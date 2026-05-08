In this episode, we hear the stories of two women who share a very specific experience - the feeling of knowing someone before they had any logical way of knowing them.First, we hear Brooke’s story. As a kid, Brooke received a Ouija board as a gift, and during her first and only session with it, it spelled out a full name that she didn’t really think much of at the time. But years later, while digging into her family history, she found that same name again, and discovered their connection ran much deeper than she expected.Then, we’ll hear Emily’s story. Last year, Emily had to have major surgery. While she was coming out of anesthesia, still in that in-between state before she was conscious, she felt a loving presence and saw the face of a person she somehow recognized. She even knew their name, despite having no memory of ever meeting this person. And when she fully came to, she was stunned to find that same person standing in the room with her.Follow Brooke on Tiktok: @broomcdoFollow Emily on Tiktok: @emily.mookinHave a paranormal story you’d like to share?Email it to me!Follow Tell Me Your Ghost Story on:Instagram: @tellmeyourghoststorypodcastTiktok: @tellmeyourghoststorypodYoutube: Tell Me Your Ghost Story PodcastLetterboxd: @tmygspodcastGoodreads: Tell Me Your Ghost Story PodcastProduced and hosted by Kassie AskinTheme song by Spencer Askin and mixed by Max BienertArt by Saylor PetzoldtLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices