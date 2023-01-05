Setema Gali. How to Achieve Real Goals. Episode 573 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)

Setema Gali is a global keynote speaker, trainer, author and COACH. He is not a “business coach” though he has radically transformed hundreds of companies. He is not a “life coach” though he has radically up-leveled thousands of lives. He is very simply a RESULTS Coach. If there is something that you want and you are truly committed to getting it, Setema is simply and literally the world’s greatest coach to the highly committed. He coaches his clients to create real, radical, and even “impossible” results across all four domains of life. Setema is a former NFL football player who was blessed to be a part of the 2002 New England Patriots team and their victory in Super Bowl XXXVI. After retiring from a brief NFL career due to injury, Setema began his entrepreneurial journey in the mortgage and real estate business. In this episode, Brad and Setema discuss how to get what you want and achieve your goals in your personal, love, and business lifestyle. 00:00 Intro 06:08 Setema’s sessions are designed towards the individual and their individual needs. 29:25 People think their marriage is good because they learn to live in a space where they don’t “rock the boat”. 34:15 Kids are smart, they’re either going to be embarrassed by you or be proud of you. 46:29 You get what you tolerate. 54:15 If you have failed as a father, you have makeup work to do. If you are negative in those relationships, you must make some deposits. 55:40 Any prize can be had, if you’re willing to pay the price. 58:45 Figure out what you want, figure out how you’re going to get it, do the work, and make adjustments. If you don't, you didn’t wait long enough. Check out https://setemagali.com to learn more about him and his business.