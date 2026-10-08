Is Gen Z cooked? Jeremy Boreing doesn't think so, and his three Gen Z guests are a big reason why. On the third anniversary of October 7th, Jeremy sits down with Nevaeh Souza, Jacob Falach, and Josh Carr for a candid conversation about why so many young Americans feel the American dream has slipped out of reach, and what it will take to get it back.



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The panel starts with the hard question: why is Gen Z so unhappy? Josh argues the root problem is a lack of duty, and shares how a two-year mission, marriage at BYU, and becoming a father reshaped his life. Jacob says Gen Z doesn't lack authority; it has misplaced it, trading fathers, pastors, and bosses for whoever wins the algorithm. Nevaeh describes the content young women see online: motherhood framed as enslavement, marriage as a trap, and a gender divide fueled on both sides by social media.



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Jeremy makes the case that the despair many young people feel is real but not fated. He talks about "destination vices" (pornography, gambling, and easy debt that once took effort to reach and now live in every pocket) and why the generational divide may run even deeper than the divide between the sexes. Drawing on the commandment to honor your father and mother and the principle of subsidiarity, he explains why the breakdown of the family leaves a free people without the tools to govern themselves.



Along the way they get into why almost every adult over 30 would trade places with a 20-year-old, unplugging for the Sabbath, Charlie Kirk's example of telling young people what to do, the black pill, what Jeremy would tell a 21-year-old who blames his circumstances on someone else, the $20 burrito, a purple Geo Metro with spray-painted racing stripes, and how marriage and fatherhood drive success.



In the final stretch, the panel turns to October 7th and how Gen Z's views of Israel have shifted over three years. The guests discuss rising hostility online, the "America First" vs. "Israel First" fight on the right, what Jeremy sees as an effort to fracture the evangelical coalition, and why he believes the West's greatest vulnerability is a loss of confidence in itself. "A country can't survive if it doesn't believe that it should," he says.



Jeremy closes by asking his guests a simple question: am I overreacting? Their answers don't all agree.



Whether you're in Gen Z, raising them, or trying to understand them, this is an honest and hopeful conversation about duty, faith, family, and the future of the American dream.



Guests:



Nevaeh Souza — YouTuber, podcast host, author, and co-author of the pro-life children's book Tiny Human



Jacob Falach — Writer, podcast producer, and rapidly growing conservative influencer



Josh Carr — Host of The Josh Carr Show and author of A New Cult: The Progressive Takeover of the West



Chapters:



(00:00:00) Is Gen Z Cooked? Numbers, Duty, Authority



(00:11:56) Destination Vices and Trading Places



(00:18:06) Honor Your Father: Family and Subsidiarity



(00:31:01) Sabbath, Charlie Kirk, and the Black Pill



(00:39:52) Tough Love for a 21-Year-Old



(00:52:46) Overconsumption and the Purple Geo Metro



(01:02:06) Duty, Marriage, and Faith Communities



(01:16:48) October 7th and Gen Z's Shift on Israel



(01:25:10) America First vs. Israel First on the Right



(01:45:35) Does the West Believe It Should Survive?

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