America, Actually with Astead Herndon

Polling says less than 1 percent of voters consider AI a top concern this election cycle. Michigan congressional candidate Will Lawrence sees things differently. This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon. Photo caption: Emily Taylor leads chants during a protest against data center development in Austin. Photo by Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images. You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox. ⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

What do Democrats misunderstand about voters, and why isn’t opposing Trump enough to win them over? This show was produced by Frank Posillico, edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Matt Boynton, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon. You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Can a Republican candidate run for governor in a red state without bringing up Donald Trump a single time? We went to Ohio to find out. This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon. Photo caption: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a town hall. Photo by Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post via Getty Images You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Why are Democrats playing it safe and missing an opportunity to make a stronger case for abortion rights? This show was produced by Frank Posillico, edited by Christina Vallice, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Matt Boynton, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon. You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Most of the focus in this year’s midterms is naturally on Congress. But the battle to control state legislatures matters just as much, if not more. This show was edited by Kasia Broussalian, fact checked by Esther Gim, mixed by Shannon Mahoney, video edited by Christopher Snyder, and hosted by Astead Herndon. Photo caption: Francesca Hong during a primary election night watch party in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images You can also watch this episode on youtube.com/vox. Listen to America, Actually ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. If you enjoy our reporting and want to learn more, sign up for Astead’s weekly newsletter, Midterms, Actually. Just go to www.vox.com/midtermsactually to learn more, and get in-depth analysis about this year’s election right to your inbox. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About America, Actually with Astead Herndon

About America, Actually with Astead Herndon

About America, Actually with Astead Herndon