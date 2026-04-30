The artwork is complete (the most important bit of a book for a YouTuber) and the printing press has been fired up - that means book number 2 is almost here!Hear all about it with Mr Worldwide himself, Ryotaro...------You may have noticed that we're starting to release the show in audio format Thursday evening UK time to fit in with the video formats. Also, this is the first time you'll be able to watch also in the Apple Podcast app - let us know what you think, about everything really...Abroad in Japan is the podcast devoted to the most unique country in the world. Subscribe for new podcasts twice a week, every week.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.