Tim Weaver, author of 'The Blackbird' - Thriller writer talks about learning from your second book, welcoming the worry, and making people disappear
Tim Weaver is a Sunday Times million copy bestseller, he's been nominated for a National Book Award, is a Richard and Judy Book Club Pick, and has been shortlisted for a CWA Dagger Award.He's just published his 12th David Raker book, 'The Blackbird'. It follows the story of Cate and Aidan Gascoigne, whose car plunges into a ravine, but the couple vanish. We talk about the challenges writing disappearing persons thrillers, how do you have new ideas about what's happening, and who might be next. We talk about why this is a whydunnit, rather than a whodunnit. His 13th Raker book, 'The Last Goodbye' is out later this year, and he's currently half way through another one. You can hear how he copes having so many plotlines in his head at the same time, and given he's right in the middle of writing... how he deals with the baggy middle.You can hear how much he knows about the plot, why he doesn't like to plot too much, and what happens when it all comes together. We get some details about book contracts too, the low-level anxiety he's currently feeling, and why every author always gives the worse advice possible.Get 10% off writing software Plottr, over at go.plottr.com/routineSupport the show at patreon.com/[email protected]
