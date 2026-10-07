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5 episodes
- This week Ina welcomes the one and only Nathan Lane to her apartment in NYC for a bourbon sour and hilarious conversation. They talk about his critically acclaimed run in Death of a Salesman on Broadway, their shared love of funny dog videos, and Nathan’s experience working with comedy greats like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Mel Brooks.
Beloved hostess Ina Garten welcomes listeners into her New York City apartment for Happy Hour with Ina Garten. Every Wednesday, she sits down with people she’d like to meet from the worlds of culture, food, art, sports, and entertainment for the kinds of conversations you would love to overhear at a great dinner party. Warm, funny, personal, and often unexpected, Happy Hour mixes in-depth conversation with stories, recipes, and, of course, cocktails. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink, and join the conversation.
SUBSCRIBE
► Subscribe to Happy Hour with Ina Garten for new episodes every Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW THE SHOW
► Happy Hour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
► Happy Hour on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on Substack: https://happyhourwithinagarten.substack.com/welcome
► Happy Hour on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589319634655
Host: Ina Garten
Executive Producers: Jenna Weiss-Berman, Ali Jaffe Ramis, and Deborah Davis
Contributing Producer: Kate Tyler
Producer: Jules Natt
Video Editor: Tim Fernandez
Associate Producer: Mica Pollan Bahn
Sound Recording: Joe Plourde
Audio Mixing: Matt Tierney
Camera Operators: Joe Valenzuela and Kyle Derry
Music by Pink Martini
Special Thanks to Cinematographer Dion Beebe
Happy Hour with Ina is a Vox Media podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ina talks to James Beard Award-winning cook and author Andy Baraghani over a glass of wine at her kitchen table in New York City. They talk about his new restaurant, Ditto, how it got its name from a scene in “Ghost”; and the day he walked into Chez Panisse, résumé in hand, determined to get into the kitchen (he was a teen). They also talk about what it was like becoming the internet’s crush, why you should season at the beginning, middle, their favorite salts, and their most frequented restaurants in Paris.
Beloved hostess Ina Garten welcomes listeners into her New York City apartment for Happy Hour with Ina Garten. Every Wednesday, she sits down with people she’d like to meet from the worlds of culture, food, art, sports, and entertainment for the kinds of conversations you would love to overhear at a great dinner party. Warm, funny, personal, and often unexpected, Happy Hour mixes in-depth conversation with stories, recipes, and, of course, cocktails. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink, and join the conversation.
SUBSCRIBE
► Subscribe to Happy Hour with Ina Garten for new episodes every Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW THE SHOW
► Happy Hour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
► Happy Hour on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on Substack: https://happyhourwithinagarten.substack.com/welcome
► Happy Hour on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589319634655
Host: Ina Garten
Executive Producers: Jenna Weiss-Berman, Suzie Lechtenberg, Ali Jaffe Ramis, and Deborah Davis
Contributing Producer: Kate Tyler
Senior Producer: Justine Daum
Producer: Jules Natt
Video Editor: Tim Fernandez
Associate Producer: Mica Pollan Bahn
Sound Recording: Joe Plourde
Camera Operators: Joe Valenzuela and Zoe Gregoric
Music by Pink Martini
Special Thanks to Cinematographer Dion Beebe
Happy Hour with Ina is made by Good Wait Productions.
This is a Vox Media podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ina sits down at her kitchen table with Sofia Coppola for a glass of Sofia's champagne. They talk about Marie Antoinette twenty years on, the film Sofia finished for her mother, and the movie of hers her daughters love most (the one she's a little embarrassed by).
They also talk about Sofia's favorite places to eat and shop in New York and Paris, what it was like to intern for Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel as a teenager, and how she learned to make Ina’s roast chicken.
