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Dropping Bombs
Brad Lea: CEO, Entrepreneur, and Host of The Bottom Line
Latest episode
1194 episodes
Hoarders Star Reveals Secrets Behind TV Show (Dead Bodies, $77K Hidden Cash, & Real Estate Goldmines)11/05/2026 | 59 mins.This episode was sponsored by Cardiff & Steri-Clean
LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/
Today's Dropping Bombs episode features Cory Chalmers, the cleanup expert from A&E's Hoarders, who invented the crime scene cleanup industry in 1995 as a paramedic and built Steri-Clean into a nationwide franchise.
Cory breaks down what happens to a body nobody finds, the five levels of hoarding, and why cleaning a hoarder's house fails 98% of the time without aftercare. He also reveals how one cleanup uncovered $77,000 in cash on day one, and why the real estate deals hiding behind these jobs go unnoticed by most investors.
Someone has to answer the call when tragedy hits a family. This episode shows who does it, what it pays, and the opportunity most people walk right past.
🔗 Connect with Cory
Instagram (Personal): https://www.instagram.com/cory.chalmers
Instagram (Business): https://www.instagram.com/stericlean
✅ Additional Resources
Steri-Clean: https://www.steri-clean.com
Crime Scene Cleanup Franchise Info: https://www.crimescenecleanupfranchise.com
Hoarders.com: https://www.hoarders.com
Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.
Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.
LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:
https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way
This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.
Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/
- This episode was sponsored by Cardiff & Labor to Legacy
LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/
"A $200K job is a prison. They pay you just enough to keep you there."
This Dropping Bombs episode features Christopher and Chandler Terrell, the husband-and-wife founders of Labor to Legacy and The Co-Founder Marriage. Christopher is walking away from high-voltage power lines to chase ownership, and Chandler held down her own six-figure career while their business nearly destroyed what they thought was a perfect marriage.
They break down the best friend turned employee who quit at peak season and launched a rival, the ultimatum that saved their marriage, the power struggle over who reports to whom, and why "special energy" decides whether a couple survives.
Your business is either your marriage's biggest asset or its slowest killer. Find out which before your spouse does.
🔗 Connect with Christopher & Chandler
Co-Founder Marriage IG: https://www.instagram.com/the_cofounder_marriage
Labor to Legacy IG: https://www.instagram.com/labor_to_legacy
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecofoundermarriage
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theco-foundermarriage
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61594360855722
Website: https://theco-foundermarriage.com
Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.
Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.
LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:
https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way
This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.
Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/
- This episode was sponsored by ROK Financial
LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/
Today's Dropping Bombs episode brings back Patrick Manning, who launched ROK Financial in the middle of COVID, and it has since facilitated over $2 billion in business financing.
Patrick breaks down how one listener turned a single referral into a $12,000 commission, why he gives the training away free, and why 90 days of real effort creates traction. He also explains why business lending thrives in any economy.
Over 200 people reached out after his first visit. Only some did the work. The opportunity hasn't changed, so the only variable left is you.
🔗 Connect with Patrick
Instagram (Personal): https://www.instagram.com/ceooftherok/
Instagram (Business): https://www.instagram.com/rok_financial/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rok_financial
Twitter/X: https://x.com/rokfinancialllc
Website: https://www.rok.biz/droppingbombs/
Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.
Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.
LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:
https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way
This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.
Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/
- This episode was sponsored by Cardiff & BC Custom Ground Mobility
LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/
Today's Dropping Bombs episode features Brandon Johnson, the body shop owner who got a call from the Air Force asking for a custom rescue vehicle in 60 days. He said yes before he knew how.
Brandon breaks down how his ten-man shop won the first vehicle program the Air Force ever ran, the IRS loophole that saved his first deal, and why that program was canceled two years later. His vehicles now serve Special Forces units across Europe and hot zones, and he's building a military-grade truck for civilians.
The Pentagon's heavy hitters never saw him coming. Now he's up against Ford and GM, and he's naming names.
🔗 Connect with Brandon
BC Customs Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BCCustomsgroundmobility
SXOR Racing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SXORracing_u4
Website: https://BCCDOD.com
Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.
Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.
LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:
https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way
This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.
Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/
- This episode was sponsored by Cardiff
LightSpeed VT: https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/
Today's Dropping Bombs episode delivers a hard truth for car dealers with David Lowe, a 41-year auto industry veteran who led his Volkswagen dealership to the Diamond Pin, the brand's highest honor, awarded to just five U.S. stores a year. He has since trained more than 170 dealerships.
David says a dealership selling 100 cars a month is losing $1 million in profit because of untrained salespeople, double discounting, and managers who grade their own teams 27 out of 70. He also explains why "controlling" the customer is dead and what actually works.
Dealers blame the market, the economy, and the customers. David says the problem is sitting behind the desk.
🔗 Connect with David Lowe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidlowepreparetowin/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/asc-david-lowe
✅ Additional Resources
The Other Half of Success (David's Book): https://a.co/d/0bRhHPEW
Automotive Sales Coach: https://www.automotivesalescoach.com
The Dealership Playbook: https://www.automotivesalescoach.com/dealership-playbook
Watch the full-length video version of any Dropping Bombs episode here on YouTube.
Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he's mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.
LightSpeed VT is Brad's brainchild—the world's leading interactive training platform. It's built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:
https://www.lightspeedvt.com/
Brad's also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://ourreward.store/collections/brad-lea/the-hard-way
This isn't just a video. It's a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.
Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/
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About Dropping Bombs
Laugh while you learn how to solve some of life's challenges! In fact, Brad Lea keeps it as real as it gets while he's "Dropping Bombs" on a wide-range of topics that educate, inspire and makes you laugh out loud. Brad's bombs are explosive strategies discovered through conversations with his fascinating guests that you can use to obliterate any obstacle getting in the way of your personal or business success. Listen to the Dropping Bombs podcast for exclusive content, success strategies rooted in real-life experiences and stories from the front lines. Brad's dropping bombs. Listen up or run for cover!Podcast website
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