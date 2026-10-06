Project Swagger with Robin Arzón

Real talk: hitting your daily steps is not having the effect on all-cause mortality that you want it to. I love that we're getting those step counts up, but I’m concerned that as we’ve been conditioned to chase duration, we're missing a crucial longevity lever: bursts of vigorous exercise.



Today: why this is a lever you can’t afford to ignore, mind-blowing new research on vigorous activity vs. light exercise, and how you can integrate vigorous activity into your weekly routine without adding minutes to your workouts. I know your to-do lists are already long, y’all.



Plus: I answer your questions on how to make training progress when you’re injured, and how to warm up and cool down effectively with limited workout time.



You know you can send a wellness question to me anytime: Call up our Project Swagger hotline and leave a message ☎️ 1-877-ALL SWAG



Find the study we mentioned here. More from Dr. Rhonda Patrick here.

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