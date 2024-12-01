Molly Jong-Fast and Ruth Ben-Ghiat talk Trump’s weird obsession with “bad boys” as he taps more unqualified loyalists to fill top administration jobs. Plus, Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum on flipping her Oregon congressional district blue.
40:11
The Weekend December 1 8a: “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You”
Trump names conspiracy theorist sycophant Kash Patel to be FBI director. Plus, Ali Velshi on the damage Trump’s dangerous economic agenda could do to American pocketbooks.
42:32
The Weekend November 30 9a: “Tired of the Algorithm”
Bluesky COO Rose Wang on the social media site’s exploding popularity amid a mass exodus from X after the presidential election. Plus, Democrats plot their fight ahead against Trump’s economic plans and foreign policy.
39:34
The Weekend November 30 8a: “Complete Reboot”
Trump meets with Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago to talk tariffs as Democrats reckon with how to reconnect with voters. Plus, Dr. Uche Blackstock on the threat Trump’s picks for public health jobs could pose to vaccine access.
42:11
The Weekend November 24 9a: “That’s Not Woke, That’s Work”
Rep.-elect Sarah McBride joins to discuss her historic election, her priorities in Congress, and responds to anti-trans attacks from Republicans. Plus, Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson on the threats of a second Trump administration to reproductive health.
Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend set the agenda for Saturday, Sunday, and the week ahead. Listen to fresh analysis of the week's biggest events and a rotating crew of major D.C. newsmakers.