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Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

Emily Blumenthal
ArtsBusiness
Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

    From Recycled Plastic to a Global Bag Brand: How Got Bag Found Product-Market Fit | Emily Blumenthal & Kathrin Melchior

    07/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    Can a backpack made from ocean-bound plastic become a global accessories brand? In this episode, Kathrin Melchior of Got Bag shares how thoughtful product development, customer insights, and sustainable innovation transformed a crowdfunding idea into one of the most recognizable bag brands on the street. From designing inside a fast-moving global retailer to helping scale a purpose-driven startup, Katrine explains why great products come from constant testing—not just great taste. She also reveals how one surprising customer insight led Got Bag from backpacks into handbags, and why understanding who actually buys your product is often the biggest breakthrough.
    Key Takeaways:
    Design with data — Customer feedback beats assumptions every time.
    Stay open to surprises — Your real customer may not be who you expected.
    Purpose needs a great product — Sustainability succeeds when design and function come first.
    🎧 Listen now to learn how sustainable innovation, smart product strategy, and customer insights can build a brand that people proudly carry every day.
    Our Guest:
    Kathrin Melchior is a product developer and designer at Got Bag, the sustainable accessories brand known for transforming ocean-bound plastic into durable, everyday bags. With experience spanning global fashion retail and purpose-driven product development, she combines design thinking, consumer insights, and sustainability to create products that are both functional and commercially successful.
    Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
    Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com. 
    Support the show
    Youtube: / Handbagdesigner101-ihda  | Instagram:/ Handbagdesigner  
    TikTok: / Handbagdesigner  | Twitter: / Handbagdesigner
  • Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

    Know Your Customer or Lose Your Brand | Emily Blumenthal & Alex Greifeld

    06/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    What separates brands that grow from those that stall? In this episode, growth marketing consultant Alex Greifeld shares why defining your ideal customer is the foundation of every successful fashion brand. Drawing on experience at FIT, Jones New York, Tibi, and Tapestry, Alex explains how leading brands balance creative instinct with real market data. From building a clear unique selling proposition to understanding customer acquisition costs, unit economics, and digital marketing, she offers a practical roadmap for founders looking to grow smarter. Alex also shares her approach to content creation, short-form video, and what unconventional brands like Brandy Melville can teach designers about standing out in a crowded market.
    Key Takeaways:
    • Know exactly who you're selling to — Clear customer definition drives every successful marketing decision.
     • Growth starts with the numbers — CAC, unit economics, and positioning matter as much as great design.
     • Content builds trust — Consistent, authentic storytelling is one of today's most powerful growth tools.
    🎧 Listen now for actionable marketing strategies every handbag designer and fashion founder should know.
    Our Guest:
     Alex Greifeld is a fashion growth marketing consultant who helps brands scale through customer strategy, digital marketing, and content. With experience spanning FIT, Jones New York, Tibi, and Tapestry, she combines merchandising expertise with performance marketing to help fashion businesses build stronger brands and sustainable growth.
    Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
    Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com. 

    Support the show
    Youtube: / Handbagdesigner101-ihda  | Instagram:/ Handbagdesigner  
    TikTok: / Handbagdesigner  | Twitter: / Handbagdesigner
  • Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

    Turning Leather Waste into Luxury Handbags | Emily Blumenthal & Cassandra Kane

    06/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    What happens when a designer steps inside the Italian luxury manufacturing system and sees how much material never makes it into the final product? In this episode, Cassandra Kane shares how a move to Florence transformed her understanding of craftsmanship, sustainability, and the hidden costs of luxury production. After years designing for major fashion brands, she discovered the staggering amount of leather waste generated during manufacturing and set out to create a different model. The result was Sieme, an upcycled handbag brand that transforms leather offcuts and overstock into modern, luxury-quality accessories. Cassandra also discusses the challenges of building a circular supply chain in Italy, the creation of Zero Lab, and why transparency, education, and thoughtful design are essential to making sustainability more than just a marketing claim.
    Key Takeaways:
    • Waste is built into luxury production — Understanding the manufacturing process reveals opportunities for innovation.
     • Sustainability requires infrastructure — Great intentions aren't enough without systems that support circularity.
     • Storytelling builds trust — Transparency, education, and product longevity help customers connect with purpose-driven brands.
    🎧 Listen now for an inside look at Italian craftsmanship, circular fashion, and building a luxury brand with sustainability at its core.
    Our Guest:
     Cassandra Kane is the founder of CMA, an Italian-made handbag brand that transforms luxury leather offcuts and surplus materials into elevated accessories. Based in Florence, she combines her background in fashion design and product development with a deep commitment to circular manufacturing. She is also a co-founder of Zero Lab, an initiative focused on creating practical infrastructure for sustainable and compliant upcycling within Italy's fashion industry.
    Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
    Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com. 

