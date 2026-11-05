This episode was sponsored by Cardiff & Labor to Legacy



LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/

Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/



"A $200K job is a prison. They pay you just enough to keep you there."



This Dropping Bombs episode features Christopher and Chandler Terrell, the husband-and-wife founders of Labor to Legacy and The Co-Founder Marriage. Christopher is walking away from high-voltage power lines to chase ownership, and Chandler held down her own six-figure career while their business nearly destroyed what they thought was a perfect marriage.



They break down the best friend turned employee who quit at peak season and launched a rival, the ultimatum that saved their marriage, the power struggle over who reports to whom, and why "special energy" decides whether a couple survives.



Your business is either your marriage's biggest asset or its slowest killer. Find out which before your spouse does.



🔗 Connect with Christopher & Chandler

Co-Founder Marriage IG: https://www.instagram.com/the_cofounder_marriage

Labor to Legacy IG: https://www.instagram.com/labor_to_legacy

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecofoundermarriage

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theco-foundermarriage

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61594360855722

Website: https://theco-foundermarriage.com



Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.



Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.



LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:

https://www.lightspeedvt.com/



Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way



This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.

Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/