TRAILER - Cult of Body & Soul

"Cult of Body & Soul" is a docu-podcast series created & executive produed by Jess Rothschild which brings to life how the boutique indoor cycling (spinning) phenomenon SOULCYCLE captured the New York City fitness zeitgeist. We will take you behind the curtain of the cult of personality that forms between instructor and rider, the elusive instructor training program, the untold story of how Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler founded the company and the political scandal that extinguished the public's good-will for the brand. Featuring interviews with instructors, studio managers, front desk staff and corporate HQ employees.