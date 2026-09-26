Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
406 episodes
YouTube Is Getting Way Worse And Also Way Better - WAN Show September 25, 202609/26/2026 | 4h 11 mins.Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!
Enter AMD's latest giveaway at https://bit.ly/3SNsbXz to win a brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU plus a GIGABYTE X870E AORUS Elite WiFi 7 motherboard!
Thanks to TP-Link and Tapo for sponsoring the WAN Show! Check out their Prime Day deals through October 7.
Get 15% off the Deco BE63 with code 15TPLINK: https://geni.us/WANShow-BE63
Get 10% off the Tapo C675D KIT with code 10TAPOCAM: https://geni.us/WANShow-C675D
Designed for demanding desktop, workstation, and AI systems, Seasonic’s new PRIME ENTERPRISE RX-1600 meets the highest 80 PLUS Ruby certification tier. Learn more at https://lmg.gg/rx1600-ruby
Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb
Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09
Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur
Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Get started with Proton Drive for Free. Download the CLI or Build from Source: https://proton.me/wanshow
Pre-built binaries are the fastest way to get started. Download the standalone `proton-drive` executable for the required platform: https://proton.me/download/drive/cli/index.html
Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!
Secure your business with ThreatLocker today and sign up for Zero Trust World using our link: https://www.ztw.com and learn more about how ThreatLocker can help your business safely integrate AI agenic tools here: https://www.threatlocker.com/blog/applying-threatlocker-to-agentic-ai-tools
Thanks to Meter for sponsoring this video! Go to https://meter.com/wanshow to book a demo now!
Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb
Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09
Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur
Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Thanks to MSI for sponsoring this video! Check out their MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI II Motherboard at https://lmg.gg/iMTaR
Traditional carriers track your data. Cape protects it with built-in privacy features like IMSI rotation and last-mile encrypted texting.
Use code WAN and get 33% off your first 6 months: https://cape.co/wan
Apple: https://lmg.gg/CapeIOS
Google: https://lmg.gg/CapeAndroid
Accrescent App Store: https://accrescent.app/
See how often your brand gets mentioned with Ahrefs at: https://ahrefs.com/brand-radar
Check out the Corsair AI Workstation 300 at https://lmg.gg/wkyrV and save $200 today until September 28!
Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb
Check out the Razer Blade series of laptops; perfect for work or pleasure: https://lmg.gg/wanrazerblade
Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur
Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Get a free 15-day trial of Odoo’s all-in-one business solution and see how it can make your life easier! Check it out at https://www.odoo.com/wan
Wherever today takes you, go comfortably with Vessi Weekend Chelsea—made for exploring, rain or shine. One pair. Countless adventures.
Grab 15% off your first pair here: https://vessi.com/wanshow
• Free shipping • 30‑day returns • 1‑year warranty
Get an affordable sit-to-stand desk and elevate your work space! Check out the MotionGrey Ergo2 Pro at https://motiongrey.com/r?id=no5sc5
Level up your streaming and recording game with XSplit Broadcaster! Get 30% off your first purchase or subscription with code WANSHOW30 at https://lmg.gg/xsplitwan
Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb
Check out the sleek, powerful new Dell XPS 14: https://del.ly/6003B1AI09
Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur
Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Thanks to AMD for being a great partner and sponsoring this series! Check out their latest offerings at https://lmg.gg/f6PMg
Go to https://bit.ly/3Ugy9k8 to enter the sweepstakes to win an AMD RYZEN™ 7 9800X3D CPU and a GIGABYTE Gaming OC RADEON™ RX 9070 XT GPU!
Level up your streaming and recording game with XSplit Broadcaster! Get 30% off your first purchase or subscription with code WANSHOW30 at https://lmg.gg/xsplitwan
Thanks to Infinite Cables for sending a bunch of cables over for Whale LAN! Check them out at https://www.infinitecables.com/
The LTT x DeltaHub collab Carpio 2.0 is available on LTTStore.com! Grab one here: https://www.lttstore.com/products/deltahub-ltt-wrist-rest
Get a Circuit Board skin for your device so dbrand can keep messing with Linus at https://dbrand.com/pcb
Check out the Razer Blade series of laptops; perfect for work or pleasure: https://lmg.gg/wanrazerblade
Game or work in comfort on a Razer Iskur V2: https://lmg.gg/wanrazeriskur
Get a special deal on Private Internet Access VPN today at https://www.piavpn.com/LinusWan
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Today, ExplainedDaily News, News
- The MeidasTouch PodcastNews, Politics
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The DailyDaily News, News
Trending News podcasts
- Inside Trump's HeadNews, Society & Culture
- On Texas FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Meet the PressNews, News Commentary, Politics
- The Necessary ConversationEducation, Government, News, Politics, Self-Improvement
- NewshourDaily News, News
- Apple News In ConversationNews, News Commentary
- The Times of Israel Daily BriefingNews
- The Teacher's PetNews, Society & Culture
- The MiddleGround MicDaily News, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Politics, Society & Culture
- TRIGGERnometryNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Amicus With Dahlia Lithwick | Law, justice, and the courtsGovernment, News, News Commentary
- Sarah Westall - Business Game ChangersBusiness News, News, News Commentary, Politics
- Waddle & SilvyEntertainment News, News
- The Next LevelNews, News Commentary, Politics
- Timcast NewsNews, Politics
- Miss Understood with Rachel UchitelEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- PBS Washington Week with The Atlantic - Full ShowNews, News Commentary
- RevealNews
- Straight White American JesusNews, Politics
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- QAA PodcastNews
- Legal AF by MeidasTouchNews, News Commentary
- I heArt BellEntertainment News, News
- The John Batchelor ShowArts, Books, News, Society & Culture
- The Parnas PerspectiveDaily News, News
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- To The Contrary with Charlie SykesNews, News Commentary, Politics
About The WAN Show
Every week Linus and Luke discuss the most current happenings in the technology universe.Podcast website
Listen to The WAN Show, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The WAN Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.