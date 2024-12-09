What you would do if your kiddo committed a crime? The Last One At The Wedding.

Send us a textWhat do the Jon Benet Ramsey and Casey Anthony cases have to do with our book of the month The Last One at The Wedding by Jason Rekulak? Listen in and find out! What would Emily or Ashley do if they knew one of their kids committed a crime? Thank you to our listener Tracee for her wedding story! TW: Sodomy, child abuse, graphic violence, suicide, SA, murderMAJOR spoilers from the book Show notes:0-2:00 Chit chat and intro and our rating of the book 2:00 Frank - our favorite character5:00 What made Ashley gag and not Emily (preview) 5:30-7:30 Maggie and Aiden8:00 Why did Tammy horrify us 9:30 The impact money has on our decision making 11:30 How did Jason research this amount of wealth?13:45-20:00 Would you turn your kiddo in for a crime?20:35 Ellie Nessler 23:00 creepy Catherine24:00 WHAT made Ashley gag and not Emily28:00 Harlows Study 31:00 WHAT story from the book is true?31:30 Funny wedding stories 36:00 Where do wedding traditions come from?40:00 Weddings and vow renewalsPoll: https://blogs.chicagotribune.com/news_columnists_ezorn/2013/10/click-survey-would-you-ever-help-cover-up-your-childs-crime.htmlLA times Ellie Nessler - https://www.latimes.com/local/obituaries/la-me-nesler30-2008dec30-story.htmlhttps://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/police-wont-say-leads-jonbenet-case-say-s-obvious-want-solve-rcna182477https://people.com/all-about-casey-anthony-parents-george-cindy-anthony-8422484https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-19/kristin-smarts-dad-says-justice-not-over-with-flores-convictionhttps://www.justia.com/criminal/aggravating-mitigating-factors/Harlows Study https://www.psychologicalscience.org/publications/observer/obsonline/harlows-classic-studies-revealed-the-importance-of-maternal-contact.htmlWedding flood https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1986-06-01-mn-8872-story.htmlSupport the showSubscribe on our patreon for weekly content and behind the scenes content with us at https://www.patreon.com/thecreepybookclubFollow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thecreepybookclubFollow us on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@thecreepybookclubMusic is Ur Karma (Instrumental Version) by Craig Reever.The opinions expressed in this podcast are those of Emily and Ashley of The Creepy Book Club alone.