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Tell Me Your Ghost Story
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Tell Me Your Ghost Story

Kassie Askin
Society & Culture
Tell Me Your Ghost Story
Latest episode

49 episodes

  • Tell Me Your Ghost Story

    Ghost Stories from the Company Retreat Cast

    05/08/2026 | 48 mins.
    If you're anything like me, you burned through Company Retreat in a single sitting. The cast spent weeks convincing one unsuspecting person that a fake reality was totally real. But for four cast members, that's not the strangest thing they’ve ever experienced. In this special episode, Blair Beeken (Marjorie), Rob Lathan (Other Anthony), Jim Woods (Jimmy), and Emily Pendergast (Amy) share their paranormal encounters.

    Follow Blair on Instagram: @blair.beeken

    Follow Rob on Instagram: @rob.lathan

    Follow Jim on Instagram: @thejimmywoods

    Follow Emily on Instagram: @ependergast

    Have a paranormal story you’d like to share?

    Email it to me!

    [email protected]

    Follow Tell Me Your Ghost Story on:

    Instagram: @tellmeyourghoststorypodcast

    Tiktok: @tellmeyourghoststorypod

    Youtube: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Letterboxd: @tmygspodcast

    Goodreads: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Produced and hosted by Kassie Askin

    Theme song by Spencer Askin and mixed by Max Bienert

    Art by Saylor Petzoldt
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tell Me Your Ghost Story

    Nat & Aly’s Stories - “Let’s Get Haunted”

    04/24/2026 | 47 mins.
    As hosts of Let’s Get Haunted podcast, Nat and Aly have spent a lot of time exploring the strange and unexplained, so of course they’ve had a few experiences of their own they still can’t make sense of.

    First, we hear Aly’s stories. While living in Newbury Park in Ventura County, California, she started to realize something about her house felt off. Between weird activity in the sky and a nighttime visitor who may have been delivering a warning, she quickly reached a point where she couldn’t stay any longer.

    Then, we hear Nat’s stories. Years ago, a tarot card reader warned her that something had attached itself to her, and before long, she began to see it too, standing in her room in the middle of the night, watching her sleep.

    Have a paranormal story you’d like to share?

    Email it to me!

    [email protected]

    Follow Tell Me Your Ghost Story on:

    Instagram: @tellmeyourghoststorypodcast

    Tiktok: @tellmeyourghoststorypod

    Youtube: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Letterboxd: @tmygspodcast

    Goodreads: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Produced and hosted by Kassie Askin

    Theme song by Spencer Askin and mixed by Max Bienert

    Art by Saylor Petzoldt
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tell Me Your Ghost Story

    Josh’s Story - “Bootprints in the Snow”

    04/10/2026 | 40 mins.
    While out hunting in Dansville, Michigan, Josh finds the perfect spot to settle in and wait for deer. Sitting there in his ghillie suit, waiting for the sun to come up, he hears something stepping through the fresh snow behind him. He spins around, hoping to get the perfect shot, but there’s no animal there. Just a set of fresh bootprints in the snow that definitely weren’t there before. And when he decides to follow the bootprints, they lead to something he’s never been able to explain.

    Follow Josh on Tiktok: @JoshReviewsMason

    Have a paranormal story you’d like to share?

    Email it to me!

    [email protected]

    Follow Tell Me Your Ghost Story on:

    Instagram: @tellmeyourghoststorypodcast

    Tiktok: @tellmeyourghoststorypod

    Youtube: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Letterboxd: @tmygspodcast

    Goodreads: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Produced and hosted by Kassie Askin

    Theme song by Spencer Askin and mixed by Max Bienert

    Art by Saylor Petzoldt
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tell Me Your Ghost Story

    Brooke’s Story - “Washington George” & Emily’s Story - “Alan”

    03/27/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode, we hear the stories of two women who share a very specific experience - the feeling of knowing someone before they had any logical way of knowing them.

    First, we hear Brooke’s story. As a kid, Brooke received a Ouija board as a gift, and during her first and only session with it, it spelled out a full name that she didn’t really think much of at the time. But years later, while digging into her family history, she found that same name again, and discovered their connection ran much deeper than she expected.

    Then, we’ll hear Emily’s story. Last year, Emily had to have major surgery. While she was coming out of anesthesia, still in that in-between state before she was conscious, she felt a loving presence and saw the face of a person she somehow recognized. She even knew their name, despite having no memory of ever meeting this person. And when she fully came to, she was stunned to find that same person standing in the room with her.

    Follow Brooke on Tiktok: @broomcdo

    Follow Emily on Tiktok: @emily.mookin

    Have a paranormal story you’d like to share?

    Email it to me!

    [email protected]

    Follow Tell Me Your Ghost Story on:

    Instagram: @tellmeyourghoststorypodcast

    Tiktok: @tellmeyourghoststorypod

    Youtube: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Letterboxd: @tmygspodcast

    Goodreads: Tell Me Your Ghost Story Podcast

    Produced and hosted by Kassie Askin

    Theme song by Spencer Askin and mixed by Max Bienert

    Art by Saylor Petzoldt
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Tell Me Your Ghost Story

    A Story from You Can See Me In The Dark: “The Most Haunted House in Ohio”

    03/16/2026 | 31 mins.
    Today I’m so excited to share another podcast I think you’re going to love!

    You Can See Me in the Dark tells terrifying and tender ghost stories, sound designed for an intimate, campfire experience. For the past 8 years, hosts Melissa Sweazy and Nate Reisman have shared ghost stories from around the world, told by the people who experienced them. From a Dutch metal singer battling a demon to a southern anthropologist who regrets bringing home the bones he found in the basement of a dive bar, these stories will stay with you long after the catchy theme song fades away.

    When making the episode you’ll hear today, “The Most Haunted House in Ohio,” Melissa and Nate thought they were making a typical episode  - a house is haunted, the occupants find it harmless at first, and then things escalate. But the story that unfolds inside this unassuming house in Ohio is unlike any they’ve covered on this show. Michelle tells the saga of her family’s need for a safe haven and what happens when the “harmless” ghost upstairs reveals their home to be a portal to something much, much darker. 

    If you like what you hear, you can find You Can See Me In The Dark wherever you listen to podcasts!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Tell Me Your Ghost Story
Tell Me Your Ghost Story is a podcast where real people share their real-life encounters with the paranormal. Host Kassie Askin invites guests to share their unexplainable encounters in their own words. Some stories are terrifying, some are heartwarming, and some just might change the way you see the world. Kassie isn’t looking for answers or theories, just stories that are sure to haunt you.
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