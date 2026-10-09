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59 episodes
- What happens when everything you've worked for starts falling apart? How do you rebuild your confidence, your business and your life when the path forward isn't clear?
In Episode 59 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with entrepreneur Chris Sherian for a conversation about failure, resilience, leadership and the lessons that come from starting over.
After nearly four decades in business, Chris has experienced major setbacks, including the impact of the 2008–2009 recession. He shares how those experiences reshaped his approach to entrepreneurship and why he believes failure and challenges are temporary.
We also explore his personal journey through major life changes, completing two Ironman triathlons, overcoming prostate cancer and discovering the importance of mentors, community and a strong mindset.
Chris shares practical lessons for business owners, including why scaling a business before fixing its problems can make those problems worse, and why treating employees well is essential to creating a positive customer experience.
Whether you're rebuilding after a setback, leading a team or working toward a personal goal, this conversation offers perspectives on persistence, growth and moving forward when life doesn't go as planned.
Connect with The Influence Exchange: Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or follow on Spotify, and share this episode with someone who could benefit from the conversation.
Host J.V.
Episodes released weekly!
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- Do you ever feel like you’re falling behind in life, business, or your personal goals?
What if you’re not actually behind, you just haven’t started moving yet?
In episode 58 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with coach, speaker, author, and entrepreneur Willie Blake for a conversation about overcoming self-doubt, breaking through overwhelm, and creating momentum through small, intentional actions.
Willie shares how growing up with dyslexia shaped the way he saw himself and eventually helped him recognize the strengths that can come with thinking differently. He also discusses his work helping neurodivergent professionals and entrepreneurs move forward when big goals feel overwhelming.
You’ll hear about Willie’s GPS Goal Method, Get Clear, Plan the Route, and Start Moving, as well as his 2% Rule, which focuses on taking one manageable step instead of trying to change everything at once.
Willie also shares a simple strategy called “One Minute, One Thing” for those moments when even getting started feels difficult.
Because sometimes the biggest obstacle isn’t how far you have to go.
It’s getting yourself out of park.
You’re not behind. You just need to start moving.
Willie's Website: https://coachwillieblake.com/
Willie's Free ebook: https://coachwillieblake.com/freegift
Host J.V.
Episodes released weekly!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and also available on all major podcast platforms.
Follow The Influence Exchange on social media.
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@theinfluenceexchange?si=GRWCJS5qhiu7aAwG
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- Sometimes the hardest battle isn't the one happening around you. It's the one happening within you.
In episode 57 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major, author, father, and founder of Warrior Dad Stories TJ Baird for a deeply personal conversation about resilience, leadership, family, adversity, and rebuilding yourself after life changes you.
After 32 years of Army life and multiple combat deployments, TJ realized he was no longer the same person he had once been. One of the defining moments in his journey came when his six-year-old daughter told him she was afraid of him. That moment helped put TJ on what he now calls his Reforged journey, not trying to become who he was before, but working toward the person he wanted to become.
TJ also shares his powerful concept of the Two Warriors Within. Both warriors know your dreams, your failures, your fears, and your weaknesses because they are both part of you. Every day presents a choice: Which warrior will you feed?
We discuss TJ's recovery from traumatic brain injuries, accepting help when you need it, finding purpose when you feel lost, crossing the starting line, family and brotherhood, leadership, storytelling, and the people who helped TJ rebuild along the way.
TJ also opens up about his book Warrior Dad and why sharing our experiences, even the difficult ones can become a way of serving others.
His final message is simple:
Tell your story. Have the courage to share what you've experienced because your story may help someone else continue walking their own path
TJ Website: https://www.warriordadstories.com/
TJ: The Warrior Within: https://youtu.be/Hz3U1szIJ_I?si=Li07XlRvVWTcDX3h
Buy TJ Book: https://a.co/d/03IKTKAK
Host J.V.
Episodes released weekly!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and also available on all major podcast platforms.
Follow The Influence Exchange on social media.
