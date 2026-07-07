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Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

Penguin Random House
ArtsBooks
Marlon and Jake Read Dead People
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

    Clearing the Cobwebs

    07/07/2026 | 37 mins.
    Welcome back for a new season! Marlon and Jake catch up on what they’ve been reading, writing, and working on, including Marlon’s new novel, and explore the books they return to when it’s time to create. They discuss the stories that inspire rather than intimidate, the surprising value of giving up on a book, and the writers they revisit to clear the cobwebs from their minds. Tune in to hear how reading shapes their creative process, from finding the right voice to discovering what makes great dialogue.

    Subscribe to our River-herd digital newsletter and our print newspaper, The Eddy, for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content: https://sites.prh.com/the-eddy-newspaper.

    “A Trifle from Life” by Anton Chekhov

    Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov

    The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov

    “Hills Like White Elephants” by Ernest Hemingway

    The House at Pooh Corner by A. A. Milne

    War Music by Christopher Logue

    The Odyssey by Homer

    The Oresteia by Aeschylus

    Letters from a Stoic by Seneca

    Maurice by E. M. Forster

    Ernesto by Umberto Saba

    Memoirs of Hadrian by Marguerite Yourcenar

    New Hampshire by Robert Frost

    In Parenthesis by David Jones

    Civil War by Lucan
  • Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

    The Beach Read

    05/02/2023 | 40 mins.
    In the final episode of the season, Marlon and Jake weigh in on their favorite vacation reads, including the ones they started but never finished. Tune in to find out which classic novels Jake took to the beach and which ones Marlon says should have been thrown in the ocean. 
    Subscribe to our River-herd newsletter for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content. https://sites.prh.com/riverhead-reader-newsletter
    The Goodbye Look by Ross McDonald
    War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
    Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
    Moby Dick by Herman Melville
    The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
    Chances by Jackie Collins
    The Year of the French by Thomas Flanagan
    All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque
    The Golden Bowl by Henry James
    The Ambassadors by Henry James
    Portrait of a Lady by Henry James
    Pronto by Elmore Leonard
    Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones
    Smallbone Deceased by Michael Gilbert
    The Mystery of the Stuttering Parrot by Robert Arthur, Jr.
    Persuasion by Jane Austen
  • Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

    The Campus Novel

    04/25/2023 | 38 mins.
    It was the best of times; it was the worst of times—it was school. In this episode, Marlon and Jake discuss books where school is the setting or going to school is central to the plot. They debate which authors got school right and which got school wrong, what makes an inspiring teacher, and what the closed universe of a schoolyard or college campus can feel like. Tune in to hear Marlon and Jake reminisce over their own college experiences and what they were like as students.
    Subscribe to our River-herd newsletter for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content. https://sites.prh.com/riverhead-reader-newsletter
    Tom Brown’s School Days by Thomas Hughes
    The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling by Henry Fielding
    Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh
    Decline and Fall by Evelyn Waugh
    Vile Bodies by Evelyn Waugh
    Scoop by Evelyn Waugh
    The Crime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark
    A Separate Peace by John Knowles
    Look back in Anger by John Osborne
    Tess of the D’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy
    Jude the Obscure by Thomas Hardy
    Return of the Native by Thomas Hardy
    Absalom, Absalom! By William Faulkner
    Love Story by Erich Segal
    The Miracle Worker by William Gibson
    Stoner by John Williams
    Zuleika Dobson by Max Beerbohm
    The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams
  • Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

    City Settings

    04/18/2023 | 45 mins.
    In this episode, Marlon and Jake talk about cities in books. Books set in memorable cities, books set in cities you're glad you've never been to and books where the city itself is nearly a character. They talk about the specificity of London of the 19th century British novel, the New York novel, entirely fictional cities in Sci-Fi and Fantasy, and don’t miss Marlon’s personal experience with Bloomsday in Dublin!
    Subscribe to our River-herd newsletter for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content. https://sites.prh.com/riverhead-reader-newsletterUlysses by James Joyce 
    Ulysses by James Joyce
    Portrait of the Artist by James Joyce
    Dubliners by James Joyce
    The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe 
    The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test by Tom Wolfe
    The Age of Innocence Edith Wharton 
    The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett
    Palace Walk by Naguib Mahfouz
    Palace of Desire by Naguib Mahfouz
    Sugar Street by Naguib Mahfouz
    Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino 
    Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Doblin
    In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust 
    The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo
    Interview with a Vampire by Anne Rice 
    Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
    The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
    The Young Unicorns by Madeleine L’Engle
  • Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

    Characters Behaving Badly

    04/11/2023 | 54 mins.
    In this episode, Marlon and Jake talk about the bad characters we’re not meant to like but do and the good characters we’re meant to like but annoy us. From Dracula to Daisy Buchanan to Oliver Twist and Bambi, the good-to-evil spectrum is vast and no character is safe from commentary. Tune in to find out which classic villain the duo unanimously hate, and which villain gives Marlon the chills and scares Jake to this day. 
    Subscribe to our River-herd newsletter for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content. https://sites.prh.com/riverhead-reader-newsletter
    The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith
    A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
    The Flashman series by George MacDonald Fraser
    Tom Brown’s School Days by Thomas Hughes
    King Solomon’s Mines by Sir H. Rider Haggard
    Raiders of the Lost Arc by Campbell Black
    Dracula by Bram Stoker
    Frankenstein by Mary Shelly
    One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey
    East of Eden by John Steinbeck
    The Awakening by Kate Chopin
    Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert
    House of Mirth by Edith Wharton
    Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
    The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoevsky
    The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky
    The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
    Good Morning Midnight by Jean Rhys
    Bambi by Felix Salten
    Watership Down by Richard Adams
    Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens
    Middlemarch by George Eliot
    The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
    The Lord of the Flies by William Golding
    Railway Children by E. Nesbit
    Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie
    The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
    Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
    Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray
    Emma by Jane Austen
    Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
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About Marlon and Jake Read Dead People
Marlon and Jake Read Dead People is a podcast hosted by the Booker Prize-winning and internationally bestselling author Marlon James and his editor, Jake Morrissey, Executive Editor at Riverhead Books. In each episode, Marlon and Jake talk about authors—specifically dead authors. Authors they like. Authors they hate. Great books, terrible books, and books they love that you’d never expect them to. As a writer and an editor, Marlon and Jake have read thousands of books between them, and they’re not shy in expressing their opinions about them. Sometimes they’ll agree, sometimes they won’t, but in every episode, they’ll tell you what they think— uncensored and with no holds barred. (That’s why the authors have to be dead.) So, listen along to hear about the spectacularly good, the hilariously bad, and the brutally honest.
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