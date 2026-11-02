In this episode of ONLY SHOW FANS, we're breaking down The West Wing Season 3, Episodes 21–23: "Posse Comitatus," "The Black Vera Wang," and "We Killed Yamamoto." Maybe we're still emotionally recovering from Simon Donovan, because CJ Cregg deserves better, and we are NOT okay.

We're diving headfirst into the chaos of the Season 3 finale, where White House politics get messy, Josh and Amy's relationship takes another hit, Sam Seaborn makes questionable VHS-related decisions, and President Bartlet faces some seriously consequential choices. Plus Amanda's favorite micro-scene: "Crime, boy, I don't know"?

In this episode, we're talking about:

CJ Cregg & Simon Donovan: From awkward flirting and gun-range chemistry to Vera Wang dresses, stalkers, and a devastating ending. Mark Harmon, you knew what you were doing. The roses! The music! The EMOTIONAL DAMAGE!

The leaders of Qumar: We're following the money, questioning the intelligence, and unpacking President Bartlet's decision to authorize an assassination. The moral dilemmas? The legal implications? The aggressively cheerful musical accompaniment? W.T.F.

Josh Lyman & Amy Gardner: Amy is fighting for what she believes in, Josh is doing Josh things, and the welfare vote comes with a very personal price tag. Also, Amy throwing her phone into soup? Iconic.

Sam Seaborn & the mysterious VHS: Sam, babe. Read the room. What starts as a joke about a potentially inappropriate tape turns into a political attack ad, a whole lot of bad decisions, and a campaign scandal that nobody needed.

Bartlet vs. Governor Robert Ritchie: The presidential race heats up as Bartlet and Ritchie clash over politics, leadership, and their very different approaches to the job. That impromptu meeting? Awkward doesn't even begin to cover it.

The Season 3 finale: Big political consequences, heartbreak, questionable choices, and the transition into Season 4. We have thoughts. So many thoughts.

Plus, we're discussing Donna's trip to Bismarck, the new White House assistant Debra Fiderer (Lily Tomlin!), the questionable choices made by people who should absolutely know better, and why CJ Cregg deserves approximately 900 times more happiness than this show is willing to give her.