SUBSCRIBE
► Subscribe to Happy Hour with Ina Garten for new episodes every Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW THE SHOW
► Happy Hour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
► Happy Hour on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on Substack: https://happyhourwithinagarten.substack.com/welcome
► Happy Hour on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589319634655
Host: Ina GartenExecutive Producers: Jenna Weiss-Berman, Suzie Lechtenberg, Ali Jaffe Ramis, and Deborah Davis
Contributing Producer: Kate Tyler
Senior Producer: Justine Daum
Video Editor: Tim Fernandez
Associate Producer: Mica Pollan Bahn
Sound Recording: Joe Plourde
Camera Operators: Joe Valenzuela and Gregory Purpura
Music by Pink Martini
Special Thanks to Cinematographer Dion Beebe
Happy Hour with Ina is made by Good Wait Productions.
This is a Vox Media podcast.
Beloved hostess Ina Garten welcomes listeners into her New York City apartment for Happy Hour with Ina Garten. Every Wednesday, she sits down with people she’d like to meet from the worlds of culture, food, art, sports, and entertainment for the kinds of conversations you would love to overhear at a great dinner party. Warm, funny, personal, and often unexpected, Happy Hour mixes in-depth conversation with stories, recipes, and, of course, cocktails. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink, and join the conversation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In the very first episode of Happy Hour with Ina Garten, Ina welcomes Emmy-winning comedian and actor Kate McKinnon to her kitchen table in New York City for a drink and a chat. Kate talks about moving to the woods, gardening, the fine art of pickling, and the time she almost gave up on her SNL audition. Kate has a new book called "The Jungle of Carabanana."
Beloved hostess Ina Garten welcomes listeners into her New York City apartment for Happy Hour with Ina Garten. Every Wednesday, she sits down with people she’d like to meet from the worlds of culture, food, art, sports, and entertainment for the kinds of conversations you would love to overhear at a great dinner party. Warm, funny, personal, and often unexpected, Happy Hour mixes in-depth conversation with stories, recipes, and, of course, cocktails. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink, and join the conversation.
SUBSCRIBE
► Subscribe to Happy Hour with Ina Garten for new episodes every Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW THE SHOW
► Happy Hour on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HappyHourwithIna?sub_confirmation=1
► Happy Hour on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happyhourwithina ► Happy Hour on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on Substack: https://happyhourwithinagarten.substack.com/welcome
► Happy Hour on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589319634655
Host: Ina Garten
Executive Producers: Jenna Weiss-Berman, Suzie Lechtenberg, Ali Jaffe Ramis, and Deborah Davis
Contributing Producer: Kate Tyler
Senior Producer: Justine Daum
Video Editor: Tim Fernandez
Associate Producer: Mica Pollan Bahn
Sound Recording: Joe Plourde
Camera Operators: Joe Valenzuela and Zoe Gregoric
Music by Pink Martini
Special Thanks to Cinematographer Dion Beebe
Happy Hour with Ina is made by Good Wait Productions.
This is a Vox Media podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ina Garten, lifestyle icon, beloved cookbook author and television host, welcomes you to Happy Hour! Every Wednesday, Ina sits down with guests from the worlds of culture, food, entertainment, and more. Expect fun, candid, long-form conversations from Ina’s kitchen table in New York City. You won’t want to miss it. Subscribe now for new episodes starting September 16th. Cheers!
FOLLOW THE SHOW
► Happy Hour on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happyhourwithina
► Happy Hour on Substack: https://happyhourwithinagarten.substack.com/welcome
► Ina on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inagarten
► Ina on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InaGarten/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Happy Hour with Ina Garten
Beloved hostess Ina Garten welcomes listeners into her New York City apartment for Happy Hour with Ina Garten. Every Wednesday, she sits down with people she’d like to meet from the worlds of culture, food, art, sports, and entertainment for the kinds of conversations you would love to overhear at a great dinner party. Warm, funny, personal, and often unexpected, Happy Hour mixes in-depth conversation with stories, recipes, and, of course, cocktails. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink, and join the conversation. New episodes drop Wednesdays starting September 16th. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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