415 episodes
Matt Hill, author of 'Wrecks' - Speculative fiction author discusses a big editing change, feeling guilty about creating, and keeping the pace up08/06/2026 | 58 mins.Matt Hill is a Philip K. Dick nominated author, having published 6 books over the last 13 years. 'Lamb', 'The Breach', 'Zero Bomb', 'Graft' and 'Folded Man', have all be acclaimed for their prose, innovation and invention... he descibes them as 'getting a little weird'. He's also published novels as MT Hill. Matt's new novel is 'Wrecks'. It tells the story of mechanic Jim Sorrel, who is dismissed by his rally team for his part in a life-changing crash. When he is offered a second chance, he discovers his punishment has only just begun.
It's inspired by Matt's childhood spent in a motor-racing loving family, and we discuss how he's used that for a speculative, noirish thriller. You can hear how he keeps the pace of a car-focused book going across the novel, why he's very open to learning things, and what he's done with a new dedicated writing space.
We chat about the challenge of sticking the landing, his big editing change, and why his method and routine has changed over the last few years.
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Vaseem Khan, author of 'Quantum of Menace' - CWA Award Winner discusses bringing to life a caricature, having the energy to keep going, and editing on the go07/30/2026 | 1hVaseem Khan tried to be an author for a long time. He wrote widely, in all genres, even analytically studied the greats to learn from how they did it, but kept gettiing rejected. Finally, after many turned down pitches, he landed a deal for 'The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra'. It tells the story of a retiring police officer, who is given an elephant to adopt. It was selected by the Sunday Times as one of the 40 best crime novels between 2015-20.
He still writes widely. Vaseem published the 'Malabar House' novels set in 1950s India, which focus on the country's first female police officer. His most recent novel, 'The Edge of Darkness' is in that series. He also won the CWA Crime Dagger award in 2021 for his book, 'Midnight at Malabar House'. He's given psychological thriller a go with 'The Girl in Cell A', set in the United States which sold very well, and has more recently turned his hand to something like cosy crime, with his novel, 'Quantum of Menace'. It tells the story of Q from the world of James Bond. Recently fired and pottering about at home, he must solve the mystery of a friends murder. You can hear about the process of being approached by the Ian Fleming estate, and the deal-breaker that he insisted on for the character.
We talk about why everything needs to be spot on as he goes through the novel, also how he brought life to a caricature, and how he managed to keep going through the rejections. There's also a lot of editing and workplace tips to inspire your own day.
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This week's episode is sponsored by Philippa Hall's 'Quick Book Reviews' podcast. Take a listen wherever you've got this.
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Ajay Chowdhury, author of 'Eden Falls' - Thriller writer discusses creating with AI, finishing things off, and writing in different genre07/16/2026 | 52 mins.Ajay Chowdhury was the first winner of the Harvill Secker Bloody Scotland Prize. His 'Kamil Rahman' crime stories are incredibly successful, works on various boards, ran a global deep-tech business, and co-founded Shazam! Also he runs a few groups, and is a theatre director. He's a busy man.
He's back with 'Eden Falls', a thriller about Adam and Aisha, who are about to go on their honey. Only, Adam disappears at the airport along with Aisha's passport, simply leaving behind the message, 'I'm sorry'. What follows is a chase across the USA, diving into the shadowy world of weaponised AI.
Ajay is very open about how he uses AI when writing - to bounce ideas off, for quick searching - and in a world in which many authors are scared of AI's place in creativity, Ajay thinks that it's here to stay, so he may aswell make the most of it.
We discuss how he balances creativity with business, and has the energy to stick with ideas through to the finish. We also talk about changing his writing style, how he gets to know his characters, and the simple letters he remembers to get things done.
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Cathy Bramley, author of 'Somewhere Only We Know' - Sunday Times Bestseller discusses inspiration from location, being particular, and embracing being an author07/09/2026 | 50 mins.Cathy Bramley has published 18 novels, and sold over 2 million of them. Since her debut in 2015, it's taken a while to finalise she is actually an author. Cathy writes light-hearted romantic uplit, often focused on ordinary women doing extraordinary things.
Her new novel is 'Somewhere Only We Know', telling the story of Magnolia Jones, who sets off on the gap year trip her daughter so wanted to do... and she finds a bit of herself along the way.
We talk about her busy, busy location, and the software that stops her panicking. Also you can hear how she navigated life moving from being a self-published writer, to a more traditionally published author, and all the unexpected work that comes with it.
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This week's episode is supported by Philippa Hall's 'Quick Book Reviews' podcast. Take a listen wherever you've found this.
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Julie Owen Moylan, author of 'Elizabeth and Marilyn' - Historical fiction writer discusses thorough research, her path to publication, and remembering you've done the hard stuff before07/02/2026 | 41 mins.Julie Owen Moylan's debut novel, 'That Green Eyed Girl', was a Waterstones' Welsh Book of the Month and a runner up for the Paul Torday Memorial Prize. She followed that up with '73 Dove Street' and 'Circus of Mirrors'. Her short film, 'Baby Cakes', won the Celtic Media Award and won at the Swansea Film Festival. She's inspired by finding the fiction in history, thoroughly researching a time, so she can dive right in and create her own world.
Her new novel is 'Elizabeth and Marilyn', which takes us back to the summer of 1956. It looks at the intertwining lives of Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe, two of the 20th Century's biggest icons, and why for a brief moment they were neighbours.
We discuss how art inspires her writing, and reminds her she's done the hard stuff before. You can hear why she doesn't believe in writers' block, why the idea came from, and how she has figured out her best writing process.
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