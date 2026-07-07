Marlon and Jake Read Dead People

Welcome back for a new season! Marlon and Jake catch up on what they’ve been reading, writing, and working on, including Marlon’s new novel, and explore the books they return to when it’s time to create. They discuss the stories that inspire rather than intimidate, the surprising value of giving up on a book, and the writers they revisit to clear the cobwebs from their minds. Tune in to hear how reading shapes their creative process, from finding the right voice to discovering what makes great dialogue.
Subscribe to our River-herd digital newsletter and our print newspaper, The Eddy, for sneak peeks of our upcoming books, free giveaways, and exclusive content: https://sites.prh.com/the-eddy-newspaper.
“A Trifle from Life” by Anton Chekhov
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov
“Hills Like White Elephants” by Ernest Hemingway
The House at Pooh Corner by A. A. Milne
War Music by Christopher Logue
The Odyssey by Homer
The Oresteia by Aeschylus
Letters from a Stoic by Seneca
Maurice by E. M. Forster
Ernesto by Umberto Saba
Memoirs of Hadrian by Marguerite Yourcenar
New Hampshire by Robert Frost
In Parenthesis by David Jones
Civil War by Lucan