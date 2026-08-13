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Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein
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6 episodes
- It was the best of sketch; it was a sketch we wouldn't revisit in 2026. This episode features two legendary guest appearances: Aimee Man and Sarah McLachlan, who appear in a wrap-around sketch inspired by a real-life story. Plus, what does it mean to sell out? How many times can you repurpose a prop in a single episode? And how bad was the food from the dinner scene really? Join Fred and Carrie as they revisit the best and worst of Aimee.
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- Meet the mayor! Kyle MacLachlan makes his series debut in the episode originally intended to be the pilot. This episode features two cult-classic sketches: Put a Bird on It, which helped millennials decide how to decorate their first apartments, and Cacao, which gave rise to a vocal stim that many still use today.
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- Fred and Carrie are joined by their longtime friend and collaborator, Jonathan Krisel. The name may be unfamiliar, but the work speaks for itself. Krisel's credits include writing and directing SNL shorts with The Lonely Island, directing episodes of Tim and Erik, The Kroll Show, and Baskets. If Carrie and Fred are the Paul and John of Portlandia - the face and heart of the group- you can think of Jonathan as the George - the soulful spine supporting the group. He conceived the "Dream of the 90s" sketch, helped them find the visual voice of the series, and even came through with some music suggestions. Portlandia would have looked a lot different without Jonathan's creative direction. Now, if they can just remember what they shot first.
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- The pilot of Portlandia wasn't always called Farm. Originally, it was an entirely different episode. A hilarious examination of the farm-to-table movement, the Dream of the 90s musical number, and the introduction of the feminist bookstore, Women and Women First, perfectly set the tone for the series to come. All of that and we haven't even mentioned Steve Buscemi yet! Join Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein as they reminisce about the evolution of restaurants, discuss how to make Portland look like Los Angeles, and the extra bit of magic Jason Sudeikis brings to a role.
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- The dream of podcasting is alive in 2026. It's been 15 years since the cult classic comedy series Portlandia introduced the world to the 90's time capsule filled with wacky characters that outlined the unique neighborhoods that make up the city. Now Carrie and Fred are back, reliving all the weirdness.
To begin, they're starting with all the events that led up to the launch of Portlandia, including Carrie's toast at Fred's wedding, which was secretly an audition for Lorne Michaels; Fred's days as a Sleater-Kinney fan boy; and the wildly inappropriate campaign video they made for John Kerry.
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About Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein
In the magical world of Portlandia, the dream of the '90s still lives. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein revisit their cult-classic TV series, which documented the hipster fad of birds as decor, unique bicycles, and intense mustache care that defined the capital of Oregon for an entire generation. During special visits from the Mayor and other beloved Portlandians, Carrie and Fred recount the struggles, joys, and surprises of each episode.Podcast website
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