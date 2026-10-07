Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
22 episodes
- In this episode of Pretty Tough, host Maria Sharapova sits down with tennis sensation Alex Eala. At just 21 years old, Alex has carved her name in history as the first Filipino to ever win a WTA tour title, rocketing into the world top 20 after unforgettable runs at Wimbledon and DC.
Alex opens up about what it’s really like to be in the middle of a massive breakout moment under the global microscope. She discusses the brutal physical and mental demands of the sport, learning how to suffer on court, and dealing with the immense weight and pride of carrying a nation's expectations.
From grueling 4:45 AM training sessions with her grandfather to moving away from home at 13 to join the Rafa Nadal Academy, to the highs of winning, meeting Anna Wintour, forging friendships on tour, and more. Alex shares the raw, unfiltered reality of her life playing elite tennis.
SUBSCRIBE
►Subscribe to Pretty Tough: https://www.youtube.com/@mariasharapova?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN:
►Listen to every episode on your favorite podcast platform: https://pod.link/1893437254
00:00 — Introduction: Meet Alex Eala
02:00 — Finding Joy in the Grind and Capacity to Suffer
04:00 — The Transition from Juniors to Professional Tennis
08:30 — Navigating Public Opinion and the Media Spotlight
11:00 — Brutally Honest Team Feedback and Wake-Up Calls
15:00 — Wimbledon Centre Court and Emulating Greatness
19:00 — Winning the First WTA Title in Washington, D.C.
21:40 — Carrying the Hopes of the Philippines and Managing Pressure
28:00 — Early Beginnings: Training with Lolo Bob at Age Three
33:30 — Moving to Spain and Joining the Rafa Nadal Academy at 13
42:00 — Meeting Anna Wintour and the Intersection of Tennis and Fashion
48:00 — Tour Friendships, Normalcy, and Humility
52:30 — Defining Grit, Fight, and Facial Expressions on Court
058:00 — The "Pretty Tough" Rapid-Fire Questionnaire
FOLLOW THE SHOW
►Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariasharapova/
►Maria on X: https://x.com/MariaSharapova
►Pretty Tough on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettytough/?hl=en
About Pretty Tough
Pretty Tough is the weekly interview podcast hosted by five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova. Each week, Maria sits down with founders, CEOs, athletes, creatives, investors, and other high achievers for candid conversations about leadership, ambition, decision-making, performance, entrepreneurship, wellness, and building exceptional careers.
Drawing from her own experience at the highest levels of sport and business, Maria explores what it really takes to succeed—from navigating failure and reinvention to scaling companies, leading teams, and pursuing excellence over the long term.
About Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 tennis player, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and one of the most recognizable athletes of her generation. Since retiring from professional tennis, she has built businesses, invested in consumer, technology, and lifestyle companies, and become a respected voice on leadership, performance, and entrepreneurship.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Maria Sharapova sits down with Milk Bar founder, chef, and entrepreneur Christina Tosi. From getting her start writing food safety plans for David Chang to breaking the internet with Compost Cookies and cereal milk soft serve, Christina shares the raw, unfiltered reality of building a massive dessert empire.
They dive deep into the power of her "cannonball" mindset, embracing failure out loud, navigating extreme burnout, the pressures of being a CEO and why she ultimately decided to step back and move to Nashville to reset.
Whether you're an entrepreneur, a creator, or just trying to figure out your next chapter, this conversation is packed with wisdom, humility, and inspiration.
