Episode 3: The gate-kept details of SoulCycle’s instructor training program are revealed for the first time. Servers crash every Monday at Noon during sign-ups. Hurricane Sandy causes chaos when people cannot access classes. Cults of personality form between riders and instructors.
Executive Producer & Host: Jess Rothschild
54:01
2. "A Star Is Born"
Episode 2: SoulCycle takes off in New York City and The Hamptons, with celebrities like Kelly Ripa & Katie Couric becoming superfans. Co-founder Julie Rice's muse Janet Fitzgerald moves to Manhattan to work with budding talent. A beloved 22 year-old party-girl instructor Clare Veronica Walsh tragically dies on Christmas Day. A "wreck the studio" party signifies the end of the 72nd Street era as SoulCycle grows.
Executive Producer & Host: Jess Rothschild
49:05
1. "Made in LA"
Episode 1: Julie Rice, Elizabeth Cutler, and Ruth Zukerman co-found SoulCycle, but Zukerman was later iced out as an owner because she did not have proper legal protection in place. We trace SoulCycle's origin story back to the '90s Los Angeles spin craze before it revolutionized boutique fitness in New York City 2006.
Executive Producer & Host: Jess Rothschild
45:53
TRAILER - Cult of Body & Soul
“Cult of Body & Soul” is a docu-podcast series created & executive produed by Jess Rothschild which brings to life how the boutique indoor cycling (spinning) phenomenon SOULCYCLE captured the New York City fitness zeitgeist.
We will take you behind the curtain of the cult of personality that forms between instructor and rider, the elusive instructor training program, the untold story of how Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler founded the company and the political scandal that extinguished the public's good-will for the brand.
Featuring interviews with instructors, studio managers, front desk staff and corporate HQ employees.
