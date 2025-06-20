About Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings

True paranormal mysteries, strange encounters, haunted places, and creepy legends.Horror Story brings you real-life horror stories, haunted places, ghost sightings, and paranormal mysteries that linger. Told in a cinematic, documentary-style format, each episode explores terrifying events. Whether it’s haunted houses, cursed objects, or unexplained phenomena, your host Edwin Covarrubias guides you through the darkest corners of folklore and the chilling experiences that people swear are 100% real. If you're a fan of true crime, creepy podcasts, and binge-worthy horror series, come on in.Subscribe now and uncover the stories that haunt our world.