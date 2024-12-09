What you would do if your kiddo committed a crime? The Last One At The Wedding.
What do the Jon Benet Ramsey and Casey Anthony cases have to do with our book of the month The Last One at The Wedding by Jason Rekulak? Listen in and find out! What would Emily or Ashley do if they knew one of their kids committed a crime? Thank you to our listener Tracee for her wedding story! TW: Sodomy, child abuse, graphic violence, suicide, SA, murderMAJOR spoilers from the book Show notes:0-2:00 Chit chat and intro and our rating of the book 2:00 Frank - our favorite character5:00 What made Ashley gag and not Emily (preview) 5:30-7:30 Maggie and Aiden8:00 Why did Tammy horrify us 9:30 The impact money has on our decision making 11:30 How did Jason research this amount of wealth?13:45-20:00 Would you turn your kiddo in for a crime?20:35 Ellie Nessler 23:00 creepy Catherine24:00 WHAT made Ashley gag and not Emily28:00 Harlows Study 31:00 WHAT story from the book is true?31:30 Funny wedding stories 36:00 Where do wedding traditions come from?40:00 Weddings and vow renewalsPoll: https://blogs.chicagotribune.com/news_columnists_ezorn/2013/10/click-survey-would-you-ever-help-cover-up-your-childs-crime.htmlLA times Ellie Nessler - https://www.latimes.com/local/obituaries/la-me-nesler30-2008dec30-story.htmlhttps://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/police-wont-say-leads-jonbenet-case-say-s-obvious-want-solve-rcna182477https://people.com/all-about-casey-anthony-parents-george-cindy-anthony-8422484https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-19/kristin-smarts-dad-says-justice-not-over-with-flores-convictionhttps://www.justia.com/criminal/aggravating-mitigating-factors/Harlows Study https://www.psychologicalscience.org/publications/observer/obsonline/harlows-classic-studies-revealed-the-importance-of-maternal-contact.htmlWedding flood https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1986-06-01-mn-8872-story.html
Parenting styles, being annoyed with ourselves
Today Emily and Ashley chat real life - sick kids, parenting styles, member emails and pivots we are making as we learn how to best show up for our members. Show notes: 0:00-2:30 WHO has Ashley become?!3:30-8:00 Parenting styles 8:00-10:00 Menendez brothers 10:00-15:00 Member email 15:00-18:00 Books we do NOT Recommend to anxious people 19:00-22:00 The Anxious child and how we parent22:00-24:00 Keeping kids Safe24:00 - 29:00 Why we are done with Read with us and what the plan is29:00-32:00 The HOLIDAYS 35:00-38:00 Holiday decorating and Ashley's pet peeve
The top 10 Questions we get
Come on a ride with us through the top 10 questions we get. Here are the questions in order, please comment below with your answers. (1) What's your favorite type of thriller and least favorite ? (1:00-10:00)(2) What thriller would you recommend to someone just getting into genre (10:20-11:50)(3) What thriller would you recommend for thriller lovers (11:50-13:30)(4) What thriller do you recommend to people who get scared easily? (13:30-15:00)(5) What are the scariest thrillers you have read (15:00-18:00)(6) What non-thriller do you think everyone should read (18:20-20:20)(7) What thrillers are unknown and underrated (20:20-22:30)(8) Authors you'll never skip (22:30-25:00)(9) Current Controversies (25:00-31:00)(10) What else do you need to say about reading? (31:30-end)Links: Locations to purchase books: https://www.thecreepybookclub.com/https://www.amazon.com/shop/thecreepybookclub
Author Interview Anna Downes - Red River Road
Anna Downes absolutely goes there with us. We chat her newest book Red River Road and during our discussion we get into: domestic violence, cycles of violence, victim blaming and so much more. Anna also has breaking news she shares near the end of the interview!!!!! We cannot wait for you to hear what is in store for her.TW: DV, SA, KidnappingFULL SPOILERS during this interview https://anna-downes.com/Follow Her here: https://www.instagram.com/anna_downes_writer?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==Gabby Petito Case: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gabby-petito-brian-laundrie-case-story-deaths/IFS:https://psychology.org.au/for-members/publications/inpsych/2022/winter-2022/internal-family-systems-therapyJess Hill:www.jesshill.netShow Notes:0:00-2:00 Introduction 2:00-7:45 The Safe Place (no spoilers), Why does Anna Write thrillers?8:00-15:00 Why did the book open in such a chaotic way?15:00-22:00 Why solo van travel, what was the inspiration? Gabby Petito discussion 22:00-29:00 The real dangers women face29:15- 36:00 Creating the male characters and the dangers of a "hot take"38:00 - 43:00 female relationships, women empowering women, why Katie and Beth were perfect for one another 44:00- does she seek any inspiration from her own life for her characters?
Urban Legends - spooky season special episode
This spooky season chat urban legends with Emily and Ashley. We asked you, the listeners, what you remember being the scariest urban legends as a kid and are here to report back on them. We also take a bit of a sidebar in the closing 10 minutes to chat conspiracy theories - are they the urban legends of today? TW: Murder, SA, Assault, Child endangerment 0:00-2:00 Intro 1:45-5:40 Bloody Mary 5:45-9:30 The call is coming from inside the house 9:30-13:40 Candyman13:40-16:30 Flashing headlights 16:30-21:00 Slenderman21:00-26:40 Hiding under the car/tendon slicing 26:45-28:45 What we watched as kids and read 28:45-38:00 Conspiracy theories, the internet and final closing content Links to articles/research mentioned on the episode:Janett Christman article - https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/news/politics/government/2010/03/07/who-killed-janett-christman/984978007/Legend of Bloody Mary-https://discover.hubpages.com/education/The-story-behind-the-legend-of-Bloody-MaryBloody Mary movie -https://deadline.com/2024/07/bloody-mary-origins-movie-jeffrey-reddick-todd-slater-in-works-1235999736/Candyman-https://theconversation.com/candyman-the-urban-legends-behind-the-movie-and-why-we-find-them-irresistible-167126Ruthie Mccoy article-https://the-line-up.com/ruthie-mae-mccoySlenderman CBS news-https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/the-slenderman-legend-everything-you-need-to-know/HBO Beware The Slenderman-https://www.hbo.com/movies/beware-the-slendermanUSA today Slenderman article-https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/04/12/slender-man-2014-stabbing-case-timeline/73299271007/
Welcome to Books With Your Besties where once weekly you plug in, ignore real life for a bit and chat with your besties Ashley and Emily. You get to hear about how life is going for us - filter free and get a download with ALL of the spoilers from some of our most recent favorite books.