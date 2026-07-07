Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

What happens when a designer steps inside the Italian luxury manufacturing system and sees how much material never makes it into the final product? In this episode, Cassandra Kane shares how a move to Florence transformed her understanding of craftsmanship, sustainability, and the hidden costs of luxury production. After years designing for major fashion brands, she discovered the staggering amount of leather waste generated during manufacturing and set out to create a different model. The result was Sieme, an upcycled handbag brand that transforms leather offcuts and overstock into modern, luxury-quality accessories. Cassandra also discusses the challenges of building a circular supply chain in Italy, the creation of Zero Lab, and why transparency, education, and thoughtful design are essential to making sustainability more than just a marketing claim.

Key Takeaways:

• Waste is built into luxury production — Understanding the manufacturing process reveals opportunities for innovation.

• Sustainability requires infrastructure — Great intentions aren't enough without systems that support circularity.

• Storytelling builds trust — Transparency, education, and product longevity help customers connect with purpose-driven brands.

🎧 Listen now for an inside look at Italian craftsmanship, circular fashion, and building a luxury brand with sustainability at its core.

Our Guest:

Cassandra Kane is the founder of CMA, an Italian-made handbag brand that transforms luxury leather offcuts and surplus materials into elevated accessories. Based in Florence, she combines her background in fashion design and product development with a deep commitment to circular manufacturing. She is also a co-founder of Zero Lab, an initiative focused on creating practical infrastructure for sustainable and compliant upcycling within Italy's fashion industry.

Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.

Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com.



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