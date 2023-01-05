Carlos Reyes, Andy Elliott, Rene Rodriguez, Sam Taggart, Cody Askins, & Jordan Stupar. How to Close the Deal. Episode 572 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
There is one thing all these guys have in common, and that is that they can close the deal. Not one time, not two times, but every time. The ultimate closer is Brad (as you know), so if he puts these talented men on stage with him, you know they are doing something right. Listen to the master of the minds, and don’t forget to get your ticket here for the event of the year: https://closerschoollv.com In this episode, Brad and the guys discuss how sales is crucial and creates wealth for a lifetime. Listen in and don’t sleep on Closer School Live, it will be one for the books! Tickets are here: https://closerschoollv.com Give Cody, Carlos, Rene, Andy, Sam, Rene, and Jordan a follow while you’re at it: @carlosreyes @jordanstupar and @cody.askins @officialandyelliott @seerenespeak @samtaggart– see you all live in Las Vegas!