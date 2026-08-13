Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein

In the magical world of Portlandia, the dream of the '90s still lives. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein revisit their cult-classic TV series, which documented the hipster fad of birds as decor, unique bicycles, and intense mustache care that defined the capital of Oregon for an entire generation.

During special visits from the Mayor and other beloved Portlandians, Carrie and Fred recount the struggles, joys, and surprises of each episode.