07 Sticklocks on Steamdeck
1:49:12 Topic 4: Misfit Watches not updating
1:50:33 What the heck!
1:53:29 Topic 5: Badminton Woes
1:53:30 Industrial products
2:07:20 Topic 6: Chinese CPUs
2:08:03 Why?!? How?!? (feat Yvonne cameo)
2:12:23 Topic 6: Net Neutrality Fake Comments
2:14:57 White Collar crime
2:17:11 BOINC Update
2:18:12 WAN Show: After Dark
2:18:40 How to WOW customers with a small business
2:21:08 How to self-manage
2:22:05 Do you delete videos?
2:23:33 Build review video when?
2:24:19 How to run your PC on your TV
2:25:05 Bonus Topic: UBER CSO sentence
2:26:22 ROG ALLY vs other handhelds
2:27:59 LTT LAB logistics
2:28:48 Sticklocks lifespan
2:29:08 LLMs for home automation
2:30:15 Linus' at home trolling
2:31:37 LTT LABs future
2:34:57 Custom chip race
2:36:26 Underage on YouTube
2:37:57 Valve's bad behaviors
2:40:50 SysAdmin qualifications
2:42:07 Impactful apps and features
2:44:54 Small YouTubers' growth
2:49:25 Taylor Swift concert
2:53:04 How to treat your fans
3:00:00 Enjoyment in work
3:10:22 Streaming PC to Phone
3:11:04 Merch memes
3:19:08 Instant regret, turned out great
3:26:14 Responsibility for products
3:28:54 Tears of the Kingdom
3:30:38 Newly weds
3:31:14 WAN Show: RapidFire
3:42:00 Outro
5/15/2023
3:41:53
I'm Changing My Name - WAN Show May 5, 2023
Timestamps: (Courtesy of Andrew :)) - Note timing may be off due to sponsor change:
0:00 Start
0:05 Topics
1:22 Intro
1:49 Topic 1: Discord Usernames
2:08 Background
5:00 This doesn't make sense
8:37 Counter argument
10:51 How would you run it?
13:24 Discord vs Slack/Teams
15:51 Why is this happening?
19:03 Topic 2: OBS supports AV1 Streaming
19:58 Why this is important
23:15 H264 vs AV1
25:59 Floatplane AV1 and updates
36:55 Merch Messages 1
37:00 Future of Handheld Gaming
44:03 LTT's Audiences
53:14 Topic 3: EA Woes
55:22 Ultra settings in games
57:15 Dubious claims
58:13 Topic 4: Pixel Fold
1:00:24 Phone stats
1:01:04 Foldable phone woes
1:10:07 $1700
1:21:31 Proposal Pt 1
1:25:10 Merch Messages 2
1:25:13 Biggest crowd mishap
1:28:00 Favorite South Park episode?
1:29:02 Young vs old in tech
1:31:46 Justice for Dan's christmas album
1:33:08 Topic 5: Open Source AI
1:39:12 The problem with rumors
1:44:20 Topic 6: AMD 7040u
1:46:40 Chip specs
1:47:56 Microsoft Hardware
1:54:41 Proposal Pt 2
1:58:25 Topic 7: Biofire's Smart Weapon
1:59:59 Luke's gripes
2:01:25 Linus' smart weapon idea
2:02:12 WAN Show: After Dark
2:03:17 Private chef
2:07:08 8 gigs of VRAM
2:11:21 Computing Competition
2:12:39 Bird Seed
2:13:01 Liability
2:15:28 Licensure in tech
2:17:40 LTT products flops vs tops
2:21:13 Future tech
2:23:44 Parrot video calls
2:25:21 WAN show format
2:27:54 New channel ideas
2:29:53 Big and tall LTT store
2:30:31 Windows File Explorer
2:32:10 Workplace communication
2:35:25 Linus' 10 points for good videos
2:42:06 Sponsor disclosure
2:43:12 Big business
2:45:30 History of tech changes
2:46:15 Speakers practicality
2:47:26 Gaming now vs then
2:50:40 HR software
2:52:02 Custom screwdrivers
2:52:46 Videogame soundtracks
2:55:21 Roast of Linus
2:55:55 Leadership skills
2:57:19 Ultrawide monitors
2:59:09 Windbreaker variations
2:59:47 Folding phone woes
3:00:02 Bigscreen Beyond
3:01:34 WAN Show: Rapid Fire!
3:04:26 Outro
5/8/2023
3:02:53
Should We Move To America? - WAN Show April 28, 2023
Timestamps: (Courtesy of Andrew :)) - Note timing may be off due to sponsor change:
0:02 Topics
1:03 Intro
1:29 Topic 1: Canada's Bill C11
2:08 Background
5:15 Unintended consequences
9:26 What is Canadian Content?
12:05 Local content
18:04 Cultural pride
19:40 C11 Cynicism
27:36 What will happen at LTT?
30:44 Topic 2: AMD's Burnt Chips
33:35 Computer parts, then vs now
37:26 Quality control
38:46 Foreign Manufacturing
44:57 Topic 3: ROG ALLY
44:58 Leaked price (600 dollars)
45:43 ROG ALLY vs Steam Deck
1:07:25 Merch Messages 1
1:07:26 Advantages/Disadvantages ADHD
1:09:14 Approach to content creation
1:13:30 Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
1:15:29 Nvidia 50 series
1:15:35 Atlas OS
1:18:11 Nebula corrections
1:23:48 Topic 4: School Chromebooks
1:26:19 Kids break stuff
1:27:45 Device lifespan
1:38:18 Topic 5: Twitter Re-verification
1:41:16 Elon's deepfake argument
1:43:01 Twitter sucks
1:44:15 Topic 6: Linus' Cosmetic Surgery
1:47:52 Topic 7: LTX 2023 Update
1:50:34 LTX Digital Pass
1:54:50 Canadian cash woes
1:57:50 Merch Messages 2
1:57:51 Motherboard Chipset
2:01:16 What other company might Luke want to work on?
2:03:45 Building LLMs
2:06:23 GameLinked
2:08:42 Unlimited money
2:09:17 Ultimate gaming minivan
2:10:53 Favorite April Fools Video to shoot?
2:18:43 RCS
2:19:31 LTT Cowboy hat (no)
2:20:21 Luke's favorite bird memory
2:22:13 WAN show as Audio Podcast
2:23:07 Topic 8: Activision Blizzard Merger Blocked
2:26:14 Luke's (accidental) rude hand gesture
2:27:42 Topic 9: Colorado Farmers Win Right to Repair
2:30:02 WAN Show: After Dark
2:32:32 Youtube ads and sponsors
2:37:22 Favorite memory of new tech
2:39:15 Companies supporting games
2:41:38 Future town square platforms (hi future you!)
2:43:46 Future Framework Modules
2:44:46 Perception of value
2:46:31 Shooting videos at Linus' home
2:48:58 Linus' pool update
2:51:58 Non tech-savvy people
2:53:07 Bonus Topic: Luke's NASA Trip
3:00:14 Microcloud Server
3:02:57 Tech concept products
3:03:50 Apple and gaming
3:05:44 How to time manage for Linus
3:07:35 Merch message ideas
3:09:34 Motivation
3:11:09 Embarrassing screenshare moments
3:13:02 Pet birthday
3:14:51 Solutions for C11
3:15:53 Relocation for LTT
3:17:36 Upcoming Movies
3:20:25 Young kids and video games
3:23:20 European customers
3:23:30 Product updates
3:23:54 Coding bootcamps
3:25:36 Product design
3:26:46 Accessibility in gaming
3:28:42 Wedding ring
3:30:40 Quality over Quantity
3:31:34 Nostalgia and childhood games
3:35:40 Model train project
3:36:36 Wii on the Steam Deck
3:37:31 Closed vs open source code
3:40:43 Outro