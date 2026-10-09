Sometimes the hardest battle isn't the one happening around you. It's the one happening within you.

In episode 57 of The Influence Exchange, J.V. sits down with retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major, author, father, and founder of Warrior Dad Stories TJ Baird for a deeply personal conversation about resilience, leadership, family, adversity, and rebuilding yourself after life changes you.

After 32 years of Army life and multiple combat deployments, TJ realized he was no longer the same person he had once been. One of the defining moments in his journey came when his six-year-old daughter told him she was afraid of him. That moment helped put TJ on what he now calls his Reforged journey, not trying to become who he was before, but working toward the person he wanted to become.

TJ also shares his powerful concept of the Two Warriors Within. Both warriors know your dreams, your failures, your fears, and your weaknesses because they are both part of you. Every day presents a choice: Which warrior will you feed?

We discuss TJ's recovery from traumatic brain injuries, accepting help when you need it, finding purpose when you feel lost, crossing the starting line, family and brotherhood, leadership, storytelling, and the people who helped TJ rebuild along the way.

TJ also opens up about his book Warrior Dad and why sharing our experiences, even the difficult ones can become a way of serving others.

His final message is simple:

Tell your story. Have the courage to share what you've experienced because your story may help someone else continue walking their own path

TJ Website: https://www.warriordadstories.com/

TJ: The Warrior Within: https://youtu.be/Hz3U1szIJ_I?si=Li07XlRvVWTcDX3h

Buy TJ Book: https://a.co/d/03IKTKAK

Host J.V.

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