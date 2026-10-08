Dr. Drew Pinsky joins Sean Hannity for a powerful conversation on addiction, the roots of trauma, and the spiritual crisis fracturing modern culture.

For over three decades, Dr. Drew has stood at the front lines of human behavior, from the legendary days of Loveline to treating severe medical and psychiatric crises. In this episode, Sean and Dr. Drew break down the hidden realities of the addiction epidemic, the dangerous normalization of modern drug culture, why ordinary misery and discipline build human resilience, and how spiritual grounding offers a vital antidote to the chaos of modern life. The conversation explores everything from the real mechanics of trauma recovery and the history of broadcast media to California's policy failures on homelessness and the ways modern parenting strips away human grit.



0:00 - Introduction: The Human Mind, Addiction, and Gratitude

2:58 - Dr. Drew's Early Broadcasting Days and Meeting Sean

5:58 - Addiction Medicine: Getting to the Truth and Real-World Detox

14:00 - Health Updates, Prostate Cancer, and Longevity Disciplines

19:35 - California Policy Failures, Homelessness, and Media Distortions

27:00 - The Origin Story of Loveline on Rock Radio

32:20 - Childhood Trauma, Repression, and Parenting Mistakes

46:30 - The Science of Alcoholism, Genetics, and Behavioral Addictions

1:13:00 - Opiates, Cannabis, and Broken Medical Protocols

1:31:50 - COVID-19 Groupthink, Mandates, and Reevaluating the Science