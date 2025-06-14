The Rise and Fall of Remnant Fellowship Church Leader, Gwen Shamblin
She promised salvation through weight loss. But what started as a Christian diet plan spiraled into something darker. This is the story of Remnant Fellowship's Leader, Gwen Shamblin.Sources:Michael Shamblin Interview with News hannel 5 Phil Williamshttps://youtu.be/smU2QZHWQmo?si=08beaIM6x-Cmzd6JFormer Member, Mindy Munoz Testimony from HBO/Max Documentaryhttps://youtu.be/4pDgzz3InCA?si=36xgXgS5A3rf3xmEToday Show News Reporthttps://youtu.be/PggLetUtUXA?si=FcjrQ7RPVcgiuo1yJoseph and Sonya Smith News Report - Spirit Watch Ministrieshttps://youtu.be/1wnqtkt7UNg?si=SyH3Rwi3pLGOY7sV
15:40
Revamp Announcement and Introduction To Shining A Light Podcast
Shining a Light Podcast is reborn. In this intro episode, Tabitha unveils the show's new focus-cults, cases, and hidden forces that shape the world we think we know.
0:51
Episode 44 | More Trump Supporters Express Remorse and Regret!
Disclaimer: All stories presented on my channel are "ALLEGED" and are for entertainment/informational purposes only.
30:16
Episode 43 | Donald Trump and JD Vance ARE Project 2025
Disclaimer: All stories presented on my channel are "ALLEGED" and are for entertainment/informational purposes only.
20:48
Episode 42 | After Running From 60 Minutes, Donald Trump Runs To FOX News and Gets Fact Checked!
Disclaimer: All stories presented on my channel are "ALLEGED" and are for entertainment/informational purposes only.
The world is full of stories that hide in plain sight. Shining a Light Podcast uncovers them. From cults and strange cases to the invisible structures shaping culture and belief, Tabitha guides listeners through gripping narratives and thought-provoking analysis. Because only when we shine a light do we truly see.