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@theinfluenceexchange?si=GRWCJS5qhiu7aAwG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_influence_exchange?igsh=bDRzb2NwNjJyaXQ1&utm_source=qr
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Small Decisions, Big Shifts: How Everyday Choices Change Your Life | Chip Scholz09/25/2026 | 52 mins.What if the biggest changes in your life don't begin with one huge moment, but with one small decision?
In episode 56 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with executive coach, leadership strategist, and author Chip Scholz for a powerful conversation about personal growth, resilience, leadership, and how the choices we make every day shape who we become.
After experiencing career setbacks, being laid off, surviving a life-changing stroke, and rebuilding his life, Chip gained a new perspective on what it means to live and lead with intention. He shares why lasting transformation isn't created by one dramatic breakthrough, but through the small decisions we make consistently.
Chip also breaks down his Five Cs: Context, Clarity, Conditioning, Choice, and Character, a framework designed to help people understand where they are, determine what they truly want, develop the right mindset, take action, and practice personal accountability.
We also explore the difference between responsibility and control, why great leaders coach rather than dictate, the dangers of micromanagement, workplace culture, business ownership, resilience, and learning when it's time to let go.
Whether you're navigating a transition, leading a team, building a business, or simply trying to become a better version of yourself, this conversation is a reminder that your future is being shaped by the decisions you're making today.
Chip's Website: https://scholzandassociates.com/
Buy Chip Book: https://a.co/d/0j9ljNEx
Host J.V.
Episodes released weekly!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and also available on all major podcast platforms.
Follow The Influence Exchange on social media.
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@theinfluenceexchange?si=GRWCJS5qhiu7aAwG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_influence_exchange?igsh=bDRzb2NwNjJyaXQ1&utm_source=qr
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How to Handle Rejection in Sales and Turn Every “No” Into Growth | Bryan Charleau09/23/2026 | 48 mins.Rejection is part of life, but in sales, hearing “no” can become part of your everyday routine. The question is: How do you stop taking rejection personally and use it to grow?
In episode 55 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with sales professional and Pitching Sales author Bryan Charleau for a conversation about rejection, resilience, confidence, and what it really takes to build a successful career in sales.
Bryan shares why sales professionals will often hear “no” far more than “yes,” and why learning to separate rejection from your self-worth is essential for long-term success.
We also explore why you don't have to be the loudest or most outgoing person in the room to succeed in sales. Bryan explains how introverts can become exceptional sales professionals by developing skills such as active listening, understanding the customer's needs, and becoming comfortable with silence.
You'll also hear why continued learning can directly affect your earning potential. A new closing technique, a better way to handle objections, or simply asking a better question could change the outcome of your very next conversation.
In this episode, we discuss rejection, sales mindset, active listening, confidence, personal growth, professional development, resilience, and the lessons Bryan has learned throughout his career.
Whether you work in sales, lead a team, own a business, or simply want to become better at handling rejection, this conversation is a reminder that every “no” can become an opportunity to learn, improve, and keep moving forward.
Bryan Website: https://www.pitchingsalesconsulting.com/
Contact Bryan: https://www.pitchingsalesconsulting.com/contact
Buy Bryan Book: https://a.co/d/08KFr85M
Host J.V.
Episodes released weekly!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and also available on all major podcast platforms.
Follow The Influence Exchange on social media.
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@theinfluenceexchange?si=GRWCJS5qhiu7aAwG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_influence_exchange?igsh=bDRzb2NwNjJyaXQ1&utm_source=qr
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the_influence_exchange?_r=1&_t=ZP-91Ot1k669Nu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F2h4hbGNL/?mibextid=wwXIfr
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Influence Exchange
The Influence Exchange, hosted by J.V., is a personal growth podcast built around honest conversations, real-life experiences, and practical lessons that help you think differently, grow intentionally, and create meaningful change in your life.Through solo episodes and conversations with entrepreneurs, authors, leaders, coaches, and everyday people with powerful stories, we explore mindset, leadership, wealth, relationships, career, resilience, confidence, success, adversity, and purpose.Real conversations. Real experiences. Real growth.Podcast website
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