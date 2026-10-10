America, Actually with Astead Herndon

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33 episodes
- Most of the focus in this year’s midterms is naturally on Congress. But the battle to control state legislatures matters just as much, if not more.
This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon.
Photo caption: Francesca Hong during a primary election night watch party in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images
You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox.
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- Why are Democrats playing it safe and missing an opportunity to make a stronger case for abortion rights?
This show was produced by Frank Posillico, edited by Christina Vallice, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Matt Boynton, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon.
You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Can a Republican candidate run for governor in a red state without bringing up Donald Trump a single time? We went to Ohio to find out.
This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon.
Photo caption: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a town hall. Photo by Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What do Democrats misunderstand about voters, and why isn’t opposing Trump enough to win them over?
This show was produced by Frank Posillico, edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Matt Boynton, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon.
You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Polling says less than 1 percent of voters consider AI a top concern this election cycle. Michigan congressional candidate Will Lawrence sees things differently.
This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon.
Photo caption: Emily Taylor leads chants during a protest against data center development in Austin. Photo by Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images.
You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About America, Actually with Astead Herndon
Donald Trump has defined American political discourse for more than a decade. In 2028, Americans will have a different choice. On America, Actually, host Astead Herndon is joined by people in politics, people in the news, and voters to chart the journey toward the next presidential election. Every week, they dig into the most pressing questions people across the country are asking: How will AI change the way we work? What does affordability mean for different communities? And what is America’s place in the world? America, Actually is your weekly deep dive into the people and ideas that will shape what the future looks like — beyond Trump. New episodes drop every Saturday. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
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