SUBSCRIBE►Subscribe to Pretty Tough: https://www.youtube.com/@mariasharapova?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN:►Listen to every episode on your favorite podcast platform: https://pod.link/1893437254
CHAPTERS
00:00 — Introduction: The "Cannonball" Personality and Welcoming Christina Tosi
00:54 — Trading Business Stories: Maria Sharapova and Christina Tosi on Bootstrapping
04:46 — The Cannonball Mindset: Jumping In Without Knowing the Details
07:33 — Entering the Food Scene: Working with David Chang at Momofuku
09:59 — Finding Your "Why": Transitioning from Fine Dining to Heartfelt Baking
12:20 — The Power of Bad Bosses, Self-Worth, and Playing the Long Game
14:02 — It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint: Shared Lessons from Sports and Business
17:42 — The Birth of Milk Bar: Opening Next Door to Momofuku
21:55 — Midnight Crowds, Late-Night Culture, and Anonymity in New York
24:32 — Turning Passion Into Business: Finding Pockets of Joy and Just Starting
28:31 — Culinary Training, Cereal Milk, and Protecting Childhood Nostalgia
31:13 — Mental Grit, Doubts, and Trusting the Process
35:05 — Mastering the Business Side: One Day at a Time and Trick Yourself to Win
39:35 — Empowering Women in Leadership: Proving Your Worth
41:35 — The Dangers of Scale: Protecting Creativity from Corporate Pressure
44:00 — Failing Out Loud: The Story Behind the Failed Milk Bar Life Juice Launch
49:33 — Stepping Down as CEO: Burnout, Motherhood, and Empty Tanks
53:02 — Moving to Nashville: Trading Old Rules for a Blank Canvas
56:32 — Rapid Fire: Top Global Desserts Worth Traveling For
01:00:07 — Final Insights: Unlearning Introversion, Perfectionism, and Feeling "Pretty Tough"
FOLLOW THE SHOW
►Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariasharapova/
►Maria on X: https://x.com/MariaSharapova
►Pretty Tough on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettytough/?hl=en
About Pretty Tough
Pretty Tough is the weekly interview podcast hosted by five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova. Each week, Maria sits down with founders, CEOs, athletes, creatives, investors, and other high achievers for candid conversations about leadership, ambition, decision-making, performance, entrepreneurship, wellness, and building exceptional careers.Drawing from her own experience at the highest levels of sport and business, Maria explores what it really takes to succeed—from navigating failure and reinvention to scaling companies, leading teams, and pursuing excellence over the long term.
About Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 tennis player, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and one of the most recognizable athletes of her generation. Since retiring from professional tennis, she has built businesses, invested in consumer, technology, and lifestyle companies, and become a respected voice on leadership, performance, and entrepreneurship.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Supermodel Carolyn Murphy: 73 Vogue Covers, Walking Away from Fame, and Finding Yourself at 5309/23/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Supermodel icon Carolyn Murphy sits down with Maria Sharapova to reflect on three decades in fashion, shooting 73 Vogue covers (and counting), and the pivotal moment she walked away from fame to live quietly in Costa Rica with her daughter. Carolyn opens up about the power of intuition, breaking up with perfectionism, navigating single motherhood, and why dedication always beats discipline.
SUBSCRIBE►Subscribe to Pretty Tough: https://www.youtube.com/@mariasharapova?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN:►Listen to every episode on your favorite podcast platform: https://pod.link/1893437254
00:00 – Introduction: Aging, Longevity, and Supermodel Realities
00:59 – Escaping the Spotlight: Why Carolyn Walked Away to Costa Rica
02:00 – The Chaotic Moncler Aspen Runway & 30 Years of Experience
03:43 – Nana's Wisdom: "Beauty is as Beauty Does" & Trading Discipline for Dedication
05:32 – The 1995 Prada Pixie Cut & Finding Her Footing in the Grunge Era
08:34 – Maintaining Individuality Amidst Endless Industry Opinions & Working with Legends
11:00 – Christy Turlington’s Mentorship & Turning to Yoga and Breathwork
13:28 – 73 Vogue Covers: Surreal Moments and the Microscope of Fashion
20:00 – Legendary Photographers: Steven Meisel, Peter Lindbergh, and Irving Penn
25:12 – The Work Ethic Learned in Japan and Loving Japanese Culture
31:00 – Becoming a Single Mother and Choosing Family Over Hollywood Stardom
37:25 – A Historic 26-Year Partnership with Estée Lauder
41:41 – Visualization, Manifestation, and Wellness in the 1990s
48:00 – The "Invisible Supermodel," Boundaries, and Escaping Social Media Exhaustion
52:50 – Aging Gracefully, Injectables, and Redefining Beauty Standards
57:08 – Rapid Fire: Unlearning People-Pleasing, Perfectionism, and Finding Strength
FOLLOW THE SHOW
►Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariasharapova/
►Maria on X: https://x.com/MariaSharapova
►Pretty Tough on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettytough/?hl=en
About Pretty Tough
Pretty Tough is the weekly interview podcast hosted by five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova. Each week, Maria sits down with founders, CEOs, athletes, creatives, investors, and other high achievers for candid conversations about leadership, ambition, decision-making, performance, entrepreneurship, wellness, and building exceptional careers.Drawing from her own experience at the highest levels of sport and business, Maria explores what it really takes to succeed—from navigating failure and reinvention to scaling companies, leading teams, and pursuing excellence over the long term.
About Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 tennis player, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and one of the most recognizable athletes of her generation. Since retiring from professional tennis, she has built businesses, invested in consumer, technology, and lifestyle companies, and become a respected voice on leadership, performance, and entrepreneurship.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Acclaimed actress, director, and producer Emmy Rossum joins Maria Sharapova for a candid conversation on building a 30-year career on her own terms.
From getting her start in the Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus to holding her own alongside legends like Sean Penn at age 16, to spending nine transformative years on the hit show Shameless where she famously advocated for equal pay, Emmy has continually pushed the boundaries of her craft. Now, she is taking on more creative control as an executive producer and star of the hit thriller Furious on Hulu.
SUBSCRIBE►Subscribe to Pretty Tough: https://www.youtube.com/@mariasharapova?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN:►Listen to every episode on your favorite podcast platform: https://pod.link/1893437254
CHAPTERS
0:00 – Intro: The Athlete's Mindset in Acting
2:15 – Growing Up on Shameless: Navigating Nine Years and Developing a Front-Row Seat to Production
8:00 – The Ballsy Move: Fighting for Equal Pay and Overcoming the Stigma Around Asking for Your Worth
12:20 – Behind the Scenes of Furious: Finding Dark Catharsis and Developing a Character with Grit
16:30 – Wearing Two Hats: How Emmy Balances Executive Producing and Acting on Set
19:20 – Sticking to Your Lane? Why Emmy Ignored the Doubters and Launched Her Production Company
21:40 – Quantico Boot Camp: Physical Training, Weapons Handling, and Learning How to Be an FBI Agent
24:45 – The Arsenal of Coaches: Why Dialect, Movement, and Breath Work Matter to the Craft
28:00 – Working with Clint Eastwood on Mystic River and Discovering a Process
31:00 – Auditioning for Phantom of the Opera at 16 in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Living Room
36:30 – Singing with Dolly Parton and Learning Humility from Legends
39:35 – Managing Fame as a Currency and Keeping Life Grounded
41:15 – Creative Collaboration: Working Alongside Her Husband, Director Sam Esmail
46:35 – Pretty Tough Rapid-Fire: Unlearning Perfectionism, People-Pleasing, and Finding FluidityFOLLOW THE SHOW►Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariasharapova/►Maria on X: https://x.com/MariaSharapova►Pretty Tough on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettytough/?hl=en
About Pretty Tough
Pretty Tough is the weekly interview podcast hosted by five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova. Each week, Maria sits down with founders, CEOs, athletes, creatives, investors, and other high achievers for candid conversations about leadership, ambition, decision-making, performance, entrepreneurship, wellness, and building exceptional careers.Drawing from her own experience at the highest levels of sport and business, Maria explores what it really takes to succeed—from navigating failure and reinvention to scaling companies, leading teams, and pursuing excellence over the long term.
About Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 tennis player, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and one of the most recognizable athletes of her generation. Since retiring from professional tennis, she has built businesses, invested in consumer, technology, and lifestyle companies, and become a respected voice on leadership, performance, and entrepreneurship.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- It’s New York Fashion Week, and who better to speak with than fashion icon and entrepreneur Jenna Lyons?
