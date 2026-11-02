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161 episodes
- The West Wing is back, and Season 4 is already delivering big political drama, unexpected road trips, and plenty of White House chaos!
On this episode of Only Show Fans, we're recapping the Season 4 premiere, "20 Hours in America" Parts I & II, along with "College Kids" and "The Red Mass." We discuss Josh, Toby, and Donna getting stranded in small-town Indiana (or is it Iowa? or Idaho? How many "I" states are too many?), Bartlet's re-election strategy, the return of the Qumar investigation, a devastating pipe bomb attack, and the arrival of Debbie Fiderer (the incomparable Lily Tomlin).
Plus, Josh and Amy's chemistry is on full display, as well as Amy's predictive power of the importance of the supreme court nominees (ugh), presidential debate drama, and a little love for future The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn. Join us for as we watch and re-watch The West Wing!
- In this episode of ONLY SHOW FANS, we're breaking down The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 21–23: "Posse Comitatus," "The Black Vera Wang," and "We Killed Yamamoto." Maybe we're still emotionally recovering from Simon Donovan, because CJ Cregg deserves better, and we are NOT okay.
We're diving headfirst into the chaos of the Season 3 finale, where White House politics get messy, Josh and Amy's relationship takes another hit, Sam Seaborn makes questionable VHS-related decisions, and President Bartlet faces some seriously consequential choices. Plus Amanda's favorite micro-scene: "Crime, boy, I don't know"?
In this episode, we're talking about:
CJ Cregg & Simon Donovan: From awkward flirting and gun-range chemistry to Vera Wang dresses, stalkers, and a devastating ending. Mark Harmon, you knew what you were doing. The roses! The music! The EMOTIONAL DAMAGE!
The leaders of Qumar: We're following the money, questioning the intelligence, and unpacking President Bartlet's decision to authorize an assassination. The moral dilemmas? The legal implications? The aggressively cheerful musical accompaniment? W.T.F.
Josh Lyman & Amy Gardner: Amy is fighting for what she believes in, Josh is doing Josh things, and the welfare vote comes with a very personal price tag. Also, Amy throwing her phone into soup? Iconic.
Sam Seaborn & the mysterious VHS: Sam, babe. Read the room. What starts as a joke about a potentially inappropriate tape turns into a political attack ad, a whole lot of bad decisions, and a campaign scandal that nobody needed.
Bartlet vs. Governor Robert Ritchie: The presidential race heats up as Bartlet and Ritchie clash over politics, leadership, and their very different approaches to the job. That impromptu meeting? Awkward doesn't even begin to cover it.
The Season 3 finale: Big political consequences, heartbreak, questionable choices, and the transition into Season 4. We have thoughts. So many thoughts.
Plus, we're discussing Donna's trip to Bismarck, the new White House assistant Debra Fiderer (Lily Tomlin!), the questionable choices made by people who should absolutely know better, and why CJ Cregg deserves approximately 900 times more happiness than this show is willing to give her.
- Hot mics! Internet trolls! Presidential tears! Toby has a crush?! Welcome back to ONLY SHOW FANS, where we watch The West Wing so you don't have to explain your emotional breakdowns to your friends.
This week, President Bartlet accidentally tells the truth on a hot mic (oops!), Josh discovers why you should NEVER engage with people on the internet, and Charlie learns that tax refunds are a scam designed to keep him from buying DVDs. Meanwhile, C.J. is getting death threats, Donna and Josh are giving prom-posal purple, and Toby is Toby-ing so hard that he may have finally found someone who can match his intellectual intensity.
We're crying over Charlie saving the day, screaming about the FOUR WORDS Hoynes receives, celebrating Ainsley Hayes' promotion, and getting unexpectedly emotional about former presidents being decent human beings. (Jimmy Carter, you absolute mensch. ❤️)
Plus: Russia, Iran, predictions that will age like milk, and the shocking prediction that DANNY KINKANNON IS A KIDNAPPER?! Season 3 is coming for our sanity.
🎧 Listen to Episode 158 of ONLY SHOW FANS for political shenanigans, questionable internet behavior, Toby thirst, and feelings we did NOT sign up for.
#OnlyShowFans #TheWestWing #TheWestWingPodcast #TVRecap #WestWingSeason3 #JoshLyman #TobyZiegler
- The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 13–16 | Tahiti, Prank Wars & Feminist Clapbacks
"Let's Go Girls!" — Because Shania Twain said it, and Donna Moss lived it. 🇨🇦🍁
This week on ONLY SHOW FANS, we're recapping The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 13–16, where Canadian identity crises, feminist clapbacks, presidential chess matches, and a truly iconic pair of oversized pajamas collide inside the White House.
Ainsley Hayes gives us a lesson on lipstick feminism, and Charlie gives us a lesson on how to win an absolutely epic prank war. But could Charlie beat Amanda in an escalating game of surprise pranks? Jury is still out on that.
But beneath the comedy, things get serious. President Bartlet faces a blistering confrontation with Toby over affirmative action and his own childhood, CJ wrestles with grief over her father's declining health, and Abbey Bartlet makes a life-changing decision about her medical license. Meanwhile, international crises are escalating, a town of fewer than fifty people goes to vote, and Sam is investigating whether aliens are being held at Fort Knox. You know, normal White House stuff.
Whether you're a longtime West Wing superfan or watching the series for the first time, join ONLY SHOW FANS as we unpack the politics, relationships, comedy, and emotional gut punches that make this iconic political drama so endlessly rewatchable.
#OnlyShowFans #TheWestWing #TheWestWingPodcast #WestWingRecap #TVRecapPodcast #AaronSorkin #JoshLyman #DonnaMoss #CJCregg #AmyGardner #PresidentBartlet #PoliticalDrama #90sTV #2000sTV
- The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 9–12: Beef, Censure & Amy Gardner
Things are getting complicated in the Bartlet White House! On this episode of ONLY SHOW FANS, we're recapping The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 9–12, including CJ's showdown over the Qumar arms deal, mad cow disease, Leo's deposition, President Bartlet facing congressional censure, and the arrival of the one and only Amy Gardner.
We're breaking down Leo's legendary flashback to "the plan," Bartlet's deal to protect Leo, the administration's questionable approach to beef-related panic, Josh's complicated love life, Joey Lucas's 69% polling number (NICE), and Bartlet's absolutely wild promise of a cancer cure by 2012.
Plus: Bradley Whitford gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star — and are those West Wing reunion rumors getting louder?!
If you love The West Wing, Aaron Sorkin, CJ Cregg, Josh Lyman, Leo McGarry, Sam Seaborn, Donna Moss, political dramas, and extremely opinionated TV recaps, you're in the right place.
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About Only Show Fans
Join comedians and sisters-in-LAW Amanda Austin and Maggie Rieth Austin as they binge and then brief you on the best shows on streaming. Currently watching: THE WEST WINGPodcast website
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