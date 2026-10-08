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64 episodes
Whistleblower: US Government Recovered Non-Human Tech | Hang Out with Sean Hannity10/08/2026 | 1h 33 mins.Air Force veteran and intelligence whistleblower Dylan Borland joins UAP researcher and TV host Ben Hansen to discuss recovered non-human craft and government secrecy with Sean Hannity.
In this explosive episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity, intelligence whistleblower Dylan Borland and leading UAP researcher Ben Hansen pull back the curtain on decades of government cover-ups, congressional testimony, special access programs, and the reality of unidentified aerial phenomena. Discover what insiders are risking their careers to reveal before the window closes.
00:00 - 05:15 - Introduction & The UAP Phenomenon
05:15 - 07:40 - Meeting Dylan Borland & Ben Hansen
07:40 - 14:20 - The 100-Foot Triangle Sighting at Langley
14:20 – 22:15 - Testifying Before Congress & AARO's Report
22:15 - 35:05 - Legacy Crash Retrieval Programs & Intent
35:05 - 41:40 - Ben Hansen on ET Contact & Government Trust
41:40 - 58:20 - Geopolitical Foes, Red Phones & Soft Disclosure
58:20 - 1:23:25 - Wright-Patterson & Deathbed Secrets
1:23:25 - 1:33:05 - Final Questions & Closing Thoughts
Hannity Presses Rahm Emanuel on 2028 and Chicago Record | Hang Out with Sean Hannity10/08/2026 | 2h 1 mins.Sean Hannity sits down with former Chicago Mayor and former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel to discuss the direction of the Democratic Party and a potential 2028 presidential run.
In this episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Sean and Rahm Emanuel dive into a wide-ranging discussion on national politics and the ideological shifts shaping America today. They examine past administrations, public safety strategies, education standards, and what it takes to bridge deep political divides moving forward.
00:00 - Introduction: The State of the Democratic Party and 2028
01:10 - Family Life, Public Service, and Political Scrutiny
07:58 - The History Behind the "Dead Fish" Story and Political Strategy
10:59 - Inside the Obama White House and the Debate Over Healthcare Reform
25:12 - Abortion, Parental Rights, and Education
34:06 - Urban Policy and Education Reforms in Chicago
45:39 - City Budgets, Taxes, and Fiscal Management
56:56 - Policing, Public Safety, and Sanctuary City Policies
01:13:35 - Bridging Party Divides and Looking Ahead to the Future
- Dr. Drew Pinsky joins Sean Hannity for a powerful conversation on addiction, the roots of trauma, and the spiritual crisis fracturing modern culture.
For over three decades, Dr. Drew has stood at the front lines of human behavior, from the legendary days of Loveline to treating severe medical and psychiatric crises. In this episode, Sean and Dr. Drew break down the hidden realities of the addiction epidemic, the dangerous normalization of modern drug culture, why ordinary misery and discipline build human resilience, and how spiritual grounding offers a vital antidote to the chaos of modern life. The conversation explores everything from the real mechanics of trauma recovery and the history of broadcast media to California's policy failures on homelessness and the ways modern parenting strips away human grit.
0:00 - Introduction: The Human Mind, Addiction, and Gratitude
2:58 - Dr. Drew's Early Broadcasting Days and Meeting Sean
5:58 - Addiction Medicine: Getting to the Truth and Real-World Detox
14:00 - Health Updates, Prostate Cancer, and Longevity Disciplines
19:35 - California Policy Failures, Homelessness, and Media Distortions
27:00 - The Origin Story of Loveline on Rock Radio
32:20 - Childhood Trauma, Repression, and Parenting Mistakes
46:30 - The Science of Alcoholism, Genetics, and Behavioral Addictions
1:13:00 - Opiates, Cannabis, and Broken Medical Protocols
1:31:50 - COVID-19 Groupthink, Mandates, and Reevaluating the Science
Cornel West Confronts Sean Hannity: The Ultimate Debate | Hang Out with Sean Hannity10/01/2026 | 1h 21 mins.When conservative media icon Sean Hannity sits down with legendary philosopher and professor Dr. Cornel West, it's not an interview—it's an unfiltered sparring match!
Despite deep political and ideological disagreements, these two longtime acquaintances dive straight into a passionate, soul-searching debate on faith, the American experiment, capitalism, systemic poverty, and education. Discover how their shared Christian foundation bridges the gap—and where they fiercely clash on the future of the nation.
00:00 - 02:03 - Opening Sparring Match: Why This Episode Is Different
02:03 - 08:14 - Faith and Human Nature
08:14 - 17:34 - Education Failures and Public School Crises
17:34 - 21:04 - Education vs. Indoctrination in American Universities
21:04 - 32:15 - Socialism, Capitalism, and the DSA Agenda
32:15 - 40:46 - Foreign Policy, War Crimes, and Corporate Welfare
40:46 - 47:45 - Trump's Economy, Poverty Rates, and Character Debates
47:45 - 55:19 - Global Persecution and Inner City Violence
55:19 - 1:12:04 - Hard Work, Personal Responsibility, and Civil Rights Icons
1:12:04 - 1:21:00 - Closing Thoughts on Grace, Heaven, and Brotherhood
To Hell and Back: The Truth About the Afterlife | Hang Out with Sean Hannity09/29/2026 | 1h 39 mins.Sean Hannity sits down with three remarkable guests—Bill Wiese (author of "23 Minutes in Hell"), pilot Jim Woodford (author of "Heaven: An Unexpected Journey"), and former Buddhist monk turned pastor Steve Kang (author of "Eight Hours in Hell")—to discuss their profound, eye-experiences of heaven, hell, and the afterlife.
Discover how these powerful testimonies align with scripture, the reality of spiritual warfare, and what they want everyone to know about eternity.
00:00 - 06:13 - Introduction to Heaven and Hell
06:13 - 18:00 - Bill Wiese's 23-Minute Vision of Hell
18:00 - 36:00 - The Reality of Evil and Spiritual Warfare
36:00 - 44:06 - Grace, Salvation, and Biblical Truth
44:06 - 56:00 - Jim Woodford's Near-Death Experience
56:00 - 1:19:00 - Entering Heaven and Facing Demonic Encounter
1:19:00 - 1:38:46 - Steve Kang's Journey from Buddhism to Christianity
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About Hang Out with Sean Hannity
The twice-weekly podcast will deliver long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling figures across culture, business, sports, politics, and beyond. Filmed from Hannity's new set in Florida, dubbed the personal "man cave," the show will offer a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the conversations that take place when the cameras stop rolling.Podcast website
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