Maria and Jenna discuss everything from her meteoric rise at J. Crew, from assistant designer to president and executive creative director to her advice on developing personal style, why she decided to walk away from the Housewives, to complete career reinvention.
0:00 – Intro: Stepping Into Your Power with Jenna Lyons
2:15 – The Early Grind: Starting Out as an Assistant at 21
7:30 – Learning the Business Side: Moving from Design to Executive Decision-Making
13:10 – The J.Crew Golden Era: Shaping a Cultural Force and American Style
19:45 – Mastering Creative Control: Protecting Your Vision in Corporate Boardrooms
26:00 – The Cost of Perfectionism: Overcoming Burnout and High-Stakes Pressure
33:20 – The Breaking Point: Stepping Down and Navigating a Public Identity Crisis
41:10 – Rebuilding from Scratch: Finding Your Voice Outside the Corporate Machine
47:50 – Style as a Language: Why Authenticity Outlasts Every Trend
54:30 – Stepping Back into the Spotlight: Navigating Reality TV and Modern Media
1:01:15 – Redefining Ambition and Setting Boundaries on Your Own Terms
1:08:00 – Closing Advice: The One Thing Every Ambitious Leader Needs to Hear
SUBSCRIBE►Subscribe to Pretty Tough: https://www.youtube.com/@mariasharapova?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN:►Listen to every episode on your favorite podcast platform: https://pod.link/1893437254CHAPTERS[INSERT
FOLLOW THE SHOW►Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariasharapova/►Maria on X: https://x.com/MariaSharapova►Pretty Tough on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettytough/?hl=en
About Pretty Tough
Pretty Tough is the weekly interview podcast hosted by five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova. Each week, Maria sits down with founders, CEOs, athletes, creatives, investors, and other high achievers for candid conversations about leadership, ambition, decision-making, performance, entrepreneurship, wellness, and building exceptional careers.Drawing from her own experience at the highest levels of sport and business, Maria explores what it really takes to succeed—from navigating failure and reinvention to scaling companies, leading teams, and pursuing excellence over the long term.
About Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 tennis player, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and one of the most recognizable athletes of her generation. Since retiring from professional tennis, she has built businesses, invested in consumer, technology, and lifestyle companies, and become a respected voice on leadership, performance, and entrepreneurship.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Home Service Expert PodcastBusiness, Management
- The Money MondaysBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Business MVPBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- The Psychology of Money with Morgan HouselBusiness
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow JonesBusiness, Investing
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- Franklin Planner PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- EntreLeadershipBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Experimental LeaderBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Vanessa Van EdwardsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The MarketsBusiness
- Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and LegacyBusiness
- Real Estate RookieBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Cornerstone Private OfficeBusiness
- Thinking Boldly!Business, Courses, Education, Entrepreneurship, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- The Hunt for SuccessBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Hobbies, Leisure
- Women's Leadership SuccessBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Career SessionsBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Growth MavericksBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- 知行小酒馆Business
- The Chad Durfee ShowBusiness, Marketing
- Do Hard Things PodcastBusiness, Management, Marketing
- The Compound and FriendsBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Change CycleBusiness, Earth Sciences, Management, News, News Commentary, Science
- Allyship in ActionBusiness, Careers, Management
- Thriving Minds with Alberto ZandiBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova
Five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Maria Sharapova brings her trademark intensity and drive to a weekly podcast that challenges how female ambition is defined and discussed. In each episode of Pretty Tough, Sharapova sits down with high-achieving women across industries for candid, wide-ranging conversations about their pursuit of excellence without apology. Inspired by Sharapova’s own journey as a world-class athlete and entrepreneur, the show serves as a space where discussions about peak performance, career strategy, wellness, and leadership aren't diluted by gender-specific expectations and where being gritty and being female aren't seen as contradictory states of being. New episodes drop Wednesdays. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
Listen to Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova: Podcasts in Family