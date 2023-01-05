Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dropping Bombs in the App
Listen to Dropping Bombs in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Dropping Bombs

Dropping Bombs

Podcast Dropping Bombs
Podcast Dropping Bombs

Dropping Bombs

Brad Lea: CEO, Entrepreneur, and Host of The Bottom Line
add
Laugh while you learn how to solve some of life's challenges! In fact, Brad Lea keeps it as real as it gets while he’s "Dropping Bombs" on a wide-range of topic... More
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Laugh while you learn how to solve some of life's challenges! In fact, Brad Lea keeps it as real as it gets while he’s "Dropping Bombs" on a wide-range of topic... More

Available Episodes

5 of 568
  • Mike Lindell. Your Pillow Guy. Episode 576 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
    Pillows, addiction, entrepreneur, business, Michael James Lindell, also known as the My Pillow Guy, is an American businessman, conservative political activist, and conspiracy theorist. He is the founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., a pillow, bedding, and slipper manufacturing company. Lindell is a prominent supporter of, and advisor to, former U.S. President Donald Trump. After Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Lindell played a significant role in supporting and financing Trump's attempts to overturn the election result; he spread false conspiracy theories about widespread electoral fraud in that election. He has also been an active promoter of the toxic plant extract oleandrin, as an alternative medicine cure for COVID-19. In this episode, Brad and Mike discuss his journey from his addictions to inventing a pillow design and starting a business from it. Learn more from your pillow guy at https://www.michaeljlindell.com    Bombs: It doesn’t matter if someone attacks you as long as your answers don’t change. Bad things happen so better things can follow. It’s meant to be. One judge can make a difference. What’s coming at us, embrace it, because this all has to happen to get us to that great place.
    5/4/2023
    1:34:07
  • ‘Papa’ John Schnatter. Papa John Tells All. Episode 575 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
    Over 34 years ago, Papa John built his small business into a successful multinational corporation, with over 5,200 stores worldwide, making him the perfect example of achieving the American Dream. As a passion-driven entrepreneur, John regularly comments on a wide range of issues affecting small businesses that are under siege from labor shortages, inflation, and government overreach. Many of Papa John’s followers engage with his posts seeking a “Papa bless.”   In this episode, Brad and Papa John discuss starting his pizza business and his future endeavors.    Bombs: Relationships provide for joy and happiness, especially if it’s within yourself. Experiencing what it’s like to fail can show you the steps to take to be successful. If you want to change the world, start with yourself Persistence and tenacity will beat genius and talent every time.
    5/1/2023
    1:22:44
  • Jason and Jenna Arsenault. A Man’s Best Friend. Episode 574 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
    Former police officer of 15 years, diagnosed with PTSD after a call at work, started dog training company in hometown after training all over Europe and USA.  Grown to 5 locations across western Canada in the last four years. Training pet dogs, police dogs and future dog trainers with a dog trainer’s school and self-published children’s book. Next step start security, executive protection company.  Arsenal K9 officially opened its doors in 2019 after owner, Jason Arsenault, left the police service and pursued his career in dog training. Arsenal K9 has evolved rapidly over the past 3 years, expanding to 5 locations and serving multiple communities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.  Arsenal K9 focuses on professional and standardized pet training across all of its locations offering real world, reliable dog training with an unprecedented guarantee and lifetime support; unheard of in the industry. From East to West, we will take care of you. All of our trainers receive in house training and come from many training backgrounds.   In this episode, Brad, Jason & Jenna discuss the responsibilities of caring for dogs whether it’s for personal or business and the truth about a man’s best friend.    Bombs:  Bomb: Some people take the leap of faith to become their own boss and be in complete control because what’s the worst that can happen? Bomb: Jason only listens to the Dropping Bombs podcast and he set a goal to be a guest one day, and here he is. Bomb: You have to take the risk to get what you want, go all in. Bomb: Find someone who can help you. Bomb: A reason a lot of relationships don’t work out, human or animal, is lack of respect.
    4/27/2023
    1:12:02
  • Setema Gali. How to Achieve Real Goals. Episode 573 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
    Setema Gali is a global keynote speaker, trainer, author and COACH. He is not a “business coach” though he has radically transformed hundreds of companies. He is not a “life coach” though he has radically up-leveled thousands of lives. He is very simply a RESULTS Coach. If there is something that you want and you are truly committed to getting it, Setema is simply and literally the world’s greatest coach to the highly committed. He coaches his clients to create real, radical, and even “impossible” results across all four domains of life. Setema is a former NFL football player who was blessed to be a part of the 2002 New England Patriots team and their victory in Super Bowl XXXVI. After retiring from a brief NFL career due to injury, Setema began his entrepreneurial journey in the mortgage and real estate business.    In this episode, Brad and Setema discuss how to get what you want and achieve your goals in your personal, love, and business lifestyle.   00:00 Intro 06:08 Setema’s sessions are designed towards the individual and their individual needs.  29:25 People think their marriage is good because they learn to live in a space where they don’t “rock the boat”. 34:15 Kids are smart, they’re either going to be embarrassed by you or be proud of you. 46:29 You get what you tolerate. 54:15 If you have failed as a father, you have makeup work to do. If you are negative in those relationships, you must make some deposits. 55:40 Any prize can be had, if you’re willing to pay the price. 58:45 Figure out what you want, figure out how you’re going to get it, do the work, and make adjustments. If you don't, you didn’t wait long enough. Check out https://setemagali.com to learn more about him and his business.
    4/24/2023
    1:04:39
  • Carlos Reyes, Andy Elliott, Rene Rodriguez, Sam Taggart, Cody Askins, & Jordan Stupar. How to Close the Deal. Episode 572 with The Real Brad Lea (TRBL)
    There is one thing all these guys have in common, and that is that they can close the deal. Not one time, not two times, but every time. The ultimate closer is Brad (as you know), so if he puts these talented men on stage with him, you know they are doing something right. Listen to the master of the minds, and don’t forget to get your ticket here for the event of the year: https://closerschoollv.com  In this episode, Brad and the guys discuss how sales is crucial and creates wealth for a lifetime. Listen in and don’t sleep on Closer School Live, it will be one for the books!  Tickets are here: https://closerschoollv.com  Give Cody, Carlos, Rene, Andy, Sam, Rene, and Jordan a follow while you’re at it: @carlosreyes @jordanstupar and @cody.askins @officialandyelliott @seerenespeak @samtaggart– see you all live in Las Vegas!
    4/20/2023
    1:13:29

More Business podcasts

About Dropping Bombs

Laugh while you learn how to solve some of life's challenges! In fact, Brad Lea keeps it as real as it gets while he’s "Dropping Bombs" on a wide-range of topics that educate, inspire and makes you laugh out loud. Brad’s bombs are explosive strategies discovered through conversations with his fascinating guests that you can use to obliterate any obstacle getting in the way of your personal or business success. Listen to the Dropping Bombs podcast for exclusive content, success strategies rooted in real-life experiences and stories from the front lines. Brad’s dropping bombs. Listen up or run for cover!
Podcast website

Listen to Dropping Bombs, Add To Cart and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dropping Bombs

Dropping Bombs

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Dropping Bombs: Podcasts in Family