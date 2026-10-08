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69 episodes
Why Is Gen Z So Unhappy? Jeremy Boreing vs. Three Gen Z Guests | Weds LIVE Ep.6610/07/2026 | 2h 2 mins.Is Gen Z cooked? Jeremy Boreing doesn't think so, and his three Gen Z guests are a big reason why. On the third anniversary of October 7th, Jeremy sits down with Nevaeh Souza, Jacob Falach, and Josh Carr for a candid conversation about why so many young Americans feel the American dream has slipped out of reach, and what it will take to get it back.
Support the show and shave with a company that doesn't hate you: https://www.jeremysrazors.com/
The panel starts with the hard question: why is Gen Z so unhappy? Josh argues the root problem is a lack of duty, and shares how a two-year mission, marriage at BYU, and becoming a father reshaped his life. Jacob says Gen Z doesn't lack authority; it has misplaced it, trading fathers, pastors, and bosses for whoever wins the algorithm. Nevaeh describes the content young women see online: motherhood framed as enslavement, marriage as a trap, and a gender divide fueled on both sides by social media.
Jeremy's The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin is the #1 fantasy series on Amazon — watch it now on Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0HFH7J5N3
Jeremy makes the case that the despair many young people feel is real but not fated. He talks about "destination vices" (pornography, gambling, and easy debt that once took effort to reach and now live in every pocket) and why the generational divide may run even deeper than the divide between the sexes. Drawing on the commandment to honor your father and mother and the principle of subsidiarity, he explains why the breakdown of the family leaves a free people without the tools to govern themselves.
Along the way they get into why almost every adult over 30 would trade places with a 20-year-old, unplugging for the Sabbath, Charlie Kirk's example of telling young people what to do, the black pill, what Jeremy would tell a 21-year-old who blames his circumstances on someone else, the $20 burrito, a purple Geo Metro with spray-painted racing stripes, and how marriage and fatherhood drive success.
In the final stretch, the panel turns to October 7th and how Gen Z's views of Israel have shifted over three years. The guests discuss rising hostility online, the "America First" vs. "Israel First" fight on the right, what Jeremy sees as an effort to fracture the evangelical coalition, and why he believes the West's greatest vulnerability is a loss of confidence in itself. "A country can't survive if it doesn't believe that it should," he says.
Jeremy closes by asking his guests a simple question: am I overreacting? Their answers don't all agree.
Whether you're in Gen Z, raising them, or trying to understand them, this is an honest and hopeful conversation about duty, faith, family, and the future of the American dream.
Guests:
Nevaeh Souza — YouTuber, podcast host, author, and co-author of the pro-life children's book Tiny Human
Jacob Falach — Writer, podcast producer, and rapidly growing conservative influencer
Josh Carr — Host of The Josh Carr Show and author of A New Cult: The Progressive Takeover of the West
Chapters:
(00:00:00) Is Gen Z Cooked? Numbers, Duty, Authority
(00:11:56) Destination Vices and Trading Places
(00:18:06) Honor Your Father: Family and Subsidiarity
(00:31:01) Sabbath, Charlie Kirk, and the Black Pill
(00:39:52) Tough Love for a 21-Year-Old
(00:52:46) Overconsumption and the Purple Geo Metro
(01:02:06) Duty, Marriage, and Faith Communities
(01:16:48) October 7th and Gen Z's Shift on Israel
(01:25:10) America First vs. Israel First on the Right
(01:45:35) Does the West Believe It Should Survive?
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The Creator of 'The Chosen' Was Ready To Quit Film Forever | Ep. 65 w/ Dallas Jenkins10/06/2026 | 1h 58 mins.Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of The Chosen, sits down with Jeremy Boreing one week after stepping off the set for the final time — 528 days of production over eight years. The two friends first met in Los Angeles more than a decade ago, before The Chosen or The Daily Wire existed. Now they talk about failure, surrender, ambition, and what it really costs to make art for an audience of millions.
Support the show and shave with a company that doesn't hate you: https://www.jeremysrazors.com/
Before The Chosen became a global phenomenon, Dallas was a director who didn't want to be called a "Christian filmmaker." He tells the story of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone — a film backed by Blumhouse and WWE Studios that tested well and then bombed on opening weekend — and the night that changed everything: a 15-page memo written until 4 a.m. and a Facebook message from a near-stranger in Romania: "Your job is not to feed the 5,000. It's only to provide the loaves and fish." That line became the name of his company, 5&2 Studios.
Jeremy's The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin is the #1 fantasy series on Amazon — watch it now on Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0HFH7J5N3
From there, Dallas walks through the unlikely origin of The Chosen: a short film shot behind a barn in Illinois, a crowdfunding campaign he expected to fail, and the COVID-era decision to give the show away for free. The two get into why neither man believes he "works for" the audience, how a council of biblical scholars, a Messianic Jewish rabbi, and a Catholic priest shape the show, and why success can be a spiritual danger. They also cover Christian ambition and narcissism, Dallas's 15-year pursuit of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, and why online criticism no longer drives his decisions. And then the hardest question: after a decade of building Christian and conservative media, has any of it made a positive dent in the culture?
Dallas also previews what's next: The Chosen Season 6 arriving in late 2026, Season 7 and a resurrection feature film planned for 2028, the Joseph of Egypt series with Prime Video, a three-season Moses series in development, and another greenlit project he can't announce yet. Along the way, Jeremy shares lessons from his own journey and the two remember the late Andrew Breitbart, who believed in both of them before anyone else did.
Whether you've watched every episode of The Chosen or you're a creator wrestling with ambition, failure, and faith, this is a candid look at what it means to bring your loaves and fish — and leave the multiplication to God.
Chapters:
(00:00:00) Final Days on Set: Wrapping The Chosen
(00:05:41) The Box Office Flop and the Loaves and Fish
(00:15:10) The Unlikely Birth of The Chosen
(00:24:48) "I Don't Work for You": Art and Audiences
(00:41:08) Great Stories, Success, and Staying Humble
(00:57:48) Faith and Ambition: Pray for Pageant
(01:07:40) Ego, Creative Drive, and Mentoring
(01:22:30) Shutting Out Noise and Online Criticism
(01:37:17) Has Faith-Based Media Changed Culture?
(01:46:30) Remembering Andrew Breitbart
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We're Doing This to Ourselves: What's Really Behind The Birthrate Crisis | Weds LIVE Ep.6410/01/2026 | 2h 28 mins.The most advanced, most comfortable civilization in human history is choosing not to have children. The U.S. fertility rate is near 1.6, well under the 2.1 needed to replace a population. South Korea hit 0.72, the lowest ever recorded. Why is this happening, and can it be reversed?
Jeremy Boreing sits down with neuroscientist Dr. Debra Soh, sociologist Dr. Brad Wilcox, and economist Dr. Catherine Pakaluk to dig into the biology, the ideology, and the policy behind the birth dearth, and what it would take to turn it around.
They cover why people stopped pairing up, marrying, and having kids, the "fertility gap" between the families women want and the families they actually have, what the sexual revolution did to family formation, Hungary's pro-natalist experiment and what worked and what didn't, why religious families are the one group still having children, the tragedy of abortion, and whether there's any government or cultural path back to replacement-level fertility.
Featuring:
Dr. Debra Soh — Neuroscientist and author of Sextinction: The Decline of Sex and the Future of Intimacy
Dr. Brad Wilcox — Director, National Marriage Project at UVA; author of Get Married
Dr. Catherine Pakaluk — Economist at The Catholic University of America; author of Hannah's Children
00:00:00 The Birth Rate Crisis
00:04:02 Meet the Panel
00:04:59 Why Marriage Is Collapsing
00:12:02 Government, Birth Control & Family
00:20:53 Chastity & the Capstone Model
00:30:41 A Suicidal Civilization?
00:39:59 Who Will Have Descendants?
00:45:19 Casual Sex & Regret
00:58:55 Faith, Mission & Big Families
01:15:34 Divorce Fears & the Prenup Debate
01:33:12 Do Pro-Family Policies Work?
01:40:02 Agency & False Fears
01:58:06 Smartphones & the Sexes
02:14:34 Sex, Marriage & Faith
02:20:59 Hope for Gen Z
Support the show and shave with a company that doesn't hate you: https://www.jeremysrazors.com/
Jeremy's The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin is the #1 fantasy series on Amazon — watch it now on Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0HFH7J5N3
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Where do the Jews belong?
This summer, Jordan Peterson posted a simple reminder about the term "Judeo-Christian": the Ten Commandments are Jewish, the great stories of the Old Testament are Jewish, and Christ Himself was a Jew. Parts of the online right pushed back immediately — Dale Partridge insisted the Old Testament isn't Jewish, Jack Posobiec said this isn't what Christians believe. It looked like a debate about theological vocabulary. It pointed to something much older and much darker.