    Support the show
    Youtube: / Handbagdesigner101-ihda  | Instagram:/ Handbagdesigner  
    TikTok: / Handbagdesigner  | Twitter: / Handbagdesigner
  • Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

    Why Gen Z Buys Luxury Differently: Insights from Hitha Herzog | Emily Blumenthal & Hitha Herzog

    06/16/2026 | 40 mins.
    What drives a generation to skip credit card debt yet confidently spend on a vintage Balenciaga or a Fendi Baguette? In this episode, Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer at H Squared Research, breaks down the economic and cultural forces shaping how Gen Z shops today. From the rise of resale and the circular economy to the growing popularity of buy-now-pay-later services, Hitha explains how younger consumers balance aspiration with caution. She also unpacks the concept of the K-shaped economy, revealing why two shoppers can experience the same market in completely different ways—and how that impacts luxury, fashion, and consumer behavior.
    Key Takeaways:
    • Gen Z defines luxury differently — Resale, vintage, and experiences often matter more than traditional status symbols.
     • Economics shape behavior — The K-shaped economy creates vastly different spending realities among consumers.
     • The experience is part of the product — Packaging, unboxing, and storytelling influence purchasing decisions as much as the item itself.
    🎧 Listen now for a fascinating look at the psychology, economics, and future of luxury shopping.
    Our Guest:
     Hitha Herzog is the Chief Research Officer at H Squared Research, where she analyzes consumer behavior, retail trends, and the economic forces shaping how people spend. A respected commentator on business, retail, and culture, Hitha helps brands understand the evolving relationship between consumers, technology, and purchasing decisions in a rapidly changing marketplace.
    Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
    Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com. 
    Support the show
    Youtube: / Handbagdesigner101-ihda  | Instagram:/ Handbagdesigner  
    TikTok: / Handbagdesigner  | Twitter: / Handbagdesigner
  • Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons

    From Financial Advisor to Handbag Inventor | Emily Blumenthal & Penny Crook

    06/09/2026 | 30 mins.
    What happens when a sentimental handbag inspires an entirely new business? In this episode, Penny Crook, founder of Denault Handbags, shares how a purse gifted by her late father sparked the idea for a patented reversible handbag designed to simplify wardrobes and deliver two looks in one. Leaving behind a career in financial advising, Penny entered the world of product development, manufacturing, and patents to create a bag that blends functionality, versatility, and quality. She opens up about costly manufacturing mistakes, the importance of vetting factories, and the lessons she learned rebuilding her business with stronger processes and partners. From tech packs and sampling costs to Amazon, boutiques, trade shows, and influencer marketing, Penny offers a practical roadmap for turning an idea into a marketable product.
    Key Takeaways:
    • Do your homework on manufacturers — Research, references, and factory vetting can save years of costly mistakes.
     • Patience protects your brand — Slowing down during development often prevents expensive problems later.
     • Innovation needs education — Unique products sell faster when customers can clearly see and understand the value.
    🎧 Listen now for a candid conversation about invention, entrepreneurship, and building a handbag brand from a personal story.
    Our Guest:
     Penny Crook is the founder and inventor behind Denault Handbags, a patented reversible handbag brand designed to offer style, versatility, and everyday practicality. A former financial advisor turned entrepreneur, Penny combines thoughtful product innovation with quality craftsmanship, creating handbags that help women simplify their wardrobes without sacrificing style.
    Host Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and founder of The Handbag Awards. Known as the “Handbag Fairy Godmother,” Emily also teaches entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She is dedicated to celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of building iconic handbag brands.
    Find Handbag Designer 101 Merch, HBD101 Masterclass, one-on-one sessions, and opportunities to book Emily Blumenthal as a speaker at emilyblumenthal.com. 

    Support the show
    Youtube: / Handbagdesigner101-ihda  | Instagram:/ Handbagdesigner  
    TikTok: / Handbagdesigner  | Twitter: / Handbagdesigner
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About Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry Icons
Master the handbag trends, fashion retail, and brand building fashion strategies that define the luxury goods industry. Each week on Handbag Designer 101, host Emily Blumenthal—the ultimate resource for fashion entrepreneurs—explores the art of brand storytelling and accessories design.As the author of Handbag Designer 101 and founder of The Independent Handbag Designer Awards (the most prestigious fashion award in the category), Emily goes behind the scenes of your favorite handbag brands. From fashion startup founders to fashion craftsmanship experts, this podcast features exclusive designer interviews and insights into iconic handbag history.Whether you’re an aspiring designer, a collector, or a fashion executive, join us to discover the business savvy and creativity required to succeed in the handbag market. Get the inside scoop on leather goods manufacturing, fashion wholesale, and the journeys of visionary creators.Our episodes serve as a living designer biography, covering everything from bag collection design to scaling a global brand.Tune in every Tuesday to "Handbag Designer 101" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform, or watch full episodes on YouTube, and highlights on TikTok.
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ArtsBusinessDesignEntrepreneurshipFashion & Beauty

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