Writer's Routine

Podcast Writer's Routine
Dan Simpson
EducationTV & Film
In every episode we look inside the daily diary of a writer, to peak at the secrets of their success. How do they plan their day and maximise their creativity, ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 263
  • Jude Yawson, author of 'Rise Up - The #Merky Story So Far' - First LIVE Podcast with Stormzy's co-author about inspiration, commitment and creative spaces
    Jude Yawson edits '14 Magazine', writes film and music reviews, and has co-authored 'Rise Up - The #Merky Story So Far' with Stormzy. It looks behind the scenes at Stormzy's life, the story of his team, and details everything that led to the release of 'Gang Signs and Prayer', Stormzy's debut album that sold millions of copies and won many awards.We talk about inspiration that comes from working with a team, how important it was to capture the truth of where they grew up and why it's vital to support creatives around you. You can hear why Dragonball Z taught Jude how to structure and plan stories, also why he's aiming to be the best black British writer ever, and about the strange places he likes to write in.This was recorded at the #Merky Literature Festival in The Roundhouse, Camden on 23rd April 2023.Get 10% off the software Plottr at go.plottr.com/routineSupport the show at patreon.com/[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    58:08
  • Becky Hunter, author of 'One Moment' - A look inside the world of publishing, why thinking about what sells doesn't always work, and dealing with rejection
    Becky Hunter's debut novel is 'One Moment'. It looks at best friends Scarlet and Evie, incredibly close until a tragic accident changes everything. It talks about why just one moment makes a huge difference. It's already been sold across the world, and we talk about how this has finally happened. It took Becky a while to get published, and it was only when she stopped thinking about what was on trend and what might sell, that she found the space to write something personal that got her published.Becky works in the publishing industry, helping others sell their own book, we chat about how she feels now the shoe is on the other book. You can hear why lockdown gave her a very idyllic place to write, why a simple colour change really helps her day, how she dealt with rejection, and why a mix-up let to her plot.You can get 10% off the writing software Plottr, at go.plottr.com/writersroutine.Support the show at patreon.com/[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    53:25
  • Tim Weaver, author of 'The Blackbird' - Thriller writer talks about learning from your second book, welcoming the worry, and making people disappear
    Tim Weaver is a Sunday Times million copy bestseller, he's been nominated for a National Book Award, is a Richard and Judy Book Club Pick, and has been shortlisted for a CWA Dagger Award.He's just published his 12th David Raker book, 'The Blackbird'. It follows the story of Cate and Aidan Gascoigne, whose car plunges into a ravine, but the couple vanish. We talk about the challenges writing disappearing persons thrillers, how do you have new ideas about what's happening, and who might be next. We talk about why this is a whydunnit, rather than a whodunnit. His 13th Raker book, 'The Last Goodbye' is out later this year, and he's currently half way through another one. You can hear how he copes having so many plotlines in his head at the same time, and given he's right in the middle of writing... how he deals with the baggy middle.You can hear how much he knows about the plot, why he doesn't like to plot too much, and what happens when it all comes together. We get some details about book contracts too, the low-level anxiety he's currently feeling, and why every author always gives the worse advice possible.Get 10% off writing software Plottr, over at go.plottr.com/routineSupport the show at patreon.com/[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    1:02:49
  • Danya Kukafka, author of 'Notes on an Execution' - Writer talks about the pressure of the second book, the process journal and how to feel the plot
    This week, we chat to Danya Kukafka. Her first debut, 'Girl in the Snow', was released in 2017 and was extremely successful. It was a national bestseller, translated in many languages, and then the pressure came. The pressure of that difficult second book... how do you follow up on success?Danya started to write furiously, and along came 'Notes on an Execution'. It tells the story of Ansel Packer, who is scheduled to die in twelve hours. He knows what he's done, and now awaits execution, the same chilling fate he forced on those girls, years ago. But Ansel doesn't want to die; he wants to be celebrated, understood. Through a kaleidoscope of women--a mother, a sister, a homicide detective--we learn the story of Ansel's life.We talk about why her writing routine has changed since that book, how she's hopefully made it calmer and healthier. You can hear about her first idea for the story and how it was mostly the feeling of the plot rather than all the details that became clear. We chat through her process journal, how working in publishing helps her write, and why what she thinks will happen in the book rarely comes true.Get 10% of Plottr, at go.plottr.com/routineSupport the show at patreon.com/[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/6/2023
    42:39
  • LC North, author of 'The Ugly Truth' - Psychological thriller writer talks about the calmer part of the process, commercial hooks, and celebrity fascination
    LC North's new book is 'The Ugly Truth'. It tells the story of Melanie, trapped and convinced she's kidnapped... meanwhile her father says she is in danger and thinking of her own safety. It's inspired by documentaries about similar real-life cases, featuring members of Royalty and even the most famous of celebrities.We talk about why her writing life is organised, but the other stuff in regular life isn't, also hear why her planning process is like colour by numbers, and how much she analyses the commercial hook of the book... if you want it to sell, you need to think about why people will buy it.You can hear about why her writing is influenced by her lessons in psychology and also her fascination with celebrity and fame. We chat about why she starts and finishes early and how she gets to know characters even when she's writing out of order.You can get 10% off the software Plottr, by heading to go.plottr.com/routine.Support the show at patreon.com/[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/30/2023
    50:20

About Writer's Routine

In every episode we look inside the daily diary of a writer, to peak at the secrets of their success. How do they plan their day and maximise their creativity, in order to plot and publish a bestseller?Some are frantic night-owls, others roll out of bed into their desks, and a few lock themselves away for days in the woods - but none have a regular 9 to 5, and we'll find out how they've managed it.