In this monologue, Jeremy traces the return of the so-called Jewish Question, the "JQ" — from Britain's 1753 Jewish Naturalization Act, through 19th-century racialized antisemitism and Hitler's "Final Solution," to the algorithm-driven online spaces where a generation of young Americans came of age during COVID lockdowns.
At the center is what Jeremy calls the Nowhere Doctrine: five doors — the Old Testament, the New Testament, America, Europe, and Israel — that antisemites on the left, the right, and in Hamas are trying to close on the Jewish people. Jeremy responds directly to claims from Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and Dale Partridge, and closes with a word to young Christians from Romans 11: "It is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you."
This episode discusses antisemitism, the Holocaust, and terrorism for the purpose of education and rebuttal. Quoted claims are presented in order to refute them.
►Support the show and shave with a company that doesn't hate you: https://www.jeremysrazors.com/
►Jeremy's The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin is the #1 fantasy series on Amazon — watch it now on Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0HFH7J5N3
Chapters:
(00:00:00) "Christ Himself Was a Jew"
(00:04:50) Young Evangelicals, COVID & the Algorithm
(00:08:55) Door 1: The Old Testament
(00:14:12) Door 2: The New Testament
(00:19:44) Door 3: America
(00:24:04) Heritage Americans, "Unassimilable" & Stalin
(00:27:36) Doors 4 & 5: Europe, Israel & Tucker's DNA Test
(00:31:34) The Nowhere Doctrine & the Khazar Myth
(00:33:57) Holocaust Revisionism, Hamas & "From the River to the Sea"
(00:39:12) The Root That Supports You
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- Tonight Jeremy responds to Candace Owens's claim that he's "obsessed" with her — before sitting down with three business leaders who've decided that calling out evil isn't enough. You have to build the alternative.
After Jeremy's conversation with Blake Neff, longtime producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, the internet exploded. Blake was twenty feet from his friend when Charlie was murdered at UVU. On that episode, he spoke with clarity and conviction about the conspiracy theorists profiting off Charlie's assassination, and about the price of free speech. Tonight, Jeremy opens the show standing with Blake and explaining why it's essential for the good guys to fight evil relentlessly.
From there, the conversation turns to three entrepreneurs who aren't just complaining about the culture — they're building companies that change it:
Jennifer Sey, Founder & CEO of XX-XY Athletics, walked away from the presidency of the Levi's brand rather than stay quiet, then built a seven-figure athletic brand in eight months on one principle: biology is real. XX-XY Athletics: https://www.xx-xyathletics.com/
Paul Brown, Marine Corps veteran and founder of Wasson Watch Co. in Richardson, Texas, runs a company that's Christian, American, patriotic, and conservative — and says so without apology. Wasson Watch Co.: https://wassonwatch.com/
Jon Jakubowski, Co-founder & CEO of SmartSolve, is a former missionary turned Ohio manufacturer who makes plastic-free, water-soluble packaging and wrote Bellwether Blues: A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul. SmartSolve: https://smartsolve.com/
Support the show and shave with a company that doesn't hate you: https://www.jeremysrazors.com/
Jeremy's The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin is the #1 fantasy series on Amazon — watch it now on Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0HFH7J5N3
Chapters:
(00:00:00) Responding to Candace Owens: "Yes, I Am Obsessed"
(00:09:44) Meet the Builders & Why the Right Doesn't Create
(00:28:08) Human Flourishing, Roles & Honor Culture
(00:46:22) Upward Mobility, Quiet Quitting & the Duty of Work
(01:00:57) Envy, Conspiracy & the Post-Liberal Threat
(01:29:36) Pornography and the Numbing of Young Men
(01:39:55) Rites of Passage & Building Culture
(02:01:29) AI, Human Dignity, and Why We Work
(02:08:11) Creation and the Meaning of Work
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About The Jeremy Boreing Show
America isn’t over, but plenty of people are eager to write its obituary. Jeremy Boreing isn’t one of them. On The Jeremy Boreing Show, the Daily Wire co-founder, filmmaker, and entrepreneur sits down with the builders and dreamers, the newsmakers and the troublemakers shaping the future of the country. Leave behind the politics of despair and reclaim your agency from those who would rule over you. The future belongs to those who build it.
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