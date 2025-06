Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings

Buried in the Woods: Haunting Stories from Forgotten Places

In this episode of Horror Story, we journey into three hauntingly mysterious woodlands. First, we head to Athens, Texas, to uncover the layered legends of Fuller Memorial Park, a quiet burial site wrapped in rumors of escaped circus monkeys, occult rituals, and a vanished underground tunnel system. Then, we step into the heart of North Carolina to visit The Devil's Tramping Ground, a barren circle where nothing grows and the Devil is said to walk each night. Finally, we end in the chilling Freetown-Fall River State Forest of Massachusetts, where real-life crimes and paranormal sightings merge within the infamous Bridgewater Triangle.