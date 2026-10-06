Project Swagger with Robin Arzón

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35 episodes
The Supplements I Take for Longevity, Performance, and Wellness — and How I Decide What's Worth It10/06/2026 | 23 mins.Stop asking influencers what supplements to take — including me. Today: the only toolkit you need to build your effective, individual supplement regimen. Yes, I am sharing the 20 supplements I take. But more importantly, I’m sharing my vetting routine: the eight rules I consider before adding anything to my stack.
Plus: how to cope with a post-race slump, and how many miles you actually need to hit in training before your first marathon.
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- You need a delightfully unserious routine. Here's why.
We live in an age where we're encouraged to become so optimized that we can take ourselves out of whimsy and joy. But I don't believe we should wait for a vacation or even a weekend to feel joy. I believe it's possible to ritualize whimsy into our ordinary Tuesdays. Today: the parts of my routine that exist purely for joy, and why you should embrace your cringe.
Plus: I answer your questions on what a decade of your letters has meant to me, and share exactly how I keep lifting heavy during the final weeks of marathon training.
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- Stop resisting jealousy. It’s data. I used to feel jealous all the time. I felt jealous of people I loved and was cheering for. But I didn’t let those feelings turn into resentment. I turned them into action.
Today: why you need to make a jealousy list. I’ll share the questions I ask myself to make use of my envy, and my strategies for snapping out of a comparison spiral.
Plus: how to avoid a crash after your morning long run, and why strength training will not make you bulky.
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- Real talk: hitting your daily steps is not having the effect on all-cause mortality that you want it to. I love that we're getting those step counts up, but I’m concerned that as we’ve been conditioned to chase duration, we're missing a crucial longevity lever: bursts of vigorous exercise.
Today: why this is a lever you can’t afford to ignore, mind-blowing new research on vigorous activity vs. light exercise, and how you can integrate vigorous activity into your weekly routine without adding minutes to your workouts. I know your to-do lists are already long, y’all.
Plus: I answer your questions on how to make training progress when you’re injured, and how to warm up and cool down effectively with limited workout time.
You know you can send a wellness question to me anytime: Call up our Project Swagger hotline and leave a message ☎️ 1-877-ALL SWAG
Find the study we mentioned here. More from Dr. Rhonda Patrick here.
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Why I Gave Claude the Family Calendar & My 3-Year-Old A Job (Plus: My Magnesium Stack)09/08/2026 | 21 mins.We’re back to school, y’all, and I’m not just getting my kids ready. In this episode, I’m sharing the five resets I’m going through this week with my family and myself to organize the chaos. All the details on how I’m rebooting the family operating system (yes, I gave Claude access to my calendar and it changed my life), majoring in the majors, and giving my kids real ownership of their mornings.
Plus: I'm answering your questions from the macros episode (should you track gels and powders?), settling what kind of potato girly I am, and finally breaking down my full AM/PM magnesium routine.
Have a wellness question for me? Leave a message at 1-877-ALL SWAG and I'll try to answer it in an upcoming episode!
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About Project Swagger with Robin Arzón
It’s time to level up. Every week, modern multi-hyphenate Robin Arzón delivers the tools and mindset shifts you need to trust yourself and make real changes. All in under 30 minutes. Robin Arzón is the Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, a 27x marathon and ultra-marathon runner, founder of the Swagger Society media company, two-time New York Times bestselling author, MasterClass Instructor, and proud Latina, mother, and wife. Listen for the rituals, strategies, and routines that elevate her hustle. Plus, hear from the cultural heavy-hitters and high-performance athletes on Robin’s rolodex. Kingdoms are built brick by brick. Let’s get to work. From the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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