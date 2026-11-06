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Overly Sarcastic Podcast

Overly Sarcastic Productions
After ShowsEducation
Overly Sarcastic Podcast
Latest episode

175 episodes

  • Overly Sarcastic Podcast

    OSPod Episode 156: War of the Worlds, Pope Fights Redux, and College App Hell!

    11/04/2026 | 57 mins.
    Happy Halloween from the OSPod! We cover the War of the Worlds and Red's ongoing upload woes, the longevity of Pope Fights, and some extensive reminiscing on college applications of years gone by!
     
    Our podcast, like our videos, sometimes touches on the violence, assaults, and murders your English required reading list loves (also we curse sometimes). Treat us like a TV-14 show.
    War of the Worlds Re-Uploaded:
    https://youtu.be/rJiF4ooZcL8

    OSP has new videos every Friday:
    https://www.youtube.com/c/OverlySarcasticProductionsChannel

    Question for the Podcast? Head to the #ask-ospod discord channel:
    https://discord.gg/OSP

    Merch:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop
    Follow Us:
    Patreon.com/OSP
    Twitter.com/OSPyoutube
    Twitter.com/sophie_kay_
    Music By OSP Magenta

    ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • Overly Sarcastic Podcast

    OSPod Episode 155: Blue has a Mild Cold the Q&A!

    10/21/2026 | 59 mins.
    Blue has a mild cold, but never fear, we have plenty of hard-hitting listener questions to distract him from the sniffles!
     
    Our podcast, like our videos, sometimes touches on the violence, assaults, and murders your English required reading list loves (also we curse sometimes). Treat us like a TV-14 show.
    OSP has new videos every Friday:
    https://www.youtube.com/c/OverlySarcasticProductionsChannel

    Question for the Podcast? Head to the #ask-ospod discord channel:
    https://discord.gg/OSP

    Merch:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop
    Follow Us:
    Patreon.com/OSP
    Twitter.com/OSPyoutube
    Twitter.com/sophie_kay_
    Music By OSP Magenta

    ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • Overly Sarcastic Podcast

    OSPod Episode 154: The Odyssey, Bigger Fish, and Copyright Bingo!

    10/07/2026 | 56 mins.
    Long awaited Odyssey (2026) thoughts, bigger fish and anime power-levels, and much much more is not nearly as frustrating as the woes of YouTube's claim system! Luckily, there's always podcasts to save us!
     
    Our podcast, like our videos, sometimes touches on the violence, assaults, and murders your English required reading list loves (also we curse sometimes). Treat us like a TV-14 show.
    The Veneziad is available now! Order your copy today at:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop/products/overly-sarcastic-productions-the-veneziad

    OSP has new videos every Friday:
    https://www.youtube.com/c/OverlySarcasticProductionsChannel

    Question for the Podcast? Head to the #ask-ospod discord channel:
    https://discord.gg/OSP

    Merch:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop
    Follow Us:
    Patreon.com/OSP
    Twitter.com/OSPyoutube
    Twitter.com/sophie_kay_
    Music By OSP Magenta

    ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • Overly Sarcastic Podcast

    OSBonus: Oops All Veneziad!

    09/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    Blue wrote an epic poem! What! We sit down with legendary author G. B. Stewart as discuss his process for writing modern classic the Veneziad. Plus some insights into our creative process, tips for tackling large projects, and the secrets of embodying tenets of a society!
     
    Our podcast, like our videos, sometimes touches on the violence, assaults, and murders your English required reading list loves (also we curse sometimes). Treat us like a TV-14 show.
    The Veneziad is available now! Order your copy today at:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop/products/overly-sarcastic-productions-the-veneziad
    OSP has new videos every Friday:
    https://www.youtube.com/c/OverlySarcasticProductionsChannel

    Question for the Podcast? Head to the #ask-ospod discord channel:
    https://discord.gg/OSP

    Merch:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop
    Follow Us:
    Patreon.com/OSP
    BlueSky: @overlysarcastic.bsky.social
    Indigo: @sophiekay.bsky.social
    Music By OSP Magenta

    ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • Overly Sarcastic Podcast

    OSPod Episode 153: Red's Redemption Q&A!

    09/23/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Red's back! And we have questions to answer! We cover our apocalypse plans, funny kid moments, and a brief debrief on Secret Tests of Character.
     
    Our podcast, like our videos, sometimes touches on the violence, assaults, and murders your English required reading list loves (also we curse sometimes). Treat us like a TV-14 show.
    Aurora Volume 2 Available Now!
    https://comicaurora.com/books/

    OSP has new videos every Friday:
    https://www.youtube.com/c/OverlySarcasticProductionsChannel

    Question for the Podcast? Head to the #ask-ospod discord channel:
    https://discord.gg/OSP

    Merch:
    https://overlysarcastic.shop
    Follow Us:
    Patreon.com/OSP
    Twitter.com/OSPyoutube
    Twitter.com/sophie_kay_
    Music By OSP Magenta

    ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
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About Overly Sarcastic Podcast
Red and Blue of Overly Sarcastic Productions keep the learnin' rollin' with a biweekly after show! Join the OSP crew as we chat about all the anecdotes, corrections, and fan questions that didn't make the regular content (and probably get swept way off topic along the way!) So yeah...let's do some (more) history?
After ShowsEducationTV & Film

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