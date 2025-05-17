Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureCult of Body & Soul
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Cult of Body & Soul
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Cult of Body & Soul

Jess Rothschild & Broadway Podcast Network
Society & Culture
Cult of Body & Soul
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • 3. "Noon on Monday"
    Episode 3: The gate-kept details of SoulCycle’s instructor training program are revealed for the first time. Servers crash every Monday at Noon during sign-ups. Hurricane Sandy causes chaos when people cannot access classes. Cults of personality form between riders and instructors. Follow ⁠⁠⁠@jessxnyc⁠⁠⁠ on Instagram Watch episode 3 on YouTube _____ Executive Producer & Host: ⁠⁠⁠Jess Rothschild⁠⁠⁠ Editing & Sound Design: Caitlin Whyte Theme Song & Original Music Composer: Elizabeth Ziff Additional music: ⁠Liah Alonso⁠ "Two Cherries" performed by: ⁠⁠BETTY⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:01
  • 2. "A Star Is Born"
    Episode 2: SoulCycle takes off in New York City and The Hamptons, with celebrities like Kelly Ripa & Katie Couric becoming superfans. Co-founder Julie Rice's muse Janet Fitzgerald moves to Manhattan to work with budding talent. A beloved 22 year-old party-girl instructor Clare Veronica Walsh tragically dies on Christmas Day. A "wreck the studio" party signifies the end of the 72nd Street era as SoulCycle grows. Follow ⁠⁠@jessxnyc⁠⁠ on Instagram Watch episode 2 on YouTube _____ Executive Producer & Host: ⁠⁠Jess Rothschild⁠⁠ Editing & Sound Design: Caitlin Whyte Theme Song & Original Music Composer: Elizabeth Ziff Additional music: Liah Alonso "One of Us" performed by: ⁠BETTY⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:05
  • 1. "Made in LA"
    Episode 1: Julie Rice, Elizabeth Cutler, and Ruth Zukerman co-found SoulCycle, but Zukerman was later iced out as an owner because she did not have proper legal protection in place. We trace SoulCycle's origin story back to the '90s Los Angeles spin craze before it revolutionized boutique fitness in New York City 2006. Follow ⁠@jessxnyc⁠ on Instagram Watch episode 1 on YouTube _____ Executive Producer & Host: ⁠Jess Rothschild⁠ Editing & Sound Design: Caitlin Whyte Theme Song & Original Music Composer: Elizabeth Ziff "Naughty Nadia" performed by: BETTY Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:53
  • TRAILER - Cult of Body & Soul
    “Cult of Body & Soul” is a docu-podcast series created & executive produed by Jess Rothschild which brings to life how the boutique indoor cycling (spinning) phenomenon SOULCYCLE captured the New York City fitness zeitgeist. We will take you behind the curtain of the cult of personality that forms between instructor and rider, the elusive instructor training program, the untold story of how Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler founded the company and the political scandal that extinguished the public's good-will for the brand. Featuring interviews with instructors, studio managers, front desk staff and corporate HQ employees. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:06

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Cult of Body & Soul

“Cult of Body & Soul” is a 7-part docu-series that explores how SOULCYCLE transcended fitness as it captured the New York City zeitgeist with ritual, candlelight and cult of personality. We expose the intoxicating power dynamic between riders and instructors, the gate-kept instructor training program, the true story behind founders Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler, and the political scandal that torched the brand’s image. Featuring interviews with instructors, studio managers, front desk staff, and corporate insiders.
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to Cult of Body & Soul, I've Had It and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:51:47 AM