Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

In this episode, Marlon and Jake talk about the bad characters we’re not meant to like but do and the good characters we’re meant to like but annoy us. From Dracula to Daisy Buchanan to Oliver Twist and Bambi, the good-to-evil spectrum is vast and no character is safe from commentary. Tune in to find out which classic villain the duo unanimously hate, and which villain gives Marlon the chills and scares Jake to this day.

Subscribe to our River-herd newsletter for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content. https://sites.prh.com/riverhead-reader-newsletter

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

The Flashman series by George MacDonald Fraser

Tom Brown’s School Days by Thomas Hughes

King Solomon’s Mines by Sir H. Rider Haggard

Raiders of the Lost Arc by Campbell Black

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Frankenstein by Mary Shelly

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey

East of Eden by John Steinbeck

The Awakening by Kate Chopin

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

House of Mirth by Edith Wharton

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Good Morning Midnight by Jean Rhys

Bambi by Felix Salten

Watership Down by Richard Adams

Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens

Middlemarch by George Eliot

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Railway Children by E. Nesbit

Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling

Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson

Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray

Emma by Jane Austen

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen