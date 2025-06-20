Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryHorror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings

Horror Stories
HistorySociety & Culture
Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 151
  • Buried in the Woods: Haunting Stories from Forgotten Places
    In this episode of Horror Story, we journey into three hauntingly mysterious woodlands. First, we head to Athens, Texas, to uncover the layered legends of Fuller Memorial Park, a quiet burial site wrapped in rumors of escaped circus monkeys, occult rituals, and a vanished underground tunnel system. Then, we step into the heart of North Carolina to visit The Devil’s Tramping Ground, a barren circle where nothing grows and the Devil is said to walk each night. Finally, we end in the chilling Freetown-Fall River State Forest of Massachusetts, where real-life crimes and paranormal sightings merge within the infamous Bridgewater Triangle.You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovHave an idea you want to send? Send me an email or DM! [email protected] can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Get in touch on HorrorStory.com
    --------  
    33:46
  • The Silent Mysteries of Antarctica
    In one of the most remote places on Earth, strange stories have surfaced quietly, rarely, and often without explanation. This episode follows what people claim to have seen, heard, and felt in Antarctica, and what those accounts reveal about isolation, perception, and the unknown.You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovHave an idea you want to send? Send me an email or DM! [email protected] can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Get in touch on HorrorStory.com
    --------  
    32:47
  • The Body in the Coal Yard: A Haunting Mystery
    Zigmund Adamski, a retired miner, leaves his home on a quiet afternoon in 1980 and vanishes. Days later, his body is discovered on a heap of coal. With no signs of violence, and no clear cause for what happened, this case has haunted investigators and skeptics alike for over four decades. You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovHave an idea you want to send? Send me an email or DM! [email protected] can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Get in touch on HorrorStory.com
    --------  
    28:25
  • The House of Faces
    In the quiet Spanish village of Bélmez de la Moraleda , an ordinary home became the center of one of the strangest unexplained phenomena of the 20th century. María Gómez Cámara experienced what started as a mysterious mark on a kitchen floor that turned into a decades-long enigma that drew scientists, skeptics, and paranormal investigators from around the world. The events that unfolded inside that house leave behind a mystery that remains unsolved to this day. You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovHave an idea you want to send? Send me an email or DM! [email protected] can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Get in touch on HorrorStory.com
    --------  
    25:10
  • The Real Witches of Romania
    Witches paying taxes. Curses that make headlines. Haunted mountains and rituals that still shape lives in 2025. In this episode, we journey deep into Romania’s Carpathian Mountains—a place where folklore, fear, and real-world consequences collide. These aren’t fairy tales. This is modern witchcraft, spiritual warfare, and a haunting cultural history that refuses to die.You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovHave an idea you want to send? Send me an email or DM! [email protected]: fanlist.com/scaryYou can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Get in touch on HorrorStory.com
    --------  
    27:16

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings

True paranormal mysteries, strange encounters, haunted places, and creepy legends.Horror Story brings you real-life horror stories, haunted places, ghost sightings, and paranormal mysteries that linger. Told in a cinematic, documentary-style format, each episode explores terrifying events. Whether it’s haunted houses, cursed objects, or unexplained phenomena, your host Edwin Covarrubias guides you through the darkest corners of folklore and the chilling experiences that people swear are 100% real. If you're a fan of true crime, creepy podcasts, and binge-worthy horror series, come on in.Subscribe now and uncover the stories that haunt our world.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

Listen to Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings, American History Tellers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Horror Story: True Paranormal Mysteries and Hauntings: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/20/2025 - 2:50:02 PM