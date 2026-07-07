Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

What happens when a sentimental handbag inspires an entirely new business? In this episode, Penny Crook, founder of Denault Handbags, shares how a purse gifted by her late father sparked the idea for a patented reversible handbag designed to simplify wardrobes and deliver two looks in one. Leaving behind a career in financial advising, Penny entered the world of product development, manufacturing, and patents to create a bag that blends functionality, versatility, and quality. She opens up about costly manufacturing mistakes, the importance of vetting factories, and the lessons she learned rebuilding her business with stronger processes and partners. From tech packs and sampling costs to Amazon, boutiques, trade shows, and influencer marketing, Penny offers a practical roadmap for turning an idea into a marketable product.
Key Takeaways:
• Do your homework on manufacturers — Research, references, and factory vetting can save years of costly mistakes.
• Patience protects your brand — Slowing down during development often prevents expensive problems later.
• Innovation needs education — Unique products sell faster when customers can clearly see and understand the value.
🎧 Listen now for a candid conversation about invention, entrepreneurship, and building a handbag brand from a personal story.
Our Guest:
Penny Crook is the founder and inventor behind Denault Handbags, a patented reversible handbag brand designed to offer style, versatility, and everyday practicality. A former financial advisor turned entrepreneur, Penny combines thoughtful product innovation with quality craftsmanship, creating handbags that help women simplify their wardrobes without sacrificing style.
Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com.
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