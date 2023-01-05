I'm sure you have questions..... - WAN Show May 19, 2023

Timestamps (Courtesy of NoKi1119) Note: Timing may be off due to sponsor change: 0:00 Chapters 0:48 Intro 1:14 Topic #1 - Linus steps down 2:55 Linus's past suggestions for LMG solutions 5:18 Luke on Teams notifs, Linus workshop on storyboarding 10:56 Discussing writing knowledge-based articles 11:48 Linus on disruptive shooting behavior, mentions SC 14:05 "Chief Vision Officer" Discussing LMG teams 16:53 Linus flabbergasted at MarkBench's progress 21:03 Luke asks about oversaturation 23:51 Ideas for LTT Labs, SC update, RF chamber's cost 27:28 Linus explains "moat building," quoting DMs about FP 29:06 Community response, Linus on difficult administrative 32:39 Topic #2 - Free TV!that spies on you 34:01 Charged $500 if opting out of tracking ft. awkward high five 35:02 Linus on privacy concerns 36:37 Ad-supported V.S. business revenue 40:24 Linus asks "What's next?" ft. Ads revenue, domains 48:30 Linus recalls getting charged for overdraft 51:28 LTTStore's presale LABS #FIRST shirt & hoodie 53:26 LTTStore notebooks back in stock 53:32 Merch Messages #1 54:48 Thoughts on slow drop of 4070 laptop GPUs? 56:49 Would sponsors change? ft. Discussing Terren Tong 1:14:52 LTTStore screwdriver Noctua edition 1:16:48 Showcasing the screwdrivers in person 1:23:47 Luke on how the CEO would handle leaks 1:24:03 Topic #3 - Schools struggle with ChatGPT 1:24:48 Chegg claims ChatGPT hurt their revenue 1:25:36 "Plagiarism," Texas professor fails half of students 1:27:25 Should schools be responding to AI? ft. Comment bots 1:30:26 Linus struggles with calling his contacts 1:33:14 Topic #4 - Imgur's NSFW & old content purge 1:36:57 How should we be retaining internet history? 1:40:07 "Convert the moon into a server! NUKE THE MOON!" 1:42:34 Sponsors 1:45:46 Merch Messages #2 1:46:40 Would it matter if I like or finish a video on FP? 1:49:19 Which was first - CVO Linus or CTO Luke? ft. Linus trolling Dan 1:51:19 Decision of overturning the CEO? ft. Water bottle "ideas" 1:54:38 Is it possible to run an OS on a GPU's VRAM? 1:56:29 Topic #5 - Google's controversial domain extensions 1:57:32 Linus on Google Search, Luke shows file link V.S. domain 1:59:56 Reasons for doing this, what is the point? 2:03:50 Topic #6 - Toyota exposes live location ft. Dad jokes 2:05:43 Topic #7 - Roblox doesn't protect kids from ads 2:06:56 CARU's report, FTC complaint & Roblox's response 2:08:42 Kids "budgeting," Luke on cosmetic costs 2:16:30 Topic #8 - Valve sued by Immersion due to the rumble 2:17:42 OCBASE/OCCT 20th "Stableversary" giveaway 2:18:52 Topic #9 - Overwatch 2 cancels PvE mode 2:29:37 Merch Messages #3 2:30:58 How did you get Terren? Compensation? 2:34:40 Any project Linus is excited to work on? ft. Nuke fab 2:37:48 Most costly things you misplaced or lost? 2:42:28 What worried Linus the most when stepping down? 2:43:19 Thoughts on Kyle ending Bitwit? 2:46:50 Most challenging part of being a CVO? 2:48:04 Is cosplay going to be allowed in LTX? 2:49:02 Favorite FP info that Linus leaked, and its downsides? 2:50:42 Defunct company you would revive to thrive? 2:54:48 Does Linus plan to have time for non-LMG stuff? 2:56:10 Skill sets you'd like to improve on your new position? 2:59:55 Has Linus debated how much of his life should be on the show? 3:04:40 Is putting a camera to monitor your computer too far? 3:12:36 Do you see WAN Show outliving you as hosts? 3:22:46 Has LTT Labs always been the end goal of LTT? 3:23:24 Best memory Linus made with his Taycan? 3:25:26 How would past Linus react to what LMG became today? 3:29:28 How did Linus prepare? 3:31:32 What did Terren teach young Linus that stuck? 3:37:00 Minimum age of lifeguarding has been lowered 3:44:11 Any leadership minds that inspired you? 3:46:10 What if the new CEO stopped you from being who you are? 3:46:28